ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Union questions Bank of England over cash shortage fears as G4S staff to strike

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jbkwm_0jTkpvjH00

Unions have warned that businesses and customers could face cash shortages as it urged the Bank of England to help find a solution over planned strikes at security firm G4S .

Cash delivery workers at G4S are set to strike from 3am on Monday December 5 after a majority of GMB union members voted in favour of industrial action last week.

The outsourcing firm delivers cash and coins to the likes of Barclays , HSBC, Santander, Tesco and Asda.

The security operator and outsourcing firm said it has “contingency plans” to mitigate disruption if the strike goes ahead.

On Thursday, the GMB union wrote to the Bank of England’s chief cashier warning that cash supply and security could be weakened as a result of the strike.

In the letter, the union asked the Bank whether G4S is planning to use agency staff without full CRB check and SIA Licences.

G4S Cash staff are low paid workers doing a dangerous job, transferring the cash so many of us still rely on every day

Eamon O’Hearn, GMB national officer

It also asked if the bank has been reassured over minimum staffing levels and assurances on holding excess cash.

The union said it believes the Bank of England pressured the company to improve its pay offer on the previous occasion G4S cash staff voted in favour of industrial action due to insurance demands regarding minimum staffing.

The company said it has no plans to use agency staff without licences in response to any action.

G4S, which was taken over by American firm Allied Universal for £3.8 billion last year, has tabled an offer of a 6.5% pay rise from January.

The company has also tabled an offer of an 8.5% rise from January, with a further increase of a minimum of 2.5% and maximum of 5%, depending on the rate of CPI inflation, to start in January 2024.

The two-year deal would see cash drivers outside of London paid £14.19 from the start of next year and a minimum of £14.55 the following year.

For cashiers, this would see pay of £10.63 from January next year and a minimum of £10.90 from 2024.

Eamon O’Hearn, GMB national officer, said: “G4S Cash staff are low paid workers doing a dangerous job, transferring the cash so many of us still rely on every day.

“All they are asking for is a wage they can live on. Where they’re not worried about their bills or providing for their families.

“These staff provide a vital service. If they walk out, there is a real risk of cash shortages over the festive period.”

A G4S spokesman said: “We’re disappointed that the GMB has refused to take our latest offer to our employees for their consideration, but we will continue to engage with both parties in the hope of reaching an amicable agreement.

“We have been in regular contact with our customers and in the event of a strike, we have contingency plans to minimise disruption to cash services across the country.”

A Bank of England spokesman said: “For security reasons we do not discuss the details of banknote distribution activities in the UK.

“The effectiveness, resilience and sustainability of that distribution, including its security, is a priority for the Bank of England and we continue to engage with relevant stakeholders, including G4S, to that end.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tories represent constituencies with highest number of non-doms in the country, Labour analysis shows

Conservatives represent the three Commons seats with the highest number of controversial non-doms in the country, new analysis by Labour shows. In one constituency, the cities of London and Westminster, 14,600 people have claimed the tax status since 1997. In Kensington that figure was 11,200, while in Chelsea and Fulham it was 8,300. Labour has called on ministers to abolish non-doms and use the money raised to pay to train a new generation of NHS staff.But the prime minister Rishi Sunak has rejected that call, saying that the move would cost money by sending wealthy people overseas. However,...
The Independent

Strike news live – Christmas Eve travel chaos looms as more rail walkouts announced

Christmas Eve travel chaos is on the cards after new rail walkouts were announced on Monday. Network Rail workers are to stage an extra strike in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on 27 December and will press ahead with two 48-hour strikes next week.The union announced it will put the latest offer from Network Rail (NR) to its members, with a recommendation to reject.The RMT said there had been no improved offer from the train operating companies, claiming...
The Independent

Nurses must drop pay demands to ‘send clear message to Putin’, cabinet minister says

Nurses and ambulance drivers are helping Vladimir Putin in his assault on Ukraine by demanding big pay rises, a cabinet minister has said. The comments triggered widespread ridicule.Nadhim Zahawi switched tack in the battle to avert pre-Christmas NHS strikes by claiming that the industrial action would expose a “divided” UK when a united front is needed over Russia’s “illegal war”.“This is a time to come together and to send a very clear message to Mr Putin that we’re not going to be divided in this way,” said the Tory party chair.Referring to those taking part in the strikes, Mr...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Asian shares lower as strong data hit hopes for dovish Fed

BANGKOK — (AP) — Stocks were mostly lower in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street pulled back as surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the difficulty of the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation. Tokyo rose while other regional markets declined. U.S. futures gained and oil prices also advanced.
The Independent

Christmas rail strikes to be most disruptive in 30 years

Train travellers’ hope of a resolution to the increasingly deep and bitter dispute on the railway were dashed on Monday evening by the RMT.The most protracted and disruptive rail strikes since 1989 will begin on 13 December and involve industrial action on a total of 12 days, stretching into the new year.The union’s leader, Mick Lynch, called an additional strike straddling four days over Christmas and urged his members to reject a pay offer by Network Rail.Twenty-four hours earlier, the RMT had rejected outright a conditional pay offer from train operators of 4 per cent rises this year and...
The Independent

Latest hearing in Harry’s libel claim against Mail on Sunday publisher

The latest hearing in the Duke of Sussex’s libel claim against the publisher of The Mail on Sunday over an article about the duke’s challenge against the Home Office over security arrangements is due to take place at the High Court.Harry is suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over an article about his separate High Court claim regarding security arrangements for himself and his family when they are in the UK.ANL is contesting the claim.The story was published in February under the headline: “Exclusive: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret…...
The Independent

Alison Thewliss and Stephen Flynn in running to be new SNP leader at Westminster

SNP MPs will choose a new Westminster leader on Tuesday after Ian Blackford said he would step down.The current incumbent announced last week he would not stand again to lead the party in the Commons, with deputy leader Kirsten Oswald also saying she will step away from her role.The contest for the top job is between Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn and Glasgow Central MP Alison Thewliss.Reports last month suggested Mr Flynn could be angling for the job, before he stepped in to tamp down rumours of unrest within the party at Westminster but, within weeks, Mr Blackford had gone...
The Independent

Labour tries to force release of records on PPE Medpro contracts

Labour will try to force the Government to release records relating to the “murky” award of Covid personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts to a company linked to a Conservative peer.It comes after reports suggested that Baroness Michelle Mone may have profited from PPE Medpro winning public contracts worth more than £200 million to supply equipment after she recommended it to ministers in the early days of the pandemic.Labour will present a humble address motion on Tuesday to force a binding Commons vote to secure the release of documents relating to the contracts to the Public Accounts Committee.Labour deputy leader Angela...
The Independent

Christmas rail strike announced amid ongoing talks

Network Rail workers are due to stage an extra strike over Christmas in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions – but talks will still proceed on Tuesday.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will press ahead with two 48-hour strikes next week and are now set to walk out from 6pm on December 24 until 6am on December 27.The union recommended its members should reject the latest offer from Network Rail (NR), claiming train operating companies still awaited a mandate from the Government.Strikes affecting 14 train companies will go ahead next week, although talks will be...
The Independent

Campaigners call for target to increase hedgerows by 40% by 2050

Campaigners are calling on the Government to set a target to increase hedgerows by 40% by 2050 to boost wildlife, farming and climate action.CPRE, the countryside charity, also wants ministers to make it simple and accessible to get funding to plant new hedgerows, as surveying shows farmers value hedges on their land.More than 1,100 farmers surveyed by Farmers Weekly on behalf of CPRE, the countryside charity, found 86% said hedgerows were important to them and their business, with wildlife habitat and nature corridors identified as the top benefit they provide, followed by shelter for crops or livestock.More than eight in...
The Independent

Soaring cost of infant formula leading to ‘unsafe feeding practices’, charities warn

Increasing numbers of vulnerable families will be forced to resort to unsafe feeding practices due to the soaring cost of infant formula, charities have warned.The cost of formula has soared over the last year, with the price of the cheapest brand increasing by 22%, according to analysis by the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS).Healthy Start Vouchers currently provide women in England, Wales and Northern Ireland who are pregnant or have young children with £8.50 a week, which can be used to buy nutritious food, meaning they are no longer enough to pay for the amount of infant formula needed to...
The Independent

More limits should be put in place over debt collector contact, says charity

Repeated contact from creditors and debt collectors can leave people who owe money feeling bullied and unable to see a way out of their situation, according to a charity.The Money and Mental Health Policy Institute, a charity chaired and founded by consumer champion Martin Lewis, is urging the Government to charge regulators with limiting how often debt collectors can contact people.The charity is also calling for the Government to quickly update its national suicide prevention strategy.The current version makes few references to financial difficulty as a contributing factor to people becoming suicidal, Money and Mental Health said.A survey of more...
The Independent

Ice cold arctic air set to move across UK on Tuesday to begin wintry spell

Cold arctic air is set to move across the UK, triggering a chilly spell when overnight temperatures are predicted to plunge to as low as minus 10C.Frost will hit areas from Tuesday evening, with snow predicted in parts of Scotland, forecasters say.It comes as the Met Office and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a severe cold weather alert for England and warned the plummeting temperatures could increase health risks to vulnerable people and disrupt deliveries.Tuesday morning will see showers feeding into northern and eastern coasts from the North Sea, as well as into Northern Ireland and North Wales from...
The Independent

The Independent

961K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy