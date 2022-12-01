ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Meth Sale Evidence Found in Rochester Traffic Stop

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in southeast Rochester led to the discovery of drug sale evidence last week. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Jamaul Gayles of Rochester with second-degree drug sales and third degree drug possession. An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle with an inoperable tail light Gayles was riding in and noticed a pipe used to smoke controlled substances in the center council of a vehicle, the criminal complaint says.
Urgent Need: Bell Ringers And Toy Donations In Rochester

In December, hundreds of kids are in need of gifts and empty red kettles are sitting at a lot of stores throughout Southeast Minnesota. Stepping up to fill these needs are just 2 of the simple ways you can give back and spread joy this Christmas season in the Rochester, Minnesota area. Check out the full list of ways to help below...including one that is completely free!
Minnesota Homeowner Risks Life, Saves Extra Big Dog from Roof

What Is This Great Dane Doing On Kasson Minnesota Family's Roof?. It was a bright day, perfect for putting up Christmas lights. In the process, the head of the Galloway clan's "Light Installation Team" (better known as Aaron) ended up confronting and having to control a GIANT Great Dane on their roof, in Kasson, Minnesota.
Autopsies Ordered for Man & Woman Found in SE Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Rochester Police Department have ordered autopsies for the man and woman from Rochester found dead in southeast Rochester late Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the man was 58-years-old and the woman was 54-years-old. He said the two had spent Wednesday night...
Public Invited to Weigh in on Rochester’s Proposed 2023 Budget

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester residents will have the chance to share their feedback on the city’s proposed 2023 budget. As part of the budget and tax levy adoption process, the city will hold a public hearing about next year’s budget on Monday, Dec. 5. The hearing is part of the regular city council meeting that begins at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall in downtown Rochester.
Rochester Police Now Offering Catalytic Converter Marking Kits

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester has joined the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in offering free catalytic converter marking kits. The kits, offered by the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau, feature a label that etches a unique number onto a catalytic converter. Once the label is attached to one of the emission control devices, it uses a chemical process to permanently etch the number onto the catalytic converter.
Scam Targets Members of Rochester-Area Utility Provider

Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- People’s Energy Cooperative is warning its members about a scam. The Oronoco-based electrical cooperative said they received multiple reports Tuesday and Wednesday from members saying they were targets of phone utility scam. The scammer called the members from a number that came up with a 507 area code and said their power would be shut off in 30 minutes without immediate payment.
Illegal Firearm Possession Sends Rochester Man to Prison

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to five years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. 29-year-old Elgin Green entered a guilty plea to the charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge and a felony domestic assault charge. He was given credit for the 155 days he is already served in jail.
Nearly 400 Crashes Reported Across Minnesota During Tuesday’s Snow

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- It was a messy afternoon on snow and ice covered roads in Rochester and elsewhere in Minnesota yesterday. A jack-knifed semi on Hwy. 14 snarled traffic near the Hwy. 52 interchange, while another jack-knifed semi closed down westbound I-90 for several near St. Charles for several hours Tuesday night. A third jackknifed semi on I-35 north of Faribault resulted in a three-vehicle crash that inflicted non-life-threatening injuries on a Fargo, ND woman.
State Patrol – Several Hundred Crashes Since the Snow Arrived

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, the heaviest snowfall from today's winter storm has been found in the Twin Cities area. As of late Tuesday afternoon, there were numerous reports of 8 inches of accumulation across the Twin Cities. Areas just south and north of the Twin Cities are reporting around 4 inches of accumulation, while the snowfall totals in the Rochester area have been mainly between 1 and 3 inches.
Police Investigating After 2 Bodies Were Found in Rochester Home

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a residence this morning. Very little information is available, but a Police Department spokesperson says a report came in around 11:45 AM about a male and female who were found deceased at a residence in the 1100 block of Third Avenue Southeast.
