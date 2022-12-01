Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue Spends 24 Hours With Rita Ora and Taika Waititi in Düsseldorf
Earlier this month, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora were the hosts of the MTV European Music Awards in Düsseldorf, Germany—and while you’d think that the couple would be busy enough with their live hosting obligations that week, they also squeezed in a full day with Vogue in the European city just ahead of it. On our eventful agenda? A visit with the mayor, fashion fittings, and a taste of the local cuisine, of course.
Inside Prada’s Fashion and Music-Filled Miami Beach Art Basel Rager
Last night, Prada made clear that Miami Beach Art Basel is not just about art—or fashion, for that matter. It has just as much to do with music. Taking over the Faena Forum, Prada teamed up with British-Canadian electronic musician Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman to curate a program jam-packed with DJ sets. (Read all about the collaboration, dubbed Prada Extends, here.) It was the third time Prada tapped Hawtin for such an event, the first being in London in 2021 and again this summer in Tokyo.
The Princess of Wales Doubles Down on her Fashion Favorites in Boston
The Princess of Wales’s impossibly bouncy blow-dry signaled it was business as usual in the royal camp, despite the release of a bombshell trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary, on December 1. Kate Middleton, the picture of professionalism as per, was all smiles as she visited Greentown Labs, a climate technology start-up, in Somerville.
Erdem’s Historic Bloomsbury Townhouse Is an Effortless Blend of Past and Present
Anyone familiar with the romantic gowns crafted by Erdem Moralioglu likely knows that the British-Canadian fashion designer has a deep passion for history. Throughout his 17 years in business, the London-based designer’s shows—whether staged under the Greek revival portico of the British Museum or in the lavishly appointed halls of the National Portrait Gallery—have included sartorial references from Regency-era Britain to the Swinging Sixties.
Jennifer Lopez Answers Vogue’s 73 Questions
If you hum J. Lo's 2002 hit "Jenny from the Block" under your breath as you knock on her door, she might just answer and take you on a whirlwind tour of her L.A. home. This Bronx girl may be an Angeleno now, but she still recalls her go-to bodega order—"Ham and cheese on a roll with an orange drink (if you know, you know) and a small bag of chips"—and she's extremely comfortable demonstrating how real New Yorkers speak to each other, four-letter words and all.
Scarlett Johansson’s First Major TV Role Will Take Her Back to Her Roots
In 1995, a 10-year-old Scarlett Johansson starred alongside Sean Connery and Kate Capshaw in one of her earliest onscreen parts: Katie, the pair’s angelic daughter in Arne Glimcher’s Just Cause, a hardboiled crime thriller based on John Katzenbach’s 1992 novel of the same name, in which the grizzled Scottish actor plays a man seeking to overturn a conviction against a death row inmate (Blair Underwood) who insists he was wrongfully accused of a murder actually committed by a prolific serial killer (Ed Harris).
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their First Red Carpet Appearance in Style
Ever since Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse began dating back in 2018, the couple have kept things pretty private by Hollywood’s standards—meaning, no official red carpet appearances together. But where better to break that streak than at a glitzy fashion show? Yesterday, the couple made their first cameo on the step and repeat together while attending the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt (held at the Great Pyramid of Giza, no less). In coordinated Dior looks, the pair certainly didn’t disappoint.
@Y2KBags Will Satisfy Your Nostalgia for Noughties Purses
The Instagram account @Y2KBags is a feast for the eyes. It chronicles the best—and often forgotten—handbag moments in recent pop culture history. Remember when a beaming Kim Kardashian carried toddler Mason Disick in a Yellow Goyardine Saint Louis Tote GM? You will now. (Look closely and you’ll see a young Kylie and Kendall in the background). In another instance, Sofía Vergara waves with a python Fendi Spy bag on her arm. And it wouldn’t be a nostalgic Y2K roundup without Paris Hilton, who makes several cameos, including a snap of the aughts heiress hauling a Louis Vuitton Multicolor Monogram Alzer suitcase from a powder pink car and carrying a ubiquitous Neverfull Louis Vuitton bag.
Daydreaming
For the seventh edition of the PhotoVogue Festival, the artistic duo composed of Elliot & Erick Jiménez interpreted Gucci Beauty’s makeup in their own unmistakable style. The result is a portfolio of dreamlike images that recall impressionist and expressionist paintings in a contemporary key. Elliot & Erick added a new chapter to their creative journey, one made up of cultural syncretism and references to the great masters of the Renaissance. What we see here are portraits capable of highlighting, through the power of color, the unique and authentic beauty each of us exude by deciding how to show ourselves according to our individual and unrepeatable personality. Key words? Identity, self-invention and plurality.
Eddie Redmayne Is Officially in His Fashion Era
Is there anything more exciting than watching someone enter their fashion era? The latest butterfly to emerge from their cocoon is Eddie Redmayne. The 40-year-old actor wore an ornate, sequined sheer top to the GQ Men of the Year awards ceremony, which was held in Berlin on Thursday. The see-through Gucci resort 2023 look is not for the faint of heart, but the mixture of exposed skin and sequins provided a fabulously bold and eye-catching statement.
In nature
Italian photographer and creative director Stella Asia Consonni has interpreted the “One More Life” collection created by Caterina Zhou in five photographs. Zhou is the designer who won the first edition of “The Upcycling Challenge'', the scouting project of CONAI – Consorzio Nazionale Imballaggi in collaboration with Vogue Italia. Stella Asia Consonni’s shots poetically highlight the relationship between Zhou’s garments – each one dedicated to a packaging material such as steel, aluminium, paper and cardboard, wood, plastic, biodegradable and compostable plastic, and glass – and the natural environment, creating an evocative union. The creative thread that unites the two artists is the transformative capacity, “knowing how to give new life”, examining the perspective from which one looks. Consonni’s work invites us to reflect on our responsibility towards the health of the planet, on the active role we can play to bring about positive change.
Vogue Magazine
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0