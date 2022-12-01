Read full article on original website
clintoncountydailynews.com
Christmas Parade Downtown Frankfort
This year there were over 60 wonderful units in the parade with the streets lined with so many people and kiddos waiting on the parade and Santa to arrive. Winners of this year’s Christmas Parade were 1st place. F.U.N GROUP. 2nd place Frankfort Eagles Lodge #976. 3rd place Frankfort...
clintoncountydailynews.com
TPA Park Festival Of Lights Video
Popular Video of the lights at TPA park in Frankfort, Indiana from our archives. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the light display at TPA park with family. Over a million lights await your visit to TPA park. Free will offering. No gate charge. All donations help offset the...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Many Christmas Events This Weekend
There are several Christmas themed events going on this weekend through Clinton County and surrounding towns. Christmas Tree Lighting in Frankfort will take place on Saturday, December 3, around 5:30-6. The annual Christmas Parade will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. The Clinton County Family YMCA has the angel tree plus you can adopt a YMCA employee.
readthereporter.com
Support Lights Over Morse, eat good food at Jim Dandy’s
Come to Jim Dandy Restaurant in Noblesville to raise money for Lights Over Morse Lake while enjoying a good meal. From 4 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, you can eat out or order dinner to go at Jim Dandy, 2301 Conner St., Noblesville, and Lights Over Morse Lake will receive 15 percent of all sales. No coupon needed.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Christmas Tree Lighting Festival Downtown Frankfort
Stick around after the Christmas Parade on December 3 for the Christmas Tree Lighting Festival. MaryLynn Peter and Tammy Danner have worked tirelessly for over 2 months to make sure this will be a fun-filled event for all ages. Starting at 4:30 until 6:30, there will be movies and cookie...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Christmas Parade Arrives At 3PM Saturday: LIVE on Hoosierland TV
The Frankfort Christmas Parade in downtown Frankfort will have an impressive 60 units this year. According to Main Street Director and Parade organizer Kim Stevens, 60 units will be a record number of units in the parade, at least in recent history. Typically 30 to 40 units participate in the parade. 52 units is the most Kim Stevens remembers so 60 units will set a record in recent history.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Christmas Tree Light Up Winner
7 year old Reese Nicole Ferrel colored this picture and won first place for a chance to flip the switch tonight at the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in downtown Frankfort. It will take place at 6:30 Saturday evening. Congratulations Reese. She will share the switch duties with Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets.
readthereporter.com
Carmel unveils “LoveEternal” sculpture
A meeting between artist JAMoore and Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard where the mayor was presented with a drawing of “LoveEternal” evolved into the concept for a sculpture to be placed near The Center for The Performing Arts, Hotel Carmichael, and City Center. The city’s ongoing commitment to the arts creates opportunities for artists to share their talents with the community, while also serving as a powerful economic development tool and cultural attraction. “LoveEternal” was unveiled on Thursday.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Gwendolyn “Gwen” Kelly
Passed away on December 1, 2022, in Kokomo, Indiana. She was born to Judson Ulysses and Dora Ann (York) Ferguson on June 9, 1934, in Cumberland County, Kentucky. Her father passed away in 1935 and her mother then married Joe B. Ferguson. Joe was a kind father to Gwen. He family moved to Clinton County, Indiana, in 1948. On July 23, 1950, she married Russell Wayne “Short” Kelly in Kirklin. He preceded her in death on January 23, 2013.
Franklin Community student collects blankets for deputies as senior project
A senior project turned into a wave of positivity for Franklin student, Jackson Baker, who decided to collect blankets for the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
Current Publishing
Longtime owners look to sell Carmel’s Smokey Row Family Swim Club
For Jason and Cindy Leuking, owning the Smokey Row Family Swim Club for the last 17 years has been a family affair, as their children took lessons, competed and worked at the pool in the summers. Now, with their youngest daughter attending and swimming at the University of Notre Dame,...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Fire makes five promotions
Congratulations to Captain Scott Hunter, Lieutenant Spencer Morris, Engineer Murry Dixon II, Engineer Tim Recker, and Engineer Caleb Nicley on their recent promotions at the Noblesville Fire Department. Captain Hunter is a 13-year veteran of NFD and will assume a spot on A Crew. Lt. Morris is a 16-year veteran...
ballstatedailynews.com
As part of Muncie’s Riverfront District project, The Clubhouse @ Accutech is introduced to the Muncie community
There is no better way to get the Muncie community together than over food and golf for all ages. At least that’s what the president of Accutech Systems Corporation Adam Unger said. The Clubhouse @ Accutech first opened its doors to the public in July 2022. While the path...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Harley G. Miller
Harley G. Miller, 88, Rossville, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at Creasy Springs Health Campus in Lafayette. He was born on February 6, 1934, in Milwaukee, WI to Samuel and Mirtel (Wessel) Miller. He married Gladys Irene Yoder on April 17, 1955. She preceded him in death on December 11, 2018.
wrtv.com
The tale of a Hoosier legend with a hit Christmas song
MARTINSVILLE — There's something about a tune that can connect people young and old. Some songs transcend musical trends and remain popular on the charts and in our hearts for decades. Jingle Bell Rock is one of those songs. "It's the beat. It's that guitar thing in the middle,"...
Shrimp surprise: Joey Chestnut loses shrimp-eating contest in Indianapolis
When it comes to eating, few people can compare to Joey Chestnut. But on Saturday, he was upstaged by a shrimp. Chestnut, a 15-time winner of the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, saw his eight-year winning streak snapped at the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship in Indianapolis on Saturday, WXIN-TV reported.
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
WISH-TV
Joey Chestnut to return for ‘World-famous St. Elmo Cocktail Eating Championship’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 9th “World-famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship” is back, and Major League Eating athlete, Joey Chestnut, will be returning for the competition!. It’s happening at 3 p.m. Saturday on Georgia Street. This is part of the 2022 Big Ten Football Championship Game...
Brewbound.com
Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side
BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
