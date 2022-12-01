Read full article on original website
Taxpayers can expect "refund shock" when they file 2022 tax returns
It's called "refund shock," and many taxpayers can expect to see it when they file their 2022 tax returns, and there may not be a lot most of us can do about it.Thanks to pandemic relief measures passed by Congress in the last year of the Trump administration, and especially during the first year of the Biden administration, many Americans got very big tax refunds earlier this year. But don't count on a repeat."We call it refund shock or refund whiplash, and really it has to do with a lot of the tax benefits put in place last year as...
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd: Notification of Major Holdings
Bermuda Stock Exchange CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (the "Company"; Ticker: CAT.BH) announces a Notification of. (the BSX) is the global leading exchange for the listing of insurance linked securities (ILS) and specialises in listing services for ILS, debt, funds, derivative warrants, equities and structured securities. With over 1,300 securities listed, the BSX is uniquely positioned between.
Is limiting choice the key to stop retirement leakage?
“Choice” is a hot button term, but in this case perhaps not with the issue that might come to mind. A panel discussion about retirement plan leakage at the Employee Benefit Research Institute 2022 Retirement Summit on Thursday focused on the choices employees make about their retirement savings – more specifically, the bad choices.
Social Security update: Boosted direct $914 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent out this month
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second December payment by the end of the month, with the final payment of the year to be slightly higher than the rest.
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on U.S. Health Insurance Industry
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best is maintaining a stable market segment outlook on the U.S. health insurance industry for 2023, citing reduced pressure from COVID-19-related medical costs, as well as diversified revenues and earnings and strong levels of risk-adjusted capitalization among health insurers. In its new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market...
MIB Collaborates with Tritura to Support Members' Compliance with Emerging Algorithmic Accountability Regulation
BRAINTREE, Mass. , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB, the life insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data-driven risk management and digital services announced a collaboration agreement with Tritura, a leading provider of legal and compliance data investigation and testing services, to support the life insurance industry in addressing evolving regulations regarding algorithmic accountability.
Does inflation disproportionately hurt the poor?
Berkshire Eagle, The (Pittsfield, MA) should be in its effort to reduce inflation. Few economists are arguing against the need for higher interest rates to reduce demand, but there are tradeoffs, at least in the near term. If monetary policy is too tight, we may have an unnecessary recession; if it's not tight enough, inflation will persist and maybe get entrenched in people's expectations, so it will become harder to reduce later.
Global Insurance Analytics Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031
The Business Research Company’s Insurance Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026. Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!" -- The Business research company. LONDON.
Aviva completes £13m bulk annuity deal for Musicians' Union pension scheme
Aviva today announces it has completed a £13 million bulk purchase annuity full buy-out transaction with the trustees of the. Musicians' Union Permanent Officials and Staff Pension Fund. . Aviva will insure the defined benefit pension liabilities for all members, removing the investment and longevity risk of these members...
German Health Insurance Ranking 2022
ARAG Kranken – 39.34%. The complete rating of 33 insurers is published on our website. 8 companies achieved the ‘Top Rated’ award. Founded 100 years ago in 1992, and headquartered in. Wiesbaden. , R+V Kranken are a big player in the market. Mecklenburgische Kranken is even older,...
Ontario Can Do More to Lower Car Insurance Rates and Better Protect Member Deposits at Credit Unions and Some Pension Plan Member Benefits: Auditor General
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Even though Ontario has one of the lowest accident rates in Canada , it has the highest private passenger automobile insurance rates in. Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario. (FSRA) could evaluate several initiatives for applicability in. Ontario. , that are in effect in other...
The Fed's stance is now more hawkish than the monetary rules would suggest
Dec 1- The Federal Reserve's interest rate stance has moved beyond the level required by commonly followed monetary policy rules, according to a report released on Thursday by the Cleveland Fed, signaling how aggressive the central bank has become in its battle against inflation. The Fed will almost certainly raise its rate range at the Dec. 13-14 Federal Open…
Powell: Fed to keep rates higher for longer
WASHINGTON- The Federal Reserve will push rates higher than previously expected and keep them there for an extended period, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday in remarks likely intended to underscore the Fed's single-minded focus on combating stubborn inflation. Yet in a speech at the Brookings Institution, Powell also signaled that the Fed may increase…
As The Fed Plans To 'Raise And Hold,' New Projections May Show The Cost
U.S. Federal Reserve officials have signaled plans for a half-point interest rate hike at their meeting this month, and while that would be a step down from recent rate increases, new projections issued then could show a policy rate headed toward levels last seen on the eve of the 2007 financial crisis. Moreover, in an outlook that could lean against market expectations for rate…
Opinion: Biden administration approves rule that funnels workers' retirement funds into left-wing causes
Washington Times, The (DC) The Biden administration has quietly finalized a rule allowing employers to funnel workers’ 401(k) funds into investments that support woke causes that address issues such as climate change and diversity. The Labor Department. approved the rule last week, just two days before the. Thanksgiving. break....
Life And Health Reinsurance Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities
The Business Research Company’s Life And Health Reinsurance Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026. Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!" -- The Business Research Company. LONDON.
Fed Chairman signals he will slow the pace of rate hikes next month
Jay Powell sent a strong signal indicating that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest rate hikes next month in a speech warning that the U.S. central bank has a long way to go in its fight against inflation. "The time to moderate the pace of rate hikes may come as soon as the December meeting," the Fed chairman said during an appearance at the Brookings…
DoorDash to cut 1,250 corporate jobs after COVID-19 pandemic hiring surge
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) is eliminating about 1,250 corporate jobs, or about 6% of its workforce, saying it hired too many people when delivery demand surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO. said in a message to employees Wednesday that. DoorDash. was undersized before the pandemic and sped up hiring to catch...
Is now the right time for your business to buy real estate?
Delaware County Daily Times (Primos - Upper Darby, PA) For small businesses hoping to establish or expand their brick-and-mortar presence, it may seem like a bad time to sink cash into a commercial property purchase. Amid predictions of an upcoming recession, the. Federal Reserve. increased the federal funds rate for...
Analysts forecast slowdown in U.S. job creation in November
WASHINGTON, Dec 2- U.S. job growth was likely the slowest in nearly two years in November as growing concerns about a recession cooled labor demand, which could give the Federal Reserve confidence to start slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes this month. The labor market is still very strong but continues to experience a labor shortage, "said Agron Nicaj, a U.S….
