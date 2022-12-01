Read full article on original website
Related
Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’
Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
Madame Noire
The Smith Family Looked Stunning As They Hit The Red Carpet Premiere Of ‘Emancipation’
The red carpet premiere of the new film Emancipation was a family affair for lead star Will Smith. The actor graced the scene on Nov. 30 at the Los Angeles Regency Village Theater with his family — sons Trey and Jaden, daughter Willow and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The...
Willow Smith Wears Hot-Off-the-Runway Look Just Modeled by Bella Hadid to Dad Will's Premiere
Emancipation is Will Smith's first film since his Oscars slap controversy Willow Smith stepped out in style at the Emancipation premiere in a look that is very familiar. The "Meet Me at Our Spot" singer joined her whole family wearing a Stella McCartney set that Bella Hadid wore down the runway during Paris Fashion Week in October. On the red carpet, Willow wore her suit the same way Hadid wore it on the runway, but in Instagrams she shared after the event, she paired the look with a...
Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress
Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend
Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Wayne Deuce on Saturday (Nov 26). In a sentimental Instagram video, Cori can be seen surprisingly walking into her future with her husband-to-be as her mother, father and onlookers recorded the beautiful moment. Met by Wayne on one knee — in matching pink fuzzy sweatsuits — the two embraced each other in solitude. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg And Shante Broadus Debut Luxury Scarf LineMount Westmore Go Black Ops In "Free Game" Music VideoSnoop Dogg, Sade, Teddy Riley Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame Cori captioned the clip of...
August Alsina Debuts His Male ‘Love’ 2 Years After Exposing Jada Pinkett-Smith ‘Entanglement’
Two years ago, August Alsina made headlines for claiming to have an affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Now, his love life is back in the spotlight after a big announcement made during the season finale of VH1’s The Surreal Life. The show ended with August confessing that love recently “showed up” for him in a “new way.” He then showed off the unidentified male who helped him see love this way.
You’ll Never Guess How Many Nannies Beyoncé Hired For Blue, Rumi and Sir
She’s rich, famous and one-half of one of the most powerful couples on the planet. So it’s only obvious that Beyoncé would need a hand (or two) when it comes to raising her children. The mother of three (Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5)...
Emancipation’s Will Smith Responds To Critics Who Think The Movie Is Being Released Too Soon After The Oscars Slap
Emancipation marks Will Smith's first movie since The Slap.
Tiffany Haddish Attends Emancipation Premiere After Supporting Will Smith Post–Oscars Slap
After the Oscars back in March, Tiffany Haddish praised Will Smith and told PEOPLE that seeing "a Black man stand up for his wife" meant "so much to me" Tiffany Haddish showed up to support Will Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Wednesday. The comedian, 42, walked the red carpet for the Emancipation event held at the Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday. Will, 54, was joined by wife Jada Pinkett Smith (Haddish's Girls Trip costar), plus his kids Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22. Haddish documented her look...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans can’t agree if Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex, August Alsina, actually came out as gay
Singer August Alsina raised more than a few eyebrows during the Monday night finale of VH1’s The Surreal Life in which he made a heartfelt speech that implied he was in love with another man. However, his fans aren’t sure the situation is as cut and dry as gay-or-not-gay.
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga Not Thrilled To Be Working Together In ‘Joker 2’, Rumors Claim
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are teaming up in Joker 2, but there are whispers that they are not excited to be working together again. According to National Enquirer, Cooper has some negative feelings toward Gaga especially because the latter is flaky.
Kandi Burruss Responds To LaTocha Scott ‘Not Getting The Memo’ About Soul Train Awards Outfits
When Xscape arrived at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, it didn't look like the ladies were on the same page. Kandi Burruss explained why.
Wendy Williams and Son Reportedly Not in Contact Since Her Recent Release From Rehab
Wendy Williams has always professed her love for her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. But amid Williams' public health and reported substance abuse struggles, their relationship has been strained.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her...
Famed Batman Actor Dies
Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud
Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
E! News
225K+
Followers
56K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0