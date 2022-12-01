ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rotary president offers thanks for donations to Liberty City garden project

As the current president of the Key Biscayne Rotary Club, I feel I must share with our community the wonderful work that our Key Biscayne Rotary Club did in raising over $7,000 from our members, from our Key Biscayne community, and from donors outside our island – all to benefit the Vegetable Garden Project being done by theClub in conjunction with the Liberty City Rotary Club and the Tacolcy Center.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Not-so-cold cold fronts keeping the fish out of all the right places

Weekly cold fronts have been rolling into South Florida. Unfortunately, these slow moving fronts have had little cold air in them but plenty of wind. We rely on cold fronts to be cold in late November and December to move our fish into areas where they should be. Spanish mackerel, bluefish, kingfish, gag, red, and black groupers like the cold weather and tend to move into the shallower waters in large numbers when it gets cold. However, with water temperatures still around 80 degrees, these fish are either nowhere to be found or still in deeper waters.

