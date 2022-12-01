Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Popculture
Kanye West Loses Another Major Deal Amid Anti-Semitic Controversy
Kanye "Ye" West has lost another potential business opportunity. His purchase of Parler, the right-wing-friendly "free speech social media" platform, is dead in the water. The deal's termination was announced shortly after West appeared on Infowars, hosted by conspiracy-monger Alex Jones. He expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and made antisemitic remarks about former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the show. "Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler," the company said in a Dec. 1 Twitter statement. Parlement Technologies stated that in mid-November, the decision was made "in the interest of both parties." The company continued, "Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community." In October, West and Parler announced a provisional deal for West to acquire the company. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the parties expected the deal to close. "In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," West said in a statement at the time.
Clayton News Daily
Rosie O’Donnell Sparks Controversy on TikTok After Defending Casey Anthony's Innocence
Rosie O'Donnell watched Casey Anthony's new Peacock docuseries and had much to say about it. The 60-year-old comedian and TV personality took to social media over the weekend to share her thoughts on the newly released true crime series Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, which aimed to offer previously unheard details about the tragic death of three-year-old Caylee Anthony.
Clayton News Daily
Elon Musk speaks out on 'Twitter Files' release detailing platform's inner workings
Twitter owner Elon Musk spoke out on Saturday evening about the so-called "Twitter Files," a long tweet thread posted by journalist Matt Taibbi, who had been provided with details about behind-the-scenes discussions on Twitter's content moderation decision-making, including the call to suppress a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop.
Clayton News Daily
‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Carice van Houten Gets Drenched By a Bucket of Blood in ‘Dangerous Liaisons’
STARZ’s Dangerous Liaisons is a prequel to the 18th century novel that tells the origin story of how author Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ iconic characters, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, met as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution, and it delves into the terror, degradation, seduction and deception in pre-revolutionary Paris that led to their exploits.
Clayton News Daily
Nick Cannon Hospitalized After Performing Sold-Out Show in New York City
Nick Cannon assured fans that he's doing okay after a bout with pneumonia landed him in the hospital. The Masked Singer host shared a health update to Instagram on Friday, Dec. 2, to inform his followers that he had been hospitalized with pneumonia after performing a sold-out show in New York City just one day prior.
Clayton News Daily
Noodle, the TikTok-famous 'bones or no bones' pug, has died
Noodle, the geriatric pug who captured hearts across the internet for his "bones or no bones" ritual, has died at age 14, his owner says. Jonathan Graziano, Noodle's owner, announced that his beloved dog died on Friday, in a tearful update posted to his TikTok and Instagram. "This is incredibly...
Comments / 0