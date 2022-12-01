Read full article on original website
wxpr.org
Some raise concerns as exploratory drilling for gold deposits is considered in Marathon County
A Canadian metal exploration drilling company is confident plans to drill looking for gold deposits in parts of north central Wisconsin will move forward. However, the Department of Natural Resources requested more information to try and rule out potential environmental impacts and consequences of mining. Meanwhile, concerns are growing for...
spmetrowire.com
County board rep reports increased postal activity in his neighborhood
After months of mail delivery delays, one county board supervisor on Saturday reported heightened postal carrier activity in his neighborhood. Supervisor Dave Ladick represents District 7 and lives on Nicolet Ave. west of Hoover Rd. in Stevens Point. He said he saw a strange white vehicle traveling in his neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 1, with U.S. government plates—and what appeared to be an unfamiliar female postal carrier behind the wheel.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Common Council Approves 2023 City Budget
The Marshfield Common Council approved the 2023 budget at their special meeting on Wednesday. The 2023 adopted budget came to $49,456,506, excluding Marshfield Utilities. The sum of $15,292,260, not including the estimated TID levy) is the amount to be raised by taxation for city purposes. This will come to a...
Wausau mulls terminating Riverlife Condos agreement
Wausau officials next week will consider legal options and strategy surrounding a proposed $5 million condominium development for the east riverfront and could terminate the agreement in place, according to city documents. The high-end condos are being constructed by the same group that constructed the Riverlife Villages Phase I development...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Citizens Face Rising Taxes in 2023
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield Common Council voted Wednesday to approve the 2023 budget. The final vote was 5-5, with Mayor Lois TeStrake breaking the tie with a “Aye” vote. Alderpersons Voting “Nay” were Feirer, Poeschel, Witzel, Spiros, and O’Reilly. Voting “Aye” were Tompkins,...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Housing Help For Homeless In Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — An area nonprofit is expanding its resources to provide transitional housing for those in need in Wisconsin Rapids. Mary’s Place along with the help of the Legacy Foundation are now renovating the apartments at the corner of Chase St. and 8th St. S.
WSAW
Marshfield Clinic facing financial difficulties, as pandemic ripples impact health care industry
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Registration open for domestic and international travel trips at The Landing. Registration open for domestic and international travel trips at The Landing. First Alert Weather Forecast - Suntabulous start to November !!!. Updated: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT. Suntabulous weather continues for...
Volume One
Meet the Makers: Smith & Company Candles
What started as a small candle business that operated out of her basement in Wisconsin Rapids turned into a family biz full of love and delightful smells. Kenna Hoff and her husband, Doug, took over Smith & Company Candles after her mom had originally started the business in 2007. Since...
WEAU-TV 13
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of Thursday. The Telehealth team of 18 employees was told in a meeting Oct. 27 that their positions were being eliminated due to “business reasons,” effective Dec. 1. It is a change...
WSAW
WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen to join ‘Route 51′ for guest segment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meteorologist Chad Franzen will join Wisconsin Public Radio’s ‘Route 51′ on Friday for a discussion about winter weather. The show is live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Route 51″ is hosted Shereen Siewert. Franzen will explain the physical processes...
cwbradio.com
California Man Pleads Not Guilty to Defrauding Elderly Residents in Central Wisconsin
A California man has pleaded not guilty to defrauding elderly residents in central Wisconsin. According to court records, 27-year-old William Comfort posed as an attorney and bondsman in the scam. The scam was brought to authorities’ attention when they started receiving reports of an aggressive spin on the grandparents scam. The scam included phone calls and in-person visits. A woman in Marathon County lost nearly $50,000. In Taylor County, a woman lost $9,500.
cwbradio.com
Authorities Warn Wisconsin Rapids Residents of Vandalism
Authorities in Wisconsin Rapids are warning car owners after reports of vandalism in the city. One resident of Pine Creek Apartments found his daughter’s car covered in eggs and three tires slashed. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department reminds residents that these types of incidents increase this time of year.
WEAU-TV 13
No people hurt, 4 dogs dead after structure fire in Jackson County
TOWNSHIP OF NORTHFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - No people are reported to be hurt and four dogs are dead after a structure fire in Jackson County Thursday. According to social post via the Hixton Fire & Rescue Facebook Page, at 11:04 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2022 Hixton Fire received a report of a possible fire on Winger Road in the Township of Northfield. Jackson County Dispatch said at 11:08 a.m. that they received a report of a structure fire at W14627 Winger Road. Full response mutual aid was requested. The Hixton chief arrived at 11:23 a.m. and said the attached garage was collapsed with heavy fire involvement on the two-story home. Crews attacked the fire, and the interior crew said that the fire was knocked down at 11:42 a.m.
wisfarmer.com
Dorchester farmer is Dairy First winner
Dairy farmer Jake Peissig of Dorchester, Wisconsin has been chosen as the inaugural recipient of Boehringer Ingelheim's Dairy First Award. The honor celebrates a deserving dairy producer who has demonstrated a commitment to milk quality practices and the well-being of animals. Peissig who is the third generation to operate JTP...
cwbradio.com
Man that Struck Clark County Highway Worker Appears in Clark County Court; Change of Venue Denied
The man that struck and killed a Clark County Highway worker appeared in Clark County Court. On August 8th of last year, at about 1:18 AM, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of an accident on CTH G by Mann Road in the Township of Hendren. The initial investigation indicates that at about 12:00 AM, two Clark County Highway Workers were sent to a tree that was across CTH G by Mann Road.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Woman Struck and Killed While Walking on Rural Marathon County Highway
A Marshfield woman was struck and killed while walking on a rural highway in Marathon County. According to the authorities, 31-year-old Joy Moravec was walking on County Road J near County Road Z near the Sunset County Store in the Town of Easton when she was struck by a car. She died from her injuries.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cwbradio.com
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Sentenced for Pointing a Gun at Another Driver
A Wausau man was sentenced for pointing a gun at another driver. According to the authorities, back in September, 56-year-old Todd Pranke stated that he was cut off by another vehicle on Highway 29 at the Highway 73 ramp in Clark County. Further down 29, Pranke said the other driver slowed down to 55mph and misted Pranke’s vehicle by turning on his windshield wipers.
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
