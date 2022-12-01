Read full article on original website
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive
Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
Veteran ex-All-Star catcher announces his retirement from MLB
One veteran MLB catcher is officially firing up Semisonic’s “Closing Time.”. Former All-Star backstop Jason Castro announced his retirement in a series of posts to social media on Friday. Castro said that he “achieve[d] more than I could have ever imagined” and thanked his family, teammates, coaches, the fans, and more.
Dodgers-Brewers trade you weren’t thinking of gains steam before Winter Meetings
The previous trade rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers featured star players who are unlikely to be moved in shortstop Willy Adames and ace Corbin Burnes. Not only would the Brewers be waving the white flag by trading two of the game’s best and most cost-effective players, but the Dodgers would also be paying out the wazoo to acquire just one of them.
MLB Hot Stove: Aaron Judge to Giants ‘very realistic possibility’; Jameson Taillon to Mets or Phillies?
Aaron Judge has a big offer from the Yankees, eight years for around $300 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. That probably won’t be enough for Judge to stay put. It’s believed the San Francisco Giants, Judge’s hometown club and favorite as a kid, will offer more to a free agent slugger who is coming off an AL MVP, 62-homer season.
If Dansby Swanson stays with Braves, he may have to go the Chipper Jones route
Should Dansby Swanson return to the Atlanta Braves in his free agency, he will have taken a page out of the Chipper Jones playbook in order to do so. With Dansby Swanson’s high-profile free agency having Atlanta Braves fans everywhere wondering what is next for the All-Star shortstop, we must look at what Chipper Jones did as the template for the manner in which he might stay.
Catherine Varitek Has Valid Reason For Wanting Red Sox To Sign Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander has garnered a lot of interest in Major League Baseball free agency and would make a lot of sense for the Boston Red Sox for a number of reasons. And Catherine Varitek added another (very valid) reason why the Red Sox should sign the 2022 American League Cy Young winner.
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
A catcher, pitching depth and a big surprise. What do to the Cardinals have brewing?
For the St. Louis Cardinals, this winter’s hot stove is thus far the sort that requires the operator to double check the stove has been ignited, with a plan in mind to flee the house in case of a strong whiff of gas.
Rays give out biggest free agent contract in team history to surprising player
The Tampa Bay Rays are breaking the bank (at least relatively speaking) for an unexpected player. The Rays agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract with free agent right-hander Zach Eflin on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jeff Passan of ESPN notes that the contract is the largest for a free agent in Rays club history.
Sal Licata on Jacob deGrom leaving Mets: 'He doesn't care about winning'
Sal Licata says Jacob deGrom signing with the Rangers proves that he doesn’t care about winning, or about being remembered among other Mets legends.
Former Braves reliever signs a lucrative deal with the Red Sox
The Braves didn’t bring Martin back after a solid postseason because signs of regression were very present. Martin was good for the Braves after being acquired from the Rangers in 2019, and after being let go, Martin signed a prove-it deal with the Cubs. Martin struggled, but he was a new man after being traded to the Dodgers this past season. Before being shipped off, Martin had a 4.31 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in Chicago. For the Dodgers, he posted a 1.46 ERA and 0.52 WHIP over 24.2 innings. The Red Sox saw enough to give him one more big contract. Congrats, Chris.
Mariners trade fan favorite OF to Brewers
The Seattle Mariners made a notable trade Friday that some fans might not be too happy about. Multiple reports indicated that the Mariners had traded outfielder Jesse Winker to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for infielder Kolten Wong. The Mariners also included reserve infielder Abraham Toro in the deal. Winker...
Christian Arroyo lightened up tense Red Sox clubhouse by joking he was traded for Shohei Ohtani (podcast)
Tensions were high in the visitors clubhouse at Minute Maid Park on Aug. 2. A flailing Red Sox club had just traded starting catcher Christian Vázquez less than 24 hours earlier and rumors were swirling that other veterans, like J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill, could be next out the door.
David Ortiz Wants Red Sox To Make Major Move, Mentions Mega Star Pitcher
The Red Sox have plenty of holes to fill and Ortiz has an idea on how to fill a major one
New York Mets’ focus is ‘front and center’ on All-Star pitcher after losing Jacob deGrom
After losing Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets are now turning their attention to one of
Braves News: Bryan Reynolds trade rumor, winter meetings, more
The winter meetings begin today and there has been a bit of a thawing of the market in the lead-up. Jacob deGrom was the headline move on Friday, as he signed a massive contract with the Rangers. The news of the day on Saturday was Pirates’ star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade. Trade requests mean less in MLB than in the NFL or NBA, but given the Pirates’ general state as a franchise, Reynolds could very well be available. The Braves were rumored to make a run at Reynolds at the trade deadline in 2021 and have been rumored to be making a strong push for him this time around as well.
Brewers, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade
The Mariners and Brewers have agreed to a trade involving two-time Gold Glove winner Kolten Wong. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Brewers are sending Wong to the Mariners for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. As part of this deal, Milwaukee will send roughly $1.75 million in...
Winter Meeting Predictions
It’s another travel and work day for me – which are happening all too frequently on post days for me. That means you get an Open Thread! Well sort of. It’s more of a stream-of-consciousness piece with an appeal for your contributions!. It’s the perfect day for...
Start of baseball's Winter Meetings good time to reflect on how Padres have been built
With A.J. Preller busy making trades the last few years, Padres are the least-homegrown, newest team among those who made playoffs in 2022
Yankees Mock Trade: Getting Aaron Hicks’s contract off the books
If the New York Yankees want to continue spending after extending Aaron Judge, they need to find ways to clear salary space off the books. Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks present the best opportunity to do that, but recouping their entire financial commitment is a bit optimistic and lofty for general manager Brian Cashman.
