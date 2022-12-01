Southeast Michigan natives take the stage in touring production of 'Tootsie'

Growing up in Livonia, Mich., Matt Kurzyniec was no stranger to the auditorium of the Stranahan Theater.

He'll have a different view when he returns this weekend. Kurzyniec will be onstage with the cast of Tootsie , the Broadway musical stopping in Toledo for six performances on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

An extra special touch? He'll be performing alongside his fiancee Payton Reilly.

IF YOU GOWhat: TootsieWhen: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. SundayWhere: Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd., ToledoAdmission: $49 to $94Tickets: stranahantheater.com

“It’s always been a dream of ours," Kurzyniec said. "We’ve always had this goal to do a national tour, and to do it together is a dream come true."

“This is the big break, this is the big stuff, this is Broadway," said Reilly, another native of southeast Michigan. She grew up near Detroit. "I mean it doesn’t get any better than performing at this caliber in all of these amazing cities. It’s just absolutely incredible."

Tootsie is the musical adaptation of the 1982 comedy film which follows Dustin Hoffman as a New York City actor who is struggling to find work, and who eventually dresses like a woman in search of a new gig. While the story remains mostly the same in the stage musical, it's tweaked slightly to accommodate performances.

“It’s loosely based off of it because now it’s going to take place in modern day, and we’ve adapted the story to fit the stage,” Reilly said. “I think we’ve done a really good job making the original fans so happy because it’s still the plot that they know and love, but we’ve really adapted it for the stage so that it works and it’s brilliant.”

Reilly plays Sandy Lester, an anxious and less-than-talented actress who is always complaining about her career.

“Sandy is just this extremely neurotic, whirlwind of a character, and she is very pessimistic,” Reilly said. “Her whole journey throughout the show is just learning to love herself and find self-confidence, and it’s been really, really fun to play.”

Kurzyniec is an ensemble member acting as an understudy for multiple roles in the show. In Toledo, he'll be playing Jeff Slater, a playwright who acts as the voice of reason for multiple characters in the show and showcases how important a support system is for actors in this industry.

Kurzyniec and Reilly share their love for the theater and have been together ever since they met as students at Western Michigan University. Now the pair are giddy to be on tour with Tootsie .

“We started dating our senior year and then moved to New York City," Kurzyniec said. “Payton joined the tour last year for the first national tour, and then I joined this year.”

He and Reilly bring a lengthy set of resumes, including multiple off-Broadway performances. Audiences can expect quite the showcase with incredible music and intricate scene setting.

“Some of the numbers are just incredible; songs like ‘I’m Alive’ and ‘The Most Important Night’ are these huge production numbers, which is everything you want in a Broadway musical. The lights, the dancing, the set pieces, and it’s such a visually stunning spectacle,” Kurzyniec said. “There are also a lot of great funny moments as well. This show is through and through a musical comedy.”

Kurzyniec is thrilled to perform on the stage he grew up dreaming he might one day perform on in Toledo.

“I just remember the audiences there and just how lively and how excited they were, and bringing this Broadway-caliber show to Ohio and to Toledo is such a gift,” Kurzyniec said. “I’m so honored that we can do that for the people there and inspire the next generation of performers.”

Because the Stranahan stage is fairly close to both actors' hometowns, both are anticipating family and friends in the audience.

“I’ve never performed at the Stranahan Theater,'' Reilly said. "It’s so incredibly special to have our family so close, and we're going to have so many friends and family come down from Detroit.”

The couple sees the opportunity to travel all over the United States and to explore new cities as one of the best parts of being a traveling performer.

“Each city has its own culture and its own personality and so this show is also different every time we're in a new city. So it never feels like we're doing the same show over and over again because we're packing up every week and going to a new place, and audiences have different personalities in every city. Our scene partner is the audience,” Reilly said.

Following their stint at the Stranahan, the company will take a short break for the holidays.

Kurzyniec and Reilly hope that folks come out for a night of laughter, tears, and heartfelt moments at the Stranahan.

“I think the arts are so important right now, especially coming off of COVID and everything else. I think this is the time for people to go out and laugh and have a great time and I think this show does that,” Kurzyniec said.

Contact Shayleigh Frank at sfrank@theblade.com .