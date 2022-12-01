Read full article on original website
UW Survey: Early Voting Remains Popular in Wyoming
Early voting remains popular in the Equality State, according to the latest survey conducted by the University of Wyoming. Two out of five Wyoming voters cast ballots before the Nov. 8 general election, while three out of five cast their ballots at the polls on Election Day. Among those casting ballots early, 66 percent voted in person at a designated location, and 34 percent voted by mail.
