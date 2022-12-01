Read full article on original website
NHL Predictions: December 3rd Including Washington Capitals vs Calgary Flames
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames.
The “New Look” Calgary Flames Have Identity Issues
It’s been a strange week for the Calgary Flames. Two games into their final extended home stand of the season, a five-game stretch between November 29 to December 7, the organization is receiving visits from some familiar faces. Former Players Reinforce Calgary Flames Struggles, Identity Concerns. On Tuesday, we...
Postponed Nashville Predators Games Rescheduled
The National Hockey announced makeup dates for the postponed Nashville Predators games on Saturday. Nashville’s two home games against the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets will be made up later in the season. These games were called off originally due to a water main break at Bridgestone Arena in late November.
NHL Rumour: Vancouver Canucks Forward Has Permission To Find Trade Partner
We are at the quarter mark of the season. Teams are flying high or they are trying to figure things out. One team that has surprised everyone in a bad way is the Vancouver Canucks. The team is at the bottom of the division and it has gotten so low that a player could be shipped out of town in a roster shake-up. Today’s rumours focus on Vancouver Canucks Brock Boeser.
Vancouver Canucks Goalie Out Long-Term
Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko is set to be out long-term with a lower-body injury. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, he’s expected to be out for six weeks. Thatcher Demko on Injured Reserve. The game against the Florida Panthers was turning into an unfortunate one for the Canucks...
Columbus Blue Jackets Announce Injury News
The Columbus Blue Jackets injury news continues to be grim. Today, the club released more details on long-term injuries to winger Jakub Voracek and defencemen Zach Werenski and Jake Bean. Columbus Blue Jackets Injuries Remain an Issue. Bad News on Voracek. Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen updated the status of...
