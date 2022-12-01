Italian photographer and creative director Stella Asia Consonni has interpreted the “One More Life” collection created by Caterina Zhou in five photographs. Zhou is the designer who won the first edition of “The Upcycling Challenge'', the scouting project of CONAI – Consorzio Nazionale Imballaggi in collaboration with Vogue Italia. Stella Asia Consonni’s shots poetically highlight the relationship between Zhou’s garments – each one dedicated to a packaging material such as steel, aluminium, paper and cardboard, wood, plastic, biodegradable and compostable plastic, and glass – and the natural environment, creating an evocative union. The creative thread that unites the two artists is the transformative capacity, “knowing how to give new life”, examining the perspective from which one looks. Consonni’s work invites us to reflect on our responsibility towards the health of the planet, on the active role we can play to bring about positive change.

5 DAYS AGO