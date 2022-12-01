MIB Collaborates with Tritura to Support Members' Compliance with Emerging Algorithmic Accountability Regulation

Read full article on original website
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd: Notification of Major Holdings
Bermuda Stock Exchange CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (the "Company"; Ticker: CAT.BH) announces a Notification of. (the BSX) is the global leading exchange for the listing of insurance linked securities (ILS) and specialises in listing services for ILS, debt, funds, derivative warrants, equities and structured securities. With over 1,300 securities listed, the BSX is uniquely positioned between.
Superintendent of the Department of Financial Services Adrienne A. Harris Directs Request for Information to Insurers Regarding Health Equity Programs
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Superintendent of Financial Services today issued a mandatory request for information (RFI) to health insurers to understand the scope and impact of their programs aimed at reducing health disparities. Pursuant to Section 308 of New York Insurance Law, DFS is requesting information and documentation on race/ethnicity and language data collection efforts, health equity programs, and related workforce initiatives.
ValueMomentum Recognized as Major Contender in Everest Group's Property & Casualty Insurance Application and Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023
PISCATAWAY, N.J. , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , a fast-growing IT services and software company, has been recognized in the Major Contenders category of. Application and Digital Services (ADS) in Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. The PEAK Matrix® assesses service providers on a range of metrics related to their vision, capability, and market impact, specifically for property & casualty. The report covers 15-25 of the top service providers in the insurance industry.
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd., Revises Under Review Status to Developing Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb” (Good) from “a” (Excellent) of. Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd. (. Hotai Insurance. ) (. Taiwan. ). Concurrently, the under review status of these...
Patent Application Titled “Methods And Systems For Injury Segment Determination” Published Online (USPTO 20220366510): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Dillard, John (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In various applications a need exists...
Studies from Amsterdam University Medical Center Yield New Data on Data Systems (Status of the health information system in Ireland and its fitness to support health system performance assessment: a multimethod assessment based on stakeholder …): Information Technology – Data Systems
-- Investigators publish new report on data systems. According to news reporting originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Between 2019 and 2021, the first Irish health system performance assessment (HSPA) framework was developed. As routinely collected health data are necessary to continuously populate indicators of an HSPA framework, a purpose-driven assessment of the health information system (HIS) in.
Fidelity National Financial Completes Planned Transaction to Distribute Approximately 15% Ownership of F&G to FNF Shareholders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF" or the "Company"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's subsidiary,
Patent Issued for Backend bundled healthcare services payment systems and methods (USPTO 11501352): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Ketchel, III, Paul J. ( Nashville, TN , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Medical services are services provided to a medical patient. Some medical services may help improve or maintain a patient’s health, based on disease prevention, diagnosis, or treatment. The practice of medicine encompasses medical procedures performed for a patient, which may include both preventive care and treatment. Medical service providers include doctors, hospitals, and health insurers. A provider may offer medical services to patients by provisioning medical resources such as, for example, laboratory, imaging, treatment, or surgical facilities, to provide the services. Some medical services may require specially trained or licensed medical professionals. For example, a medical practice providing diagnosis and treatment for joint pain may provide medical services through the work of an orthopedic specialist. In some scenarios, patient access to a specialized professional or facility may be limited by cost, or availability. Some specialized medical professionals and related facilities may be scarce.
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Nan Shan General Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas commented that the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of. Nan Shan General Insurance Co., Ltd. (Nan Shan General) (. Taiwan. ) remain unchanged in view of the negative impact from pandemic insurance claims on the company’s...
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Negative for Lancashire Holdings Limited and Its Subsidiaries; Affirms Credit Ratings
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlook to negative from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) of. Lancashire Insurance Company Limited. (. Hamilton, Bermuda. ) and. Lancashire Insurance...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Systems And Methods For A De-Identified Medical And Healthcare Data Marketplace”, for Approval (USPTO 20220366085): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Benitz, Malcolm (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “. “Field of the Invention. “The present invention relates,...
Data on Information Technology Reported by Thien Le Tri and Colleagues (Potentially inappropriate medications in nursing homes and the community older adults using the French health insurance database): Information Technology
-- New research on Information Technology is the subject of a report. According to news originating from Saint-Denis,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Potentially Inappropriate Medications (PIMs) have become a major issue in improving prescribing practices and reducing the risk of drug adverse events in older people. However, very few studies have compared exposition to PIMs controlling for differences in demographic and health between Nursing Home Residents (NHRs) and Community-Dwelling Older Adults (CDOAs).”
Global Insurance Analytics Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031
The Business Research Company’s Insurance Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026. Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!" -- The Business research company. LONDON.
Reports Outline Flood Risk Management Study Findings from Hohai University (Urban Road Waterlogging Risk Assessment Based On the Source-pathway-receptor Concept In Shenzhen, China): Risk Management – Flood Risk Management
-- Research findings on Risk Management - Flood Risk Management are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Urban roads are especially vulnerable to waterlogging during rainfall events. Assessments of urban road waterlogging risk are critical for disaster prevention and mitigation.”
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of NongHyup Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. NongHyup Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited. (NH P&C) (. South Korea. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect...
Is limiting choice the key to stop retirement leakage?
“Choice” is a hot button term, but in this case perhaps not with the issue that might come to mind. A panel discussion about retirement plan leakage at the Employee Benefit Research Institute 2022 Retirement Summit on Thursday focused on the choices employees make about their retirement savings – more specifically, the bad choices.
Ontario Can Do More to Lower Car Insurance Rates and Better Protect Member Deposits at Credit Unions and Some Pension Plan Member Benefits: Auditor General
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Even though Ontario has one of the lowest accident rates in Canada , it has the highest private passenger automobile insurance rates in. Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario. (FSRA) could evaluate several initiatives for applicability in. Ontario. , that are in effect in other...
Life And Health Reinsurance Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities
The Business Research Company’s Life And Health Reinsurance Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026. Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!" -- The Business Research Company. LONDON.
Studies from Yale University Further Understanding of Managed Care (Changes In the Utilization of Lumbosacral Epidural Injections Between 2010 and 2019): Managed Care
-- Current study results on Managed Care have been published. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “A descriptive epidemiologic study. To analyze trends and patient characteristics for lumbosacral transforaminal and interlaminar/caudal epidural injection utilization over time.”. Our news journalists obtained a quote from the...
Zurich completes sale of Italian life and pensions back book to GamaLife
