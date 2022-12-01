Read full article on original website
Related
Knight, Clooney, Grant feted at Kennedy Center Honors
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A heartfelt Patti LaBelle praised her lifelong friend Gladys Knight. Matt Damon playfully teased his friend George Clooney — a lot — while Sheryl Crow gave thanks and a heartfelt rendition of “Baby Baby” to her fellow singer Amy Grant during Sunday's Kennedy Center Honors.
Bob McGrath, original Sesame Street cast member, dies at age 90
Bob McGrath, one of the original cast members of Sesame Street, has died at age 90.
Comments / 0