US passenger killed when big wave hits Antarctic cruise ship
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while it was sailing toward the port of Ushuaia in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise. The Argentine Naval Prefecture said the 62-year-old woman was killed by broken glass when the wave broke cabin windows late Tuesday during a storm. The ship suffered limited damage and arrived in Ushuaia the next day. Authorities did not identify the woman or her hometown. Viking called it a “rogue wave incident” and said the four other passengers’ injuries were non-life threatening.
Indonesia’s Mt. Semeru unleashes lava river in new eruption
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. Monsoon rains eroded and finally collapsed the lava dome atop 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) Mount Semeru, causing the eruption, according to National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.
Palestinians say killing caught on video was unjustified
HAWARA, West Bank (AP) — Palestinians have pushed back against Israeli police claims that an Israeli border police officer who shot to death a 22-year-old Palestinian at close range acted in self-defense. The shooting had been caught on video and was widely shared on social media. The mayor of the occupied West Bank town where the shooting took place said Saturday that the officer killed the young man at a time when he posed no threat. The mayor also says Israeli security forces prevented Palestinian medics from trying to save the gravely wounded man as he lay on the sidewalk of a busy thoroughfare. Israeli police say the Palestinian man had carried a knife and had tried to attack Israelis in the area, including another border policeman who was wounded.
6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesian island of Java
An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hit Indonesia’s West Java province on Saturday, the country’s geophysics agency BMKG said. According to the BMKG, the epicenter of the earthquake was on land and there is no potential for a tsunami. One person was injured while four houses and a school...
Strong quake shakes main Indonesia island, no major damage
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong earthquake shook parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java on Saturday, causing panic but only minor damage just two weeks after an equally powerful quake killed hundreds. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.7 quake was centered about 18 kilometers (11...
Sweden extradites to Turkey man convicted of terror links
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says Turkish authorities have arrested and jailed in Istanbul a convicted member of an outlawed militant group who was extradited from Sweden. The extradition comes as Turkey continues to hold up Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership, with Turkish officials saying more steps were needed to fulfill a joint memorandum signed in June that prevented Ankara’s veto. Anadolu news agency identified the man as Mahmut Tat, who was convicted of membership in an armed terror organization in 2015 and sentenced to more than six years in prison. Sweden confirmed the deportation but didn’t name the man deported.
Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico say police found 6600 pounds (300 kilograms) of fentanyl pills packed into coconuts. The coconuts were found in a truck travelling on a highway in the northern border state of Sonora. Prosecutors said the truck was detected Thursday on a road that runs along the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez. According to photos of the bust, the coconut husks had been neatly split in half, and re-assembled with plastic bags of fentanyl pills inside. The road eventually leads to the border town of Sonoyta, across the border from Lukeville, Arizona.
Ukraine says animal eyes sent to some embassies, consulates
ROME (AP) — A Ukrainian official says Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals’ eyes in recent days. A Foreign Ministry spokesman said the “bloody parcels” were received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, as well as by consulates in Naples, Italy; Krakow, Poland and the Czech city of Brno. The parcels arrived after a package containing an explosive device sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid ignited upon opening on Wednesday and injured an employee. It was one of multiple explosive parcels found in Spain this week. Spain´s Interior Ministry said police evacuated the Madrid embassy on Friday after another suspect package was detected.
‘A remarkable storyteller’: Remembering Gary Strieker, who helped establish CNN’s presence in Africa
Gary Strieker had every reason to be a pessimist. People dying of hunger, brutal killings and many other horrific events that he covered as an international reporter unfolded right before his eyes. Yet Strieker never lost his optimistic spirit or his passion to shed light on critically important but often...
US cancels trip by LGBTQ envoy to Indonesia after objection
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States has canceled a trip to Indonesia by a special envoy on LGBTQ rights after the country’s most influential Islamic group objected to the visit. Special envoy Jessica Stern was to have visited Indonesia next week as part of a trip to Southeast Asia. The Indonesian Ulema Council issued a statement on Friday saying the visit would harm the country’s religious and cultural values. The council often issues fatwas, or edicts, including rulings against smoking and yoga. Though not legally binding, many devoted Muslims follow such decrees because ignoring them is considered a sin. The U.S. ambassador says the decision to cancel the visit was made after consulting with the Indonesian government.
