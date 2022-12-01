ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

OBITUARY: Carol Jean Heffelfinger

Carol Jean Heffelfinger, 95, of Coldwater, was called home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ early in the morning Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Grand Vista Assisted Living. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Coldwater with...
COLDWATER, MI
OBITUARY: Carol Sue Barnes

Carol Sue Barnes, 76, of Coldwater passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held at the Bronson Church of Christ, located at 718 E. Chicago St., Bronson, MI 49028 at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022. Interment will take place at Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield, OH.
COLDWATER, MI
OBITUARY: Elaine Joyce Moore

Elaine Joyce Moore, 87, of Coldwater passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Drews Place of Coldwater. There will be no formal service and cremation has taken place. If you knew Elaine, celebrate her life by taking a friend to lunch and tell them the things we often think of only after someone is gone.
COLDWATER, MI
Plenty of holiday activities in Coldwater this Saturday

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The holiday season has arrived and there will be plenty of activities this Saturday in Coldwater. It all starts with a Barry Ugly Sweater 5K walk/run at 9:00 a.m.. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m.. Funds from the event will benefit Christine Barry and her family as she battles cancer.
COLDWATER, MI
Biz Aid of Coldwater offering free post-Christmas recycling event

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Biz Aid Recycling at 90 Darling Drive in Coldwater will be holding a post-holiday community recycling event between December 28 and 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day. There will be no charge to drop off recycling during those four days. The State...
COLDWATER, MI

