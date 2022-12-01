Per N.C. Statues, Section 44A-40 thru 46, Cape Fear Mini Storage has the right to take possessory lien on all of the goods stored in the following units and offer for sale at the public action as listed below. Tenant will have the opportunity to pay in full the total amount due to bring account up to date by 9:30 a.m., December 13, 2022 to keep property from auction.

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO