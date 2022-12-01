Grays Harbor celebrates Christmas all month

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Grays Harbor County.

That’s without the snow that fell Tuesday morning, or the snow that is forecast for Thursday.

Winterfest in Downtown Aberdeen

Friday, Dec. 2 through Saturday Dec. 3: It will be all things Christmas — Santa Claus, reindeer, gingerbread houses and more — in Downtown Aberdeen when Winterfest makes its arrival.

The festivities start Friday at 5 p.m. with reindeer and Christmas carols until 8 p.m. inside the City Drug Parking Lot, according to the Downtown Aberdeen Association (DAA.)

According to the DAA, it’s hard to get the reindeer. It must be one reason why Santa Claus is so good at his job, because he can rein them in every year, without fail.

At the same time as the Christmas carols — from 5 to 7 p.m., — there will be a Songwriters’ Showcase at Nirvana Coffee Company — 205 S. I St.

Saturday Dec. 3: Game Day Sports Bar & Grill kicks off the day with a delicious breakfast and pictures with Santa Claus. That runs from 9 to 11 a.m.

People who might have eaten at home on Saturday morning can instead go straight to the Holiday Market, which will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the D&R Event Center — 122 E. Heron St. The Salmon Berry Ukulele Band will play there. While adults and children alike enjoy the band, there’ll also be a raffle for $5. The drawing is set for 2:30 p.m.

There’s also something for the artistic crowd. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a Gingerbread House Contest at Go Get the Pho. Entertainment from the Goldenaires starts at 11 a.m., and then local favorite, Amanda Ransom, starts her set at noon.

For a little healthy competition, cribbage players ought to head to Mt. Olympus Brewing — 105 W. Heron St., at 3:30 p.m., or maybe a little before and grab a cold beer, cider and-or meal.

While it’s the last event of the two days of pure Christmas joy in Aberdeen for the weekend, a Holiday Concert with Ericka Corban should delight families and friends. Interested folks might want to usher themselves over for Corban’s 7:30 p.m. show at the Bishop Center for Performing Arts.

Below are other fun Yuletide cheery activities happening around the Harbor:

Grayland

Saturday Dec. 10 through Sunday Dec. 11: A Christmas Bazaar makes an appearance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Grayland Community Hall — 2071 Cranberry Rd. The Bazaar will feature a Gingerbread House Contest. The house that wins “Best in Show” wins a prize. And there are 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place ribbons. To keep things fair, there are three age categories — adult, children aged 5- to 9-years old, and children aged 10- to 16-years old. Displays are to be no larger than 18 inches, according to the Grayland Community Hall flyer.

Santa Claus will make an appearance, and bring gifts for the children, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days as well, according to the flyer.

Saturday, Dec. 17: Parents can bring their children to “A Day With Santa,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grayland Fire Station — 1085 WA-105. While enjoying cookies and hot cocoa, people who bring their cell phones can get their picture taken with Santa Claus, according to Sandra Zelepuza. After warming up on the sweet confections, children can pick up a wrapped gift that’s “for gender and for age, just general gifts,” and those gifts are for free. There will also be “Fishing for a Prize,” at the event.

Children can also visit Santa’s Workshop, where they can build a toy or paint a toy, according to Zelepuza. There’s also a “Hat and Gloves Tree,” where children can pick a hat and a pair of gloves to stay warm. A collection of the hat and gloves were knitted by community members, a few were donated, and others were bought — at a big discount — from Dennis Company Ace in South Aberdeen.

“(Dennis Company is) a big advocate for community support,” said Zelepuza, who’s part of the South Beach Firefighter Community Support Foundation. “They’ve worked with us in years past and we greatly appreciate them.”

Raymond/South Bend

Sunday, Dec. 4: Northwest Carriage Museum is hosting a Victorian Christmas from 3 to 5 p.m. The event includes pictures with Santa Clause in the museum’s 1880 Vis-a-Vis Sleigh, according to the museum’s flyer. There will be a live performance of “holiday favorites” by the Willapa Harbor Chorale at 4 p.m. In addition, refreshments will be served, as will information about Victorian origins of modern Christmas traditions.

Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11: Bay Center KOA Holiday Lights offers a contest for Christmas decorations. Contestants can decorate their RV sites for “amazing prizes,” according to the Bay Center KOA flyer. “There will be games and activities for the whole family.”

Oakville

Saturday, Dec. 3: Oakville Chamber of Commerce is hosting a spaghetti dinner and a Christmas tree lighting. The dinner starts at 5 p.m., and will be at the Oakville High School Multipurpose Room. Santa Claus will also be on hand to visit with the kids and pose for photographs. The Christmas tree lighting is at 6 p.m., at the Oakville Fire Station, according to the chamber’s Facebook post. There will also be bus transportation to and from the school to the tree lighting. There will also be a live stream of the tree lighting from the school cafeteria.

McCleary

Saturday, Dec. 3: “Christmas in McCleary,” starts at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast and tree auction at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5564. At 5 p.m., there’s a Jingle Bear Trot and costume contest — registration for the trot is at 4 p.m. Then at 6 p.m., the annual train lighting will commence at Beerbower Park. Cocoa and cookies will be served as well. The night ends with a showing of “A Nightmare Before Christmas,” at McCleary Museum. More details can be found at: https://www.mcclearycivicrenewal.org/christmas-in-mccleary

Montesano

Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11: Montesano Festival of Lights starts with a Gingerbread House Contest from 6:30 a.m. through 5 p.m., on Friday at All Wrapped Up! Coffee House & Bakery — 110 Pioneer Ave. E. The day, which also includes an art show, and a benefit for Oakley Carlson, ends with live Christmas music at Montesano Community Center.

Saturday, Dec. 10: The day starts off with a pancake breakfast with Santa Claus, between 7 to 10 a.m., at Montesano Community Center. After a bunch of fun activities, like a Jingle Bell Jog, a petting zoo, cookie decorating and a chowder feed, the second day of the three-day festival ends with a Grand Parade. The Grand Parade starts at 6 p.m. And then the lighting of the Yule log happens at 7 p.m. on Pioneer Street at Fleet Park.

Sunday, Dec. 11: An art show starts the day at 10 a.m., and then a Christmas Cantata finishes off the festival at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church. For more information about the festival, log-in to Facebook and search Montesano Festival of Lights.

Hoquiam

Saturday, Dec. 3: Santa Comes to Town starts at 11 a.m. at Central Elementary School Gym — 310 Simpson Ave. The festivities start with Santa Claus arriving in a fire truck. Then, a comedy-magic act starring “Roberto” will follow. There will also be goodie bags for the children, and raffle drawings for bikes and toys. The event is free. People are encouraged to bring their cameras for a photo with Santa.

Saturday, Dec. 3: Ho Ho Hoquiam starts off with a Cocoa stroll, where adults and children can walk to 7th Street Theatre, get a ballot, and then stroll through downtown Hoquiam. As they stroll, they’ll be able to gawk at various Christmas trees decorated by downtown businesses. Then at 6:45 p.m. there will be a tree lighting across the street from the 7th Street Theatre. Santa Claus will be in the theater’s lobby, with an elf helper, from 4 to 7 p.m. If people want a family photo with Santa, they’re encouraged to bring their cell phones. Donations are welcome, and Santa will disburse them to a local non-profit in either Hoquiam, or within Grays Harbor County.

Saturday, Dec. 3: At 7:30 p.m., 7th Street Theatre — 313 7th St. — will host a viewing of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Tickets are $6 and available online, or at the door 30 minutes before the show, according to the 7th Street Theatre website.

Cosmopolis

Saturday, Dec. 17: Cosi Art Center’s Christmas craft day is set for noon to 2:30 p.m., at 1136 First St., in Cosmopolis. There will be projects for ages 4 and older. Parents must stay with children younger than 7-years old. A stream of ornaments that include Santa Claus, snowmen, gingerbread men, trees, angels, reindeer and more are included. Most projects are $1. Register at cosiartkids@gmail.com

Westport

Come watch Santa Claus’ arrival at Westport Marina’s Float 6 at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to the Experience Westport Facebook page, the United States Coast Guard will escort St. Nick to the marina. And then South Beach Regional Fire Authority will take Santa to the Destruction Island Lens Hall at the Westport Maritime Museum. Santa will then greet children. The jolly old man will be available for photos from 10:30 a.m. until noon, so parents, bring a camera.

Elma

Wednesday, Dec. 14 and Thursday, Dec. 15: At 5, 7, and 9 p.m. each night there will be a free laser show at Satsop Business Park. The shows last about 35 minutes, according to the Facebook event page “Harbor Lights — Free Holiday Laser Show 2022.” The post states to show up a little early as each one of the shows starts right on time. For people concerned about the weather, don’t be, as the show can be viewed from inside your car. There will also be music. Each vehicle will receive a radio transmitter for the music. While tickets are free, registration is required. “No additional parking will be available besides the main lot,” according to the post.

Saturday, Dec. 17: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., “Santa’s Helpers Gift Wrapping by the McCleary Bear Festival Royalty” will commence, according to an email from McCleary Civic Renewal Council. The event — held at McCleary Community Center — will cost $5 per gift. Donations are encouraged. All proceeds will go toward the 2023 Bear Festival.

“Santa Through Town” will also take place on Dec. 17. The McCleary Fire Department’s fire engine will be decorated with holiday lights and then it will travel through town with Santa Claus. During the trip, food items will be collected and then donated to the McCleary Food Bank.

Ocean Shores

Saturday, Dec. 3: “Miracle on E. Chance a La Mer,” toy drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Beach Realty Ocean Shores LLC — 114 E. Chance a La Mer Suite 101. The way it works, according to the real estate company’s Facebook post, is people can bring in one new toy and get one digital photograph with Santa Claus. There will be pet photos — they must be on a leash or in a carrier — from 10 a.m. to noon. Children can get their photos from 1 to 3 p.m.

Gather at Oyhut Bay Seaside Village from 2 to 6 p.m., on Dec. 3, for a Christmas tree lighting. While there, children can write their letters to Santa Claus at a letter writing station. Oyhut Bay’s holiday display — the photo op tree lot — will be open as well. There will be cocoa and cookies served, too.

If you are interested in sharing upcoming Christmas event details with The Daily World, please email kbarkstrom@thedailyworld.com and it will be added to her list of events.