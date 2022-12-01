Read full article on original website
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For a second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations. On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base...
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Video Shows Drone Strike on Russian Base That Crippled 2 Nuclear Bombers
A large flash of light can be seen in the footage, which reportedly shows a blast at a Russian airfield.
U.S. lawmakers ease proposed curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. senators have scaled back a proposal that placed new curbs on the use of Chinese-made chips by the U.S. government and its contractors, according to a recent draft seen by Reuters, amid pushback from trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
China’s Xi calls for unity at former leader Jiang Zemin’s memorial service
China’s Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the country to unite around his leadership as he addressed a memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin, following an unprecedented show of dissent over his zero-Covid policy and authoritarian rule. At the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi led...
Protests temporarily called off at Adani's south India port
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Protests were temporarily called off at Adani's Vizhinjam seaport in the southern Indian state of Kerala after more than four months of agitation, a protest leader told Reuters late on Tuesday.
Attacks on US power grid have been subject of extremist chatter for years. DHS bulletin warns of attacks on critical infrastructure amid other targets
Attacks on the United States’ power grid have been the subject of extremist chatter for some time, notably ticking up in 2020, the same year a 14-page how-to on low tech attacks, including assaulting power grids with guns, circulated amongst extremist communication channels. A Department of Homeland Security bulletin...
Antony Blinken says Biden administration supports zero-Covid protesters in China
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the Biden administration supports the zero-COVID protesters in China, explaining that he will address the topic when he visits the country early next year. “Of course, we do,” Blinken told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” when asked about the...
Attacks on Russian air bases put spotlight on new Ukrainian drone program
Multiple attacks targeting Russian military infrastructure this week have focused attention on Ukraine’s efforts to develop longer-range combat drones. The Russian Defense Ministry says the strikes on two air bases Monday — followed by an attack on an air field Tuesday — were carried out by Ukrainian drones, which it claims were brought down by Russian air defenses. Imagery, both satellite and photographs, indicates some damage was done to Russian military planes at one base in Ryazan region.
Iran says hijab law is under review, as state media dismisses claims morality police has been abolished
A top Iranian official has said that the nation’s mandatory hijab law is being reviewed, as state media played down the same official’s claim that the country’s much-feared morality police force had been “abolished” amid ongoing protests. Iran’s Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said Thursday...
Putin signs expanded anti-LGBTQ laws in Russia, in latest crackdown on rights
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill banning so-called LGBTQ “propaganda” in Russia, in the latest crackdown on human rights in the country. The new laws significantly broaden the scope of a 2013 law which banned the dissemination of LGBTQ-related information to minors. The new iteration extends the ban on promoting such information to adults as well.
5 things to know for Dec. 5: Power grid, Senate runoff, Hawaii volcano, Trump, Iran
You can feel it as soon as you step outside nowadays — Christmas is near. This week, heavy snow will hit the West and several days of rain are forecast across the South. This comes as many regions in the US are welcoming an early start to the snow season, and meteorologists say it could have a big impact on the drought conditions that have been plaguing the country.
US trade deficit edged up to $78.2 billion in October
The US trade gap edged only slightly higher in October than the month before, to $78.2 billion. The latest reading was up just 5.4%, less than half the pace of increase from the revised September reading, when the trade deficit jumped by 12.7% to $74.1 billion. A strong dollar and...
OPEC sticks with supply cuts as West tightens sanctions on Russian oil
OPEC and its allies decided Sunday to stick with their existing policy of curtailing oil output, just hours before new Western sanctions on Russian crude exports come into force. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and other major oil producers including Russia, said they would continue to restrict supply...
UK government could mitigate strike action with military to help keep public services running
The British government is looking into bringing in the military to mitigate industrial action and keep public services running, the chairman of the governing Conservative Party said Sunday, after a wave of strikes that were sparked by a cost-of-living crisis and an economy sliding into recession. The action includes border...
U.S., Australia vow to counter China's 'destabilizing military activities'
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia and United States are determined to "counter destabilizing military activities by the People's Republic of China", their defense ministers said after a meeting at the Pentagon at the start of annual talks between the allies.
