Meth Sale Evidence Found in Rochester Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in southeast Rochester led to the discovery of drug sale evidence last week. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Jamaul Gayles of Rochester with second-degree drug sales and third degree drug possession. An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle with an inoperable tail light Gayles was riding in and noticed a pipe used to smoke controlled substances in the center council of a vehicle, the criminal complaint says.
New Grocery Store May Be Built Near Costco in Rochester
If you need to get groceries, looks like northwest Rochester, Minnesota is now the hot spot for all of the stores. Plans for a brand-new Cub Foods were recently submitted to the City of Rochester and it will just be a hop, skip, and a jump away from several other grocery store locations.
Just a Short Drive From Rochester are 2 Million+ Mesmerizing Christmas Lights
Have you ever seen 2 million Christmas lights twinkling at once? On Thanksgiving day, a huge light display opened that is about 90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota. It is a must-see for families all over Minnesota!. Over 2.5 million lights are shining bright at Sever's Drive-thru Holiday Light Show in...
Vehicle Stolen from NW Rochester Garage Recovered at Walmart
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is using a recent stolen vehicle case to remind residents to take precautions with their vehicles during the cold weather months. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle at a residence in the 600 block...
Urgent Need: Bell Ringers And Toy Donations In Rochester
In December, hundreds of kids are in need of gifts and empty red kettles are sitting at a lot of stores throughout Southeast Minnesota. Stepping up to fill these needs are just 2 of the simple ways you can give back and spread joy this Christmas season in the Rochester, Minnesota area. Check out the full list of ways to help below...including one that is completely free!
Minnesota Homeowner Risks Life, Saves Extra Big Dog from Roof
What Is This Great Dane Doing On Kasson Minnesota Family's Roof?. It was a bright day, perfect for putting up Christmas lights. In the process, the head of the Galloway clan's "Light Installation Team" (better known as Aaron) ended up confronting and having to control a GIANT Great Dane on their roof, in Kasson, Minnesota.
Accused Rochester Area Catalytic Converter Thief is Back in Jail
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man who was described by local authorities a year ago as the suspect for a large portion of the catalytic converter thefts in the Rochester area is back in jail. 37-year-old Shaun Clement, who is currently scheduled to stand trial early next year on...
Autopsies Ordered for Man & Woman Found in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Rochester Police Department have ordered autopsies for the man and woman from Rochester found dead in southeast Rochester late Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the man was 58-years-old and the woman was 54-years-old. He said the two had spent Wednesday night...
Public Invited to Weigh in on Rochester’s Proposed 2023 Budget
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester residents will have the chance to share their feedback on the city’s proposed 2023 budget. As part of the budget and tax levy adoption process, the city will hold a public hearing about next year’s budget on Monday, Dec. 5. The hearing is part of the regular city council meeting that begins at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall in downtown Rochester.
Wabasha County Authorities Bust Lake City Drug Sale Operation
Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lake City man is facing a felony drug sale charge after the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office reported seizing large quantities of hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana wax and other drugs including fentanyl. Charges filed against 23-year-old Noah Gernes say deputies executed a search warrant...
Rochester Police Now Offering Catalytic Converter Marking Kits
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester has joined the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in offering free catalytic converter marking kits. The kits, offered by the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau, feature a label that etches a unique number onto a catalytic converter. Once the label is attached to one of the emission control devices, it uses a chemical process to permanently etch the number onto the catalytic converter.
Scam Targets Members of Rochester-Area Utility Provider
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- People’s Energy Cooperative is warning its members about a scam. The Oronoco-based electrical cooperative said they received multiple reports Tuesday and Wednesday from members saying they were targets of phone utility scam. The scammer called the members from a number that came up with a 507 area code and said their power would be shut off in 30 minutes without immediate payment.
Exciting Visit From Santa and His Reindeer Thursday in Rochester
The snow is falling. Christmas trees are up in the front windows of houses and twinkle lights are sparkling bright outside. Last weekend, Santa showed up in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Now, he's showing up again and this time, with his REAL reindeer!. Santa and His REAL Reindeer Are Coming to...
Police Investigating String of Home Burglaries in NE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is asking residents to lock their doors after officers responded to three burglaries in northeast Rochester in a span of less than 30 hours. A police spokesman said the first burglary was reported around 3 p.m. Monday at a residence in the...
Illegal Firearm Possession Sends Rochester Man to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to five years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. 29-year-old Elgin Green entered a guilty plea to the charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge and a felony domestic assault charge. He was given credit for the 155 days he is already served in jail.
Special Report: Legalized Cannabis Could Skyrocket Minnesota Traffic Deaths
Working its way through the Minnesota legislature is an attempt to legalize recreational marijuana use. What does one local law enforcement leader think of it? Let's find out. This is a gathering information story. For you. One of the many stories I hope you'll read in the near future. Recently, Sheriff Kevin Torgerson was featured on the Y-105FM Early Morning Show.
Popular Thursdays Downtown, Social ICE and More Back in Rochester in 2023
Thursdays Downtown, Social ICE and More Back in Rochester in 2023. Our freezing days in Southeast Minnesota just got a little bit brighter because the news broke that Social ICE, Thursdays Downtown, and 12 other fun events are coming back to Rochester, Minnesota. Full List of Downtown Rochester Events for...
Nearly 400 Crashes Reported Across Minnesota During Tuesday’s Snow
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- It was a messy afternoon on snow and ice covered roads in Rochester and elsewhere in Minnesota yesterday. A jack-knifed semi on Hwy. 14 snarled traffic near the Hwy. 52 interchange, while another jack-knifed semi closed down westbound I-90 for several near St. Charles for several hours Tuesday night. A third jackknifed semi on I-35 north of Faribault resulted in a three-vehicle crash that inflicted non-life-threatening injuries on a Fargo, ND woman.
State Patrol – Several Hundred Crashes Since the Snow Arrived
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, the heaviest snowfall from today's winter storm has been found in the Twin Cities area. As of late Tuesday afternoon, there were numerous reports of 8 inches of accumulation across the Twin Cities. Areas just south and north of the Twin Cities are reporting around 4 inches of accumulation, while the snowfall totals in the Rochester area have been mainly between 1 and 3 inches.
Police Investigating After 2 Bodies Were Found in Rochester Home
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a residence this morning. Very little information is available, but a Police Department spokesperson says a report came in around 11:45 AM about a male and female who were found deceased at a residence in the 1100 block of Third Avenue Southeast.
