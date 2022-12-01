In Print: The Religion Issue

In an interview for the “In the Studio” feature in this issue, artist Shahpour Pouyan perfectly captures the central contradiction of religion: “Belief is the most dangerous thing. And it’s also the most precious thing we have as humans.”

The power shared among the artists featured in this issue is their ability to bring religious imagery and allusions into the present. Francesca Tarocco cites Lu Yang as one artist who does so by transmuting Buddhism’s realms of reincarnation, stages of enlightenment, and levels of existence into the world of video games. Monica Uszerowicz describes how a piece resulting from a collaboration between Chire “VantaBlack” Regans and Loni Johnson utilizes ancestor altars suffused with West African Yoruban symbolism for the purpose of mourning contemporary victims of gun violence.

Alina Perez, an artist who brings powerful Christian imagery into her pieces, notes in a roundtable in this issue that imagery of this sort has historically had the power to make people “see and believe, which is scary—but it’s also very inspiring to think that you could perhaps create images that have a place in the future.” Perez has said that, in her special pull-out print included in this issue, the posture of the figure holding a glowing swarm of writhing baby alligators is similar to those depicted in Catholic prayer cards.

In keeping with Shahpour Pouyan’s observation that “belief is the most dangerous thing,” one might reflect on the horrors of world history that have resulted from belief, and how many of those horrors resulted from Christian colonization. In that same roundtable on Christian imagery, artist Frieda Toranzo Jaeger says that, as someone coming from a shamanistic, Indigenous background, she was “always terrified of Christianity, because of the way many of its values are ingrained in society.” When it comes to painting, however, Toranzo Jaeger says that “revisiting and repurposing history is, to me, a core practice of decolonization.” She continues, “I give myself the agency to revisit histories that don’t relate to my background—especially those of the European Middle Ages.”

Indeed, one of the ways in which religion can be precious to us as humans is as a tool for artists to heal the ills of the past, and to imagine—and shape—what is to come.

— Sarah Douglas, Editor in Chief

View of Michael Joo’s installation Bodhi Obfuscatus (Space-Baby) , 2005, mixed mediums, dimensions variable.

DEPARTMENTS

NEW TALENT: ISABELLE ANDRIESSEN

by Emily Watlington

The Dutch sculptor highlights the persistence and changeability of inorganic components.

SIGHTLINES

Jewish Museum curator Liz Munsell tells us what’s on her mind.

THE EXCHANGE: THE EARTH IS AN ARTIFACT

by Asad Raza with Emanuele Coccia

An artist and an ecological philosopher discuss the dynamic rapport between nature and culture.

HARD TRUTHS: ZINE NOBILITY

by Chen & Lampert

Advice columnists Howie Chen and Andrew Lampert address the frustrations of art book fairs and nonprofit board members.

CRITICAL EYE: LOST ILLUSIONS

by Pepe Karmel

Trompe l’oeil painting and Cubism are formally akin but worlds apart in terms of viewer experience and pictorial meaning.

ONE WORK: CARRIERS

by Emily Chun

Mire Lee’s recent sculptural suite of pumping mechanisms and suspended hoses recalls visceral processes and organs.

PROFILE: STELLA ZHONG

by Mira Dayal

Playing with elements seen and unseen in her sculptures, paintings, and videos, the Chinese-born, New York–based artist probes the limits of understanding.

BOOK REVIEW

Eleanor Heartney on Kaelen Wilson-Goldie’s Beautiful, Gruesome, and True: Artists at Work in the Face of War .

HANDS ON

Q&A with conservator Julian Baumgartner.

Isabelle Andriessen: The Enchanters (detail), 2022, ceramic, stainless steel, aluminum, epoxy, chemical crystals, water cooler, and python pump.

FEATURES

VIBRANT BEINGS

by Francesca Tarocco

The popular notion of a calmly meditative Buddhism is only part of the religion’s long and complex story.

BUILDING MORMONISM

by Greg Allen

The soaring temples and tabernacles of the Church of Latter-day Saints connote both heavenly aspirations and refuge from social persecution.

PRACTICING ASCENSION

by Monica Uszerowicz



Works by Kurt Nahar, María Magdalena Campos-Pons, Nyugen E. Smith, and Chire “VantaBlack” Regans and Loni Johnson attest to the ongoing vitality of Afro-Caribbean spirituality.

PICTURING THE HOLY LAND

by Chelsea Haines

For photographers and filmmakers, representing the Palestinian-Israeli region is a tug-of-war between religious myths and sociopolitical reality.

IN THE STUDIO: SHAHPOUR POUYAN

with Jordan Amirkhani



Born in Iran and currently based in London, the conceptual sculptor talks about his lifelong fascination with Islamic architecture, high-tech weaponry, global mythologies, and ancient philosophy.

SEEING & BELIEVING

moderated by Emily Watlington

Four painters—Frieda Toranzo Jaeger, Tammy Nguyen, Alina Perez, and Jannis Marwitz—discuss their bold reinventions of traditional Christian iconography. A special pull-out print by Perez accompanies the article.

Alice Austen: Trude & I Masked, Short Skirts , 1891, digital copy from the original glass negative, 4 by 5 inches, in “The First Homosexuals.”

REVIEWS

“THE FIRST HOMOSEXUALS”

Wrightwood 659, Chicago

Jeremy Lybarger

CARNEGIE INTERNATIONAL

Carnegie Museum of Art, Pittsburgh

Emily Watlington

DIANE ARBUS

David Zwirner, New York

Chris Murtha

“HEAR ME NOW”

Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

Nicholas T Rinehart

WOLFGANG TILLMANS

Museum of Modern Art, New York

Anthony Hawley

TIFFANY CHUNG

Davidson, New York

Diana Seo Hyung Lee

MICHELLE SEGRE

56 Henry, New York

Louis Bury

DENYSE THOMASOS

Art Gallery of Ontario, Toronto

Charlene K. Lau

JUAN GENOVÉS

Marlborough, London

Elizabeth Fullerton







