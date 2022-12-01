ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool’s relationship with Dortmund means nothing in Bellingham pursuit

By Carl Markham
 4 days ago

Liverpool have been warned by Borussia Dortmund there will be no “gifts” in their pursuit of midfielder Jude Bellingham .

The two clubs have a good relationship due to the Bundesliga side’s former manager Jurgen Klopp being in charge at Anfield.

However, that will not count for much if Liverpool do press ahead with a bid for the England international, understood to be their preferred summer transfer target.

“We have a high sympathy for Liverpool for sure. We are still in a good relationship with Jurgen and many others at Liverpool, so for me, it’s my preferred club in the EPL as well,” Dortmund’s managing director Carsten Cramer told Vietnam News during the club’s tour to Asia.

“But don’t expect that we will make gifts to Liverpool. Maybe there is a success existing between Jude Bellingham and (England’s) success in the World Cup.

“He has a contract (until 2025). I’m a sales person regarding commercial business, but not regarding the player’s business.

“We are happy to have him on board 100 per cent and the longer Jude will play for us, the better it will be.”

Closer to home, former Liverpool winger Steve Heighway has finally ended his long association with the club after announcing his retirement as a full-time consultant at the academy.

The 75-year-old, who made 475 appearances for the club and won two European Cups, two UEFA Cups and five league titles, had previously served as head of youth development for a remarkable 18 years before initially retiring, only to return to the academy in 2015.

