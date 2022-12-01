ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
People

Willow Smith Wears Hot-Off-the-Runway Look Just Modeled by Bella Hadid to Dad Will's Premiere

Emancipation is Will Smith's first film since his Oscars slap controversy Willow Smith stepped out in style at the Emancipation premiere in a look that is very familiar. The "Meet Me at Our Spot" singer joined her whole family wearing a Stella McCartney set that Bella Hadid wore down the runway during Paris Fashion Week in October. On the red carpet, Willow wore her suit the same way Hadid wore it on the runway, but in Instagrams she shared after the event, she paired the look with a...
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
Vibe

Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Wayne Deuce on Saturday (Nov 26). In a sentimental Instagram video, Cori can be seen surprisingly walking into her future with her husband-to-be as her mother, father and onlookers recorded the beautiful moment. Met by Wayne on one knee — in matching pink fuzzy sweatsuits — the two embraced each other in solitude. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg And Shante Broadus Debut Luxury Scarf LineMount Westmore Go Black Ops In "Free Game" Music VideoSnoop Dogg, Sade, Teddy Riley Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame Cori captioned the clip of...
HollywoodLife

August Alsina Debuts His Male ‘Love’ 2 Years After Exposing Jada Pinkett-Smith ‘Entanglement’

Two years ago, August Alsina made headlines for claiming to have an affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Now, his love life is back in the spotlight after a big announcement made during the season finale of VH1’s The Surreal Life. The show ended with August confessing that love recently “showed up” for him in a “new way.” He then showed off the unidentified male who helped him see love this way.
People

Tiffany Haddish Attends Emancipation Premiere After Supporting Will Smith Post–Oscars Slap

After the Oscars back in March, Tiffany Haddish praised Will Smith and told PEOPLE that seeing "a Black man stand up for his wife" meant "so much to me" Tiffany Haddish showed up to support Will Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Wednesday. The comedian, 42, walked the red carpet for the Emancipation event held at the Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday. Will, 54, was joined by wife Jada Pinkett Smith (Haddish's Girls Trip costar), plus his kids Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22. Haddish documented her look...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
E! News

E! News

225K+
Followers
56K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy