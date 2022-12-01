ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Sandy Woods
3d ago

Good you deserved more time than you got abusing those poor dogs!!

Ace 1956
3d ago

He should have got life without parole for what he did. Sick sob’s do stuff like that

whosaid
2d ago

You can bet he hasn't changed one ioda, and if he had the opportunity to do it again he would.

FOX Sports

Michael Vick on losing $8M from investments while in prison | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Michael Vick discuss Vick filing for bankruptcy while in prison, investments gone wrong and losing $8 Million dollars. When recalling the events Vick said “They took everything from me, I had $8 Million invested in the city and they took it all.”
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Dances For Russell Wilson On His Birthday

Russell Wilson turned 34 years old this week. Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married for a while now. The two have children together and they recently moved to Denver. However, this move to Denver has come with some professional consequences for Russ, who isn’t playing very well. Regardless, Ciara is just happy to be along for the ride.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Michael Vick wished he listened to his mom: 'I was searching for happinesses' | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Michael Vick discuss his the events leading to his prison stint in 2007. Vick shares he wished he listened to his mother. Vick said: “When my mom found out what was going on she was like ‘you need to stop doing what you’re doing.’ My mom looked me in my eyes one day and told me ‘you’re not happy.’” Vick went on to further explain his state of mind during the time: “I wasn’t in a good place in 2006-2007, I was searching for happinesses…I didn’t have peace.”
New York Post

Russell Wilson becoming Broncos disaster has turned him into NFL punching bag

Ridiculing Russell Wilson has become a secondary sport in this NFL season. Key in Wilson’s name on the internet and you’ll find a creative array of memes making fun of the Broncos’ struggling quarterback. Part of the derision toward the 34-year-old Wilson stems from the ridiculous $245 million contract he got from Denver, $165 million of it guaranteed, after he forced the Seahawks to trade him with demands of a contract extension. The Broncos’ trade for Wilson, which was supposed to allow Denver to compete with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for the AFC West, has been stunning in how it has not...
DENVER, CO
People

Ciara Celebrates Thanksgiving Dancing and Laughing with Her Three Kids and Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara shares son Win Harrison, 2, and daughter Sienna Princess, 5, with Russell Wilson and is also mom to son Future Zahir, 8 Ciara and Russell Wilson are celebrating their family's first Thanksgiving in Denver. The singer and the NFL quarterback enjoyed Thanksgiving with friends and family. The family of five — which includes their two children, daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, 2. as well as the singer's 8-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Future — wished followers a happy Thanksgiving...
DENVER, CO
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
