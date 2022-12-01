ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVZ

China’s Xi to visit Saudi Arabia amid frayed ties with the US

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to arrive in Saudi Arabia later this week for a state visit amid high tensions between the United States and the two countries, reported the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA). Xi’s trip to Riyadh begins Wednesday and will include a “Saudi-Chinese summit,” a China-Arab...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Ukraine conflict spurs some Russians to seek Kalashnikov training

KRASNOGORSK, Russia, Dec 6 (Reuters) - In a sports club just outside Moscow run by a former Russian special forces captain, 70 women and men turned out to train with automatic rifles on Saturday, many of them seeking military skills because of the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.
KTVZ

Putin signs expanded anti-LGBTQ laws in Russia, in latest crackdown on rights

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill banning so-called LGBTQ “propaganda” in Russia, in the latest crackdown on human rights in the country. The new laws significantly broaden the scope of a 2013 law which banned the dissemination of LGBTQ-related information to minors. The new iteration extends the ban on promoting such information to adults as well.
Reuters

Russia considers setting oil price floor in response to G7 - Bloomberg News

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia is considering setting a price floor for its international oil sales as a response to a cap imposed by G7 nations, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. Moscow is considering either imposing a fixed price for the nation's barrels, or stipulating maximum discounts to international benchmarks at which they can be sold, the report added, citing two officials familiar with the plan.
KTVZ

Antony Blinken says Biden administration supports zero-Covid protesters in China

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the Biden administration supports the zero-COVID protesters in China, explaining that he will address the topic when he visits the country early next year. “Of course, we do,” Blinken told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” when asked about the...
KTVZ

Attacks on Russian air bases put spotlight on new Ukrainian drone program

Multiple attacks targeting Russian military infrastructure this week have focused attention on Ukraine’s efforts to develop longer-range combat drones. The Russian Defense Ministry says the strikes on two air bases Monday — followed by an attack on an air field Tuesday — were carried out by Ukrainian drones, which it claims were brought down by Russian air defenses. Imagery, both satellite and photographs, indicates some damage was done to Russian military planes at one base in Ryazan region.
KTVZ

Attacks on US power grid have been subject of extremist chatter for years. DHS bulletin warns of attacks on critical infrastructure amid other targets

Attacks on the United States’ power grid have been the subject of extremist chatter for some time, notably ticking up in 2020, the same year a 14-page how-to on low tech attacks, including assaulting power grids with guns, circulated amongst extremist communication channels. A Department of Homeland Security bulletin...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTVZ

Flight heading to UK diverted after ‘possible’ bomb reported on board

An EasyJet flight bound for the UK from Poland had to be diverted to the Czech Republic on Sunday due to a report of a “possible bomb” on board. The low-cost British airline’s flight EZY6276 was heading from Krakow to Bristol on Sunday evening but the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing so that law enforcement could sweep the plane for explosives.
KTVZ

5 things to know for Dec. 5: Power grid, Senate runoff, Hawaii volcano, Trump, Iran

You can feel it as soon as you step outside nowadays — Christmas is near. This week, heavy snow will hit the West and several days of rain are forecast across the South. This comes as many regions in the US are welcoming an early start to the snow season, and meteorologists say it could have a big impact on the drought conditions that have been plaguing the country.
HAWAII STATE

