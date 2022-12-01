Britney Spears's Instagram account mysteriously vanished after her husband, Sam Asghari, requested her to appear on his Instagram Live video. The "Baby One More Time" singer was laying in bed, out of frame, next to her hubby, who was chatting with over 4,000 fans on the Livestream when he asked if she wanted to appear on camera. "Can I show you?" the actor asked the singer. "Show me what?" Spears, who seemed perplexed by the request, replied. "On the Live," Asghari responded. "What are you talking about?" the pop star asked, to which Asghari clarified, "Can I turn the camera on you?"

14 DAYS AGO