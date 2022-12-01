ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellport, NY

longisland.com

Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces North Shore Rail Trail Project Wins Quality of Life Award

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Legislator Sarah Anker today announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award. The Quality of Life Award is presented to a project that has improved the quality of life for residents on Long Island. The award was accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works. 
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Nassau, Suffolk County Tax Refunds Among Largest in New York: Study

SmartAsset has released a study on the places receiving the largest tax refunds in New York. The analysis compared the total amount of money refunded to residents in each county by the total number of refunds given out in each county, using the most recent IRS data. According to this study, Nassau and Suffolk County residents received among the largest average tax refunds in New York.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
midislandtimes.com

Town welcomes new owner of Embassy Diner

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey P. Pravato, along with Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter and local community leaders, welcomed Gus Tsiorvas – the new owner of Embassy Diner to Bethpage. The Embassy Diner, located at 4280 Hempstead Turnpike in Bethpage, has been in business for 62 years. Gus is no stranger to the business. His father, Peter Tsiorvas, owned the Seaford Palace Diner in the 1990s before helming the Oconee East Diner in Islip, in which he remains a partner.
BETHPAGE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Rest in Peace, “Lynde,” New York State Police K9

It is with deep regret that the New York State Police announces the death of K9 Lynde (retired). K9 “Lynde” passed away on December 1, 2022, at the age of 11. K9 Lynde began training with her handler, Trooper Kevin P. Conners, Troop D Bloodhound Unit, in March 2012.
fox5ny.com

Suffolk County gas tax holiday expires but will prices rise at the pump?

LONG ISLAND - Drivers on Long Island could be seeing some changes at the gas pump now that Suffolk County's gas tax holiday has expired. From June through November, drivers in Suffolk had been saving an estimated 3 to 4 cents per gallon. The tax break was in addition to a statewide tax suspension, set to expire at the end of the year, that was put in place to provide relief to drivers when prices were around $5 a gallon.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longislandadvance.net

Man Found Dead off Smith Point County Park

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the apparent drowning death of a man who was reported missing on November 18 and located off of Smith Point County Park this morning. Pierre Morris, an employee of H&L Contracting of Hauppauge, was working on a boat at Smith Point Marina...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

U.S. Postal Service center on Long Island works around-the-clock to handle mail

MELVILLE, N.Y. - From now through the New Year, several hundred thousand letters and packages will be processed daily at the United States Postal Service's Mid-Island Processing and Distribution Center in Melville. The facility's new Single Induction Parcel Sorter, or SIPS, machine spans the length of a football field with...
MELVILLE, NY

