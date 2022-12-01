ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiggins, Poole listed as questionable for Warriors-Pacers

After combining for 57 points in the Warriors’ 120-101 win over the Houston Rockets Saturday night, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole might not be on the floor with the Dubs when they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Wiggins (right adductor tightness) and Poole (left ankle soreness) were both...
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Pacers get bad news about Tyrese Haliburton, T.J. McConnell for Sunday's game at Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Point guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss Sunday night's game against the Portland Trailblazers and Monday night's game against the Golden State Warriors with a sore groin and point guard T.J. McConnell will miss Sunday's game with a non-COVID illness, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said in his pre-game press conference on Sunday.
NBC Sports

Wiggins providing Warriors with KD-like shooting efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO – Andrew Wiggins is not Kevin Durant. Never will be KD. The former has spent more than a year proving to be a fantastic basketball player, and the other is a certified legend. From a Warriors perspective, though, Wiggins is now bringing a scoring magnificence to this...
