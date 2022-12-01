ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive

Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Veteran ex-All-Star catcher announces his retirement from MLB

One veteran MLB catcher is officially firing up Semisonic’s “Closing Time.”. Former All-Star backstop Jason Castro announced his retirement in a series of posts to social media on Friday. Castro said that he “achieve[d] more than I could have ever imagined” and thanked his family, teammates, coaches, the fans, and more.
FanSided

Dodgers-Brewers trade you weren’t thinking of gains steam before Winter Meetings

The previous trade rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers featured star players who are unlikely to be moved in shortstop Willy Adames and ace Corbin Burnes. Not only would the Brewers be waving the white flag by trading two of the game’s best and most cost-effective players, but the Dodgers would also be paying out the wazoo to acquire just one of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Staten Island Advance

MLB Hot Stove: Aaron Judge to Giants ‘very realistic possibility’; Jameson Taillon to Mets or Phillies?

Aaron Judge has a big offer from the Yankees, eight years for around $300 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. That probably won’t be enough for Judge to stay put. It’s believed the San Francisco Giants, Judge’s hometown club and favorite as a kid, will offer more to a free agent slugger who is coming off an AL MVP, 62-homer season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

If Dansby Swanson stays with Braves, he may have to go the Chipper Jones route

Should Dansby Swanson return to the Atlanta Braves in his free agency, he will have taken a page out of the Chipper Jones playbook in order to do so. With Dansby Swanson’s high-profile free agency having Atlanta Braves fans everywhere wondering what is next for the All-Star shortstop, we must look at what Chipper Jones did as the template for the manner in which he might stay.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Braves reliever signs a lucrative deal with the Red Sox

The Braves didn’t bring Martin back after a solid postseason because signs of regression were very present. Martin was good for the Braves after being acquired from the Rangers in 2019, and after being let go, Martin signed a prove-it deal with the Cubs. Martin struggled, but he was a new man after being traded to the Dodgers this past season. Before being shipped off, Martin had a 4.31 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in Chicago. For the Dodgers, he posted a 1.46 ERA and 0.52 WHIP over 24.2 innings. The Red Sox saw enough to give him one more big contract. Congrats, Chris.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Mariners trade fan favorite OF to Brewers

The Seattle Mariners made a notable trade Friday that some fans might not be too happy about. Multiple reports indicated that the Mariners had traded outfielder Jesse Winker to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for infielder Kolten Wong. The Mariners also included reserve infielder Abraham Toro in the deal. Winker...
SEATTLE, WA
batterypower.com

Braves News: Bryan Reynolds trade rumor, winter meetings, more

The winter meetings begin today and there has been a bit of a thawing of the market in the lead-up. Jacob deGrom was the headline move on Friday, as he signed a massive contract with the Rangers. The news of the day on Saturday was Pirates’ star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade. Trade requests mean less in MLB than in the NFL or NBA, but given the Pirates’ general state as a franchise, Reynolds could very well be available. The Braves were rumored to make a run at Reynolds at the trade deadline in 2021 and have been rumored to be making a strong push for him this time around as well.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Brewers, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade

The Mariners and Brewers have agreed to a trade involving two-time Gold Glove winner Kolten Wong. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Brewers are sending Wong to the Mariners for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. As part of this deal, Milwaukee will send roughly $1.75 million in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Viva El Birdos

Winter Meeting Predictions

It’s another travel and work day for me – which are happening all too frequently on post days for me. That means you get an Open Thread! Well sort of. It’s more of a stream-of-consciousness piece with an appeal for your contributions!. It’s the perfect day for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees Mock Trade: Getting Aaron Hicks’s contract off the books

If the New York Yankees want to continue spending after extending Aaron Judge, they need to find ways to clear salary space off the books. Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks present the best opportunity to do that, but recouping their entire financial commitment is a bit optimistic and lofty for general manager Brian Cashman.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy