Cristiano Ronaldo's Wife Is an Instagram Bombshell
Georgina Rodríguez is a model and frequently posts snaps on her Instagram.
Megan Fox perfectly claps back at troll who told her to buy a razor in new pic
Megan Fox hit back with the perfect response to a troll who replied to an image of her and Machine Gun Kelly to say she needed to buy a razor. We might be well into November, but Fox and Kelly still appear to be in Halloween mode as they took Instagram this week to share an image of themselves dressed up as characters from Legend of Zelda.
Britney Spears' Awkward Interaction With Husband Sam Asghari on Instagram Raised Some Eyebrows
Britney Spears's Instagram account mysteriously vanished after her husband, Sam Asghari, requested her to appear on his Instagram Live video. The "Baby One More Time" singer was laying in bed, out of frame, next to her hubby, who was chatting with over 4,000 fans on the Livestream when he asked if she wanted to appear on camera. "Can I show you?" the actor asked the singer. "Show me what?" Spears, who seemed perplexed by the request, replied. "On the Live," Asghari responded. "What are you talking about?" the pop star asked, to which Asghari clarified, "Can I turn the camera on you?"
Madonna Declares She's 'In The Mood For Love' Despite Fans Attacking Her For Wearing Animal Fur: 'The Epitome Of Cruelty'
The Material Girl has gone too far with her wardrobe choices.Madonna took to Instagram on Monday, November 21, to tell fans she was “in the mood for love,” but things quickly took a turn south.Social media users were outraged to see a long fur coat wrapped around the 64-year-old's nearly naked body as she posed in various provocative positions.The Queen of Pop’s bizarre behaviors have always been a cause for concern among fans, except this time around, her saucy ways were the least of their worries.MADONNA STRANGELY 'GROOMS' HERSELF IN WEIRD VIDEO AS BACKLASH FROM 'DISGUSTED' FANS RAGES ONMadonna’s comments...
Miley Cyrus Puts On A Show In A Sexy Cut-Out Jumpsuit
The star shares her stage looks as she performs in Mexico.
Natalia Bryant Shows Off the Meaningful Necklaces She Wears in Honor of Late Father Kobe Bryant
The model shared the sweet stories behind the sentimental jewelry in her new Beauty Secrets video with Vogue Natalia Bryant carries dad Kobe Bryant around with her wherever she goes. The model and daughter of the late NBA star shared in her Vogue Beauty Secrets video that she wears a necklace that says "Slim," because it was a nickname her dad gave her as a child. "I wanna show you my necklaces," Natalia, 19, shares in the video before holding them up to the camera. "This is a necklace...
Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Pose With All 7 Of Their Kids In ‘Epic Fail’ Family Thanksgiving Photo
Thanksgiving was a mad house at the Baldwin residence and Hilaria Baldwin proved that with her latest Instagram photo. The 38-year-old posted a photo of her and Alec Baldwin, 64, posing in their living room with all seven of their kids and it is so sweet. Hilaria posted the photo...
Chantel's ex-fiance Pedro's glow up now after more than 90 day Instagram hiatus
Since his split from 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett, Pedro Jimeno has kept a low online profile, but he has now returned to Instagram, with fans commenting on his glow up. The 31-year-old reality star debuted on season four of 90 Day Fiancé in 2016 and gained popularity...
Travis Barker Only Agreed to Film His Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian If He Couldn't 'See One Camera'
Travis Barker is opening up about his decision to film his beachfront proposal to wife Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, popped the question in October 2021, just months after he and Kardashian, 43, went public as a couple after years of friendship. The proposal took place on the beach...
Kendall Jenner peed into an ice bucket on the way to the Met Gala, calling it the 'best decision' even though she got urine on her foot
Kendall Jenner made the decision to pee on the way to the 2022 Met Gala, doing so around her two-piece Prada gown that she wore for the event.
Kendall Jenner Reveals She's Moving to a Ranch: 'I Am an Actual Cowgirl'
The 818 Tequila founder revealed her plans to relocate during the season finale of The Kardashians Kendall Jenner wants to satisfy her inner cowgirl! On the season finale of The Kardashians, the model teases that she may be in the market for a new house — big enough for her and all her horses. As the episode comes to an end, Jenner says, "I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I would love to do in life, so I'm excited to continue to explore all...
Gisele Bündchen Left a Sweet Comment on Tom Brady's Instagram Post
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are proving there's no bad blood between them. Last week, the supermodel left a sweet comment on Brady's Instagram post, in which he shared a photo of his oldest child, 15-year-old son John "Jack" Edward, playing football. Brady shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Shakira Shares Rare Photo of Son Celebrating His Baseball Win After Seeing Ex Gerard Pique at Game
Celebrating his victory. Shakira shared a selfie with son Milan, 9, after his baseball game, after she crossed paths with ex Gerard Piqué on the sidelines. "Congratulations to Milan and their team for this great tournament," the "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 45, wrote via Instagram in Spanish on Saturday, November 19. "Mommy is so proud […]
Kylie Jenner’s Thanksgiving ‘Highlights’ Are Sweet Pictures of Son Wolf & Daughter Stormi
Kylie Jenner seems to have had a wonderful weekend, and she took to Instagram on Monday to share some sweet snaps of the long Thanksgiving holiday with her family — which is exciting, because she rarely puts images of her baby son on social media and is judicious about the exposure her 4-year-old daughter Stormi receives.
Jessie James Decker Responds to Instagram Comments About Her Children's Bodies: 'It's Unkind'
"Please don't call my children's appearance strange," Jessie James Decker replied to a follower after posting an image of her children on a beach in Mexico Jessie James Decker is clapping back at discussion of her children on Instagram. After the country star, 34, shared an image Saturday of her three children posing together on a beach in Mexico, she responded to commenters that said that the kids were "jacked" or accused Decker of editing the photo of sons Forrest Bradley, 4, Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 7, and...
Vogue Spends 24 Hours With Rita Ora and Taika Waititi in Düsseldorf
Earlier this month, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora were the hosts of the MTV European Music Awards in Düsseldorf, Germany—and while you’d think that the couple would be busy enough with their live hosting obligations that week, they also squeezed in a full day with Vogue in the European city just ahead of it. On our eventful agenda? A visit with the mayor, fashion fittings, and a taste of the local cuisine, of course.
Jennifer Lopez Cosigns an Unexpected Winter Nail Color
Jennifer Lopez’s forthcoming studio album, This Is Me…Now, is something of a follow-up to This Is Me…Then, which was released in 2002 during her initial relationship with now-husband Ben Affleck. Discussing this evolution requires thought, openness, and a look that pays homage to where Lopez has been and where she’s going. Along with a slicked pony and hoops, Lopez’s ultimate beauty punctuation came from her buttery manicure, heavily showcased as she gesticulated her way through a raw conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.
YouTube Streamy Awards: MrBeast Takes Top Creator; Full List of Winners
The 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards awarded MrBeast as the top creator for another year in a row. The evening was hosted by YouTube creator Eric Decker, best known as Airrack, and featured a performance from the rapper Yung Gravy.More from The Hollywood ReporterFeinberg Forecast: TV Rookies of the Awards SeasonBritish Independent Film Awards: Charlotte Wells' 'Aftersun' Wins 7 Honors, Including Best Film'Armageddon Time,' 'Bones and All' Costume Designers on Bringing '80s Style Back to the Screen Heading into the awards ceremony, which took place on Dec. 4, Jimmy Donaldson — the massively popular YouTube creator known as MrBeast — topped the nominee...
Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Yachting With Models Amid Rumors Of Dating Gigi Hadid
Leonardo DiCaprio went on a yacht with models while rumors surround him dating Gigi Hadid.
Dua Lipa Wears Bottega Veneta’s Most Popular Bag
Dua Lipa stepped out in New York City today wearing a pavement-ready cozy look. The pop star wore a New York Yankees baseball cap, a leather jacket on top of a blazing lime green hoodie, and a pair of artfully baggy striped trousers with white sneakers. As for her bag, she didn’t go the anonymous, anti-It bag route, and instead opted for one of the most recognizable purses in the industry: a Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette bag in a cheerful robin’s egg blue.
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
