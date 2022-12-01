LONG ISLAND - Drivers on Long Island could be seeing some changes at the gas pump now that Suffolk County's gas tax holiday has expired. From June through November, drivers in Suffolk had been saving an estimated 3 to 4 cents per gallon. The tax break was in addition to a statewide tax suspension, set to expire at the end of the year, that was put in place to provide relief to drivers when prices were around $5 a gallon.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO