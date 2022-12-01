ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids

When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
CNET

Apple Reportedly Gave its AR/VR Software a Real Name: Here's What That Tells Us

Apple has reportedly renamed the software that runs its upcoming augmented reality and virtual reality headset ahead of the product's potential release next year. While the operating system had been internally named "realityOS," it's now been switched to "xrOS," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported Thursday. That could reflect the headset's focus on extended reality ("XR"), which encompasses both AR and VR.
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: ChatGPT’s user experience and implementation ‘should have Google scared’

Heeeey! Today has been a fun, rich, and varied day of news on your favorite tech news site. Haje got the unfortunate news that he will be attending his 15th CES in Las Vegas, so if you’re going with your startup, the TC hardware team wants to hear from you. Oh, and we have a slew of gift guides coming up — here’s a sneaky preview for the first few, if you want some inspiration for getting the jump on your holiday shopping. — Christine and Haje.
9to5Mac

1Password now saves SSO through Apple, Google, Facebook, more in Chrome, Firefox, Edge

1Password has received a handy update today that solves the issue of remembering how you signed up for a service. Now the popular password manager will save your login credentials even when it’s through a single sign-on option through Apple, Google, Facebook, and more. 1Password announced the public release...
knowtechie.com

DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android

DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
CNET

iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone

Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
9to5Mac

Apple reportedly blocked Coinbase Wallet iOS app update for offering NFTs without in-app purchases

Non-fungible tokens, also known as NFTs, are becoming increasingly popular. Yet Apple still doesn’t seem very open to this idea, at least not when these NFTs are sold inside iOS apps without using the App Store’s in-app purchases system. And this is what happened with Coinbase Wallet, which allegedly had its latest update denied in the App Store because of the NFTs feature.
Android Headlines

Google is reportedly working on Gmail & Calendar apps for Wear OS

According to 9to5Google, Google is working on releasing Gmail and Calendar apps for Wear OS devices, including the Pixel Watch. The goes on to say that Google has started to test Calendar and Gmail apps for the platform. The source, however, can’t confirm whether apps allow users to create new events or compose emails. The experience is described as “full” to 9to5Google.
Business Insider

How to print text messages from an iPhone

You can print text messages from your iPhone in several different ways. There's no Print command in the Messages app, but you can copy messages into an email message and print or save that. You can also print even a long message chat using one of several third-party apps for...
Android Police

Google is done with Duplex on the Web

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Assistant is about to get less useful this month. Google is sunsetting its Duplex on the Web service which allowed customers to book tickets or make reservations through a streamlined Assistant-led interface that automatically integrated personal information from the user's Google account.
Phone Arena

Google announces several new Android features including an eagerly-awaited widget

Google published a new blog post today mentioning several new features that will be making their way to the Android operating system. For example, did you know that you can create a collage using the Google Photos app? Simply open the app, long-press on two to six pictures, tap the "Add to" tab at the bottom of the screen and then tap collage.
TechCrunch

Google shuts down Duplex on the Web, its attempt to bring AI smarts to retail sites and more

“As we continue to improve the Duplex experience, we’re responding to the feedback we’ve heard from users and developers about how to make it even better,” a Google spokesperson told TechCrunch via email, adding that Duplex on the Web partners have been notified to help them prepare for the shutdown. “By the end of this year, we’ll turn down Duplex on the Web and fully focus on making AI advancements to the Duplex voice technology that helps people most every day.”
TechCrunch

Q&A: ‘Better Venture’ authors on why VC has failed to reinvent itself

The authors conducted more than 80 interviews to gauge how much progress there has — and hasn’t — been in the American and European startup ecosystem, suggesting that the current venture funding model is archaic. They point out that, in its current structure, it resembles the economic model used by European slave traffickers. This perspective puts into context how, centuries later, Black founders raise less than 2% of all venture capital funding.
hypebeast.com

Apple Is Compensating MacBook Users With Butterfly Keyboards

From 2015 to 2019, Apple looked to upgrade its laptops with the butterfly keyboard. Unfortunately, the low-travel keyboard plagued users with a series of issues when typing. The design utilized across MacBooks, MacBook Airs, and MacBook Pros was prone to accumulating dust and debris, resulting in sticky keys and double-press inputs.
AdWeek

Issa Rae's Hoorae Media Partners With Walmart to Support Black Content Creators

Producer, actress and recent Beacon Award recipient Issa Rae has been a relentless advocate for inclusivity on her own crews and through her partnerships with brands including American Express and Google. She is continuing her focus on providing opportunities for marginalized creatives by working with Walmart to launch the Black and Unlimited Digital Development Program.
AdWeek

How BBDO Is Supercharging the Creative Process With Generative AI

At BBDO, creatives have begun looking to a new creative partner to flesh out storyboards or brainstorm visuals for campaigns: artificial intelligence. The Omnicom-owned agency is exploring how cutting-edge image generation can play a role in its production process with a version of the popular tool Stable Diffusion, which it has tapped to workshop ideas and produce internal materials.
thepennyhoarder.com

Got a Year of Sales Experience? WFH as a Sales Development Rep for Appen

Appen, a data collection company, is hiring a sales development representative. You will be working remotely from anywhere full time. You will be responsible for generating new business opportunities and researching leads at technology companies. Expect to exceed weekly and monthly metrics. You must have at least one year of...

