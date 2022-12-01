ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Beach, NC

WECT

Carolina Beach hosts annual Island of Lights flotilla

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The waterways around Carolina Beach were filled with holiday cheer Saturday night as more than 20 decorated boats took part in the Island of Lights flotilla. The winner for Best Overall Boat went to Jeremy Vines for his “Welcome to Whoville” themed boat. Vines was...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WBTW News13

24-year-old North Carolina man dies after being hit by pickup truck on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old man died after he was hit by a pickup truck early Sunday morning on Highway 31, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The Horry County Coroner’s Office said the 24-year-old was identified as De’Ron Bellamy, of Calabash, North Carolina. The incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. near […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Columbus County home destroyed in Saturday morning fire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County home is destroyed after a fire Saturday morning. Deputy County Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster says crews were called to the home on Gore Lake Road in the southern part of the county around 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster says no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
villagebhi.org

Wilmington Harbor Maintenance Project Starting Soon

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contracted with Marinex Construction to provide maintenance dredging of the Wilmington harbor inner ocean bar. Approximately 1,000,000 cubic yards of the dredged material will be placed on South Beach on Bald Head Island. The dredge Savannah arrived Wednesday afternoon and is located near Battery Island. Yesterday, Village staff had a pre-construction meeting with representatives from the Corps and Marinex Construction. If the weather cooperates, Marinex should start pumping sand on South Beach in approximately nine days.
BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington homeowner falls victim to ‘garden grinch’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is claiming a “garden grinch” has been at work in his yard. In the last month, he says he has become a victim of theft and vandalism. Philip Reynolds has lived at his home on Long Leaf Hills Drive from...
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Cape Fear Mini Storage Auction

Per N.C. Statues, Section 44A-40 thru 46, Cape Fear Mini Storage has the right to take possessory lien on all of the goods stored in the following units and offer for sale at the public action as listed below. Tenant will have the opportunity to pay in full the total amount due to bring account up to date by 9:30 a.m., December 13, 2022 to keep property from auction.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Lake Waccamaw Christmas Parade Gallery

Santa Claus is coming to Lake Waccamaw, and the annual Christmas parade is the perfect way to usher in jolly ole Saint Nick. The precession included local first responders, churches, residents, and even a few beauty queens. Mr. Eddie Pierce was this year's parade marshal. Pierce is a fan favorite...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
charlestondaily.net

Dates Announced for the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival in Little River, SC – May 20-21, 2023

Located at the Historic Little River Waterfront in Little River, SC, the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast. Bring your family & friends to enjoy fresh, local seafood from a waterfront restaurant or get your favorite festival food fix. Enjoy scenic views, and live beach music, and shop for a unique souvenir or gift from a crafter.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County businessman charged with State Tax Offenses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington businessman has been arrested for alleged state tax charges filed by the NC Department of Revenue. 58-year-old Terry O’Deen is the President of Sunset Lighting Company and has been charged with seven counts of Willful Failure to File Return, Supply Information, or Pay Tax.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Holiday Flee at Brooklyn Arts Center back this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A holiday tradition of Downtown Wilmington has returned for the weekend. The Holiday Flea at the BAC, better known as Wilmington’s Brooklyn Arts Center, kicked off on Friday and will continue through Sunday. This event has gone on for over a decade. There are 54...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Student in custody for bringing revolver to high school in Onslow Co.

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student allegedly brought a weapon to school Friday. The weapon was discovered before noon at White Oak High School on Piney Green Road in Jacksonville. According to Chief Deputy Chris Thomas, a revolver was found...
JACKSONVILLE, NC

