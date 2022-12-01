Early voting remains popular in the Equality State, according to the latest survey conducted by the University of Wyoming. Two out of five Wyoming voters cast ballots before the Nov. 8 general election, while three out of five cast their ballots at the polls on Election Day. Among those casting ballots early, 66 percent voted in person at a designated location, and 34 percent voted by mail.

