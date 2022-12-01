Weekly cold fronts have been rolling into South Florida. Unfortunately, these slow moving fronts have had little cold air in them but plenty of wind. We rely on cold fronts to be cold in late November and December to move our fish into areas where they should be. Spanish mackerel, bluefish, kingfish, gag, red, and black groupers like the cold weather and tend to move into the shallower waters in large numbers when it gets cold. However, with water temperatures still around 80 degrees, these fish are either nowhere to be found or still in deeper waters.

1 DAY AGO