This week, I was pleasantly surprised when I opened my Spotify account and saw my 2022 analysis all wrapped up and ready. This speaks to me of how seriously Spotify’s creative team takes their now expected compilation of one’s year. What I enjoy the most about Spotify Wrapped is that it uses brand strategy principles to tell its customers their own stories, with powerful, colorful designs to keep you interested, but not take away from their main ingredient: your music. It uses different shapes, sizes, and colors but uses one of your most-listened songs throughout the year to keep you interested.

2 DAYS AGO