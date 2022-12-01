Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
With New Milling Machine, Highway Department Poised to Pave More Roads
The Huntington Highway Department has acquired a milling machine that will allow town workers to properly prepare roads for repaving, says Andre Sorrentino, highway department supervisor. Contractors have been milling the town’s roads for repavement in past years. But with the town’s $400,000 purchase, funded Read More ...
Animal exhibitors worry Suffolk County bill could end their educational events
Some animal exhibitors say a Suffolk County bill that aims to permanently cage exotic animal shows and events was too broadly written and would end educational events that are popular at schools and festivals.
Plans for Route 58 & Mill Road site, where four restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, are proposed, move forward
The developer looking to build four restaurants on the seven-acre mostly vacant site at the corner of Route 58 and Mill Road was back before the Planning Board last night to discuss new revisions to his proposed site plan. The Jimmy John’s fast-food restaurant, previously slated to jointly occupy —...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces North Shore Rail Trail Project Wins Quality of Life Award
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Legislator Sarah Anker today announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award. The Quality of Life Award is presented to a project that has improved the quality of life for residents on Long Island. The award was accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works.
Queens greenthumbs lament loss of hundreds of trees for Long Island Expressway expansion
Some 260 trees are being cut down to make way for an expansion of the Long Island Expressway. Screenshots from Google Maps in Bayside, Queens show a before and after of the trees. The state is chopping down the half-century old trees to build a new auxiliary lane in Bayside and Oakland Gardens. [ more › ]
Suffolk Sheriff offers ‘safe transaction zones’ for online marketplace buyers & sellers
Suffolk residents buying or selling items through an online marketplace this holiday season can complete their in-person transactions in a safe zone established by Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon. The sheriff’s office has created “safe transaction zones” outside the sheriff’s offices in Riverhead and Yaphank to help protect citizens from...
longislandbusiness.com
Nassau, Suffolk County Tax Refunds Among Largest in New York: Study
SmartAsset has released a study on the places receiving the largest tax refunds in New York. The analysis compared the total amount of money refunded to residents in each county by the total number of refunds given out in each county, using the most recent IRS data. According to this study, Nassau and Suffolk County residents received among the largest average tax refunds in New York.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Councilman LaValle and Di Santo go head-to-head in Brookhaven clerk special election
In a race to fill former Brookhaven Town Clerk Donna Lent’s (I) seat, Town of Brookhaven Councilman Kevin LaValle (R-Selden) will square off against community advocate Lisa Di Santo, of East Patchogue. Lent announced her retirement last month, vacating her seat and triggering a special election for her expired...
Nassau County could see a new area code by next year
Nassau County callers will soon have to use a set of numbers to make a phone call as early as next year. After more than 70 years, 516 will no longer be the county’s exclusive area code.
midislandtimes.com
Town welcomes new owner of Embassy Diner
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey P. Pravato, along with Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter and local community leaders, welcomed Gus Tsiorvas – the new owner of Embassy Diner to Bethpage. The Embassy Diner, located at 4280 Hempstead Turnpike in Bethpage, has been in business for 62 years. Gus is no stranger to the business. His father, Peter Tsiorvas, owned the Seaford Palace Diner in the 1990s before helming the Oconee East Diner in Islip, in which he remains a partner.
'I Took Her For The Money': Contractor Admits To Scamming Long Island Homeowner Out Of $200K
A contractor is facing prison time after admitting that he scammed a Long Island homeowner out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.Nicholas Spano, age 59, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted grand larceny in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Prosecutors said Spano exploited a Huntin…
Nassau police: 1 injured after car flips over in East Meadow
Officers say they got a call about a crash on North Jerusalem Road and Marion Drive around 12:40 a.m.
LAS VEGAS OF THE EAST? Sands casinos eyes Long Island as state considers first licenses
Las Vegas Sands Corporation, one of the biggest gambling and resort companies in the U.S., is looking to place a bid for a license to build a casino in Nassau County.
Islip Terrace Woman Killed After Compact SUV Crashes Down Embankment In Suffolk
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle Long Island crash.It happened around 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in the town of Islip.According to New York State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Honda HRV, driven by Melissa Lombardo, age 33, of Islip Terrace, was traveling eastbound on t…
wellsvillesun.com
Rest in Peace, “Lynde,” New York State Police K9
It is with deep regret that the New York State Police announces the death of K9 Lynde (retired). K9 “Lynde” passed away on December 1, 2022, at the age of 11. K9 Lynde began training with her handler, Trooper Kevin P. Conners, Troop D Bloodhound Unit, in March 2012.
27east.com
Q&A: Alfred Caiola Discusses His Vision for Hampton Bays and Its Downtown
Alfred Caiola has been in Hampton Bays since the early 1980s, enjoying life. A developer, there came a moment when he decided there was an opportunity to give back, using... more. Standing at the base of the newly restored “Stargazer,” David Morris still can’t take a ... 30 Nov 2022...
fox5ny.com
Suffolk County gas tax holiday expires but will prices rise at the pump?
LONG ISLAND - Drivers on Long Island could be seeing some changes at the gas pump now that Suffolk County's gas tax holiday has expired. From June through November, drivers in Suffolk had been saving an estimated 3 to 4 cents per gallon. The tax break was in addition to a statewide tax suspension, set to expire at the end of the year, that was put in place to provide relief to drivers when prices were around $5 a gallon.
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
longislandadvance.net
Man Found Dead off Smith Point County Park
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the apparent drowning death of a man who was reported missing on November 18 and located off of Smith Point County Park this morning. Pierre Morris, an employee of H&L Contracting of Hauppauge, was working on a boat at Smith Point Marina...
fox5ny.com
U.S. Postal Service center on Long Island works around-the-clock to handle mail
MELVILLE, N.Y. - From now through the New Year, several hundred thousand letters and packages will be processed daily at the United States Postal Service's Mid-Island Processing and Distribution Center in Melville. The facility's new Single Induction Parcel Sorter, or SIPS, machine spans the length of a football field with...
