islandernews.com
While on Key Biscayne, DeSantis skips over Trump question, calls GOP's national showing in midterms a “huge underperformance”
Gov. Ron DeSantis skipped over a Donald Trump question while visiting Key Biscayne’s this past week — What is your take on Mr. Trump being back in the news every day? — but did respond to issues of national politics and underperformance of the GOP in the midterms, during a news conference Thursday.
“We're super excited; it's huge,” DeSantis earmarks $650,000 to Village for Stormwater Infrastructure Program
Governor Ron DeSantis made an appearance this week under sunny skies at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, but there was no time for lounging in a hammock or dipping his toes in the sand. Standing behind a podium with a blue and white banner that read, "Protecting Florida Together,"...
Rotary president offers thanks for donations to Liberty City garden project
As the current president of the Key Biscayne Rotary Club, I feel I must share with our community the wonderful work that our Key Biscayne Rotary Club did in raising over $7,000 from our members, from our Key Biscayne community, and from donors outside our island – all to benefit the Vegetable Garden Project being done by theClub in conjunction with the Liberty City Rotary Club and the Tacolcy Center.
Not-so-cold cold fronts keeping the fish out of all the right places
Weekly cold fronts have been rolling into South Florida. Unfortunately, these slow moving fronts have had little cold air in them but plenty of wind. We rely on cold fronts to be cold in late November and December to move our fish into areas where they should be. Spanish mackerel, bluefish, kingfish, gag, red, and black groupers like the cold weather and tend to move into the shallower waters in large numbers when it gets cold. However, with water temperatures still around 80 degrees, these fish are either nowhere to be found or still in deeper waters.
