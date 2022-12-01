Read full article on original website
2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts
Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefore, the figures have sown renewed fears amongst investors worn out by 2022’s bear that another 75-basis-point rate hike – rather than a more moderate 50-basis-point increase – is in the cards.
2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%
Is it time to take the bull out of the pen? The noises emanating from the policy makers indicate a willingness to possibly change the aggressive rate hike stance taken in the ongoing efforts to quell inflation. In a speech on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell laid the groundwork for...
Mizuho healthcare analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
Healthcare Analysts, along with Drs. Solomon and Appleby, discuss the upcoming Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Meeting and Eisai and Biogen’s Lecanemab in the second of two Analyst/Industry conference calls to be held on December 2. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Theratechnologies Nosedives on Pausing Phase 1 Trial
Shares of biopharmaceutical company Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) are tanking today after it paused patient enrolment in the Phase 1 trial of its lead investigational candidate TH1902 for the treatment of sortilin-expressing cancers. THTX now plans to submit an amended protocol to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval. The...
White House announces signing of medical marijuana research expansion act
On Friday, December 2, the President signed into law H.R. 8454, the "Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act," which establishes a new registration process for conducting research on marijuana and for manufacturing marijuana products for research purposes and drug development, the White House announced. Publicly traded companies in the cannabis space include Aurora Cannabis (ACB), CV Sciences (CVSI), CannTrust Holdings (CNTTF), Canopy Growth (CGC), Cronos Group (CRON), General Cannabis (CANN), Goodness Growth (GDNSF), Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF), India Globalization Capital (IGC), Tilray (TLRY), Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) and Zynerba (ZYNE). Reference Link.
3 Analyst-Loved Healthcare Stocks for a Recession
Wall Street’s favorite healthcare stocks may be interesting to consider as the economy tests a recession in 2023. With upbeat ratings and decent outlooks, Zoeits, Intuitive Surgical and Eli Lilly are standouts in the health space. Just because a recession is waiting around the corner doesn’t mean investors should...
Anavex Shoots Up After Positive Topline Data
Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shot up by more than 20% in pre-market trading on Friday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced positive topline results for oral ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine). Anavex2-73 is the company’s Alzheimer’s disease candidate. The Phase 2b clinical study achieved both the primary...
Anavex price target raised to $80 from $40 at JonesTrading
JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy raised the firm’s price target on Anavex (AVXL) to $80 from $40 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company announced the Phase 2b/3 trial of oral ANAVEX2-73, or blarcamesine, for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease, AD, and mild AD met the primary endpoints. In Roy’s view, there is "a clear win shown by ADAS-Cog" and "markedly better safety" with Anavex’s oral drug than seen with Eisai (ESALY) and Biogen’s (BIIB) antibody.
