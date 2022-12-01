Read full article on original website
Crystal Palace Squad Can Improve in Second Half of Season
The Crystal Palace squad are at a crossroads in their development under manager Patrick Viera. Last season they finished 12th and reached the FA Cup semi-finals and going into the World Cup break, the Eagles sit in 11th position, just 3 points better off than this time last season. However, the Crystal Palace Roster can improve in the Premier League Second Half.
Soccer-Ronaldo benched for Portugal's last-16 clash with Switzerland
LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Portugal coach Fernando Santos benched skipper and all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last-16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday, with veteran defender Pepe taking the captain's armband.
