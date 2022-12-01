Read full article on original website
Niagara Falls Reporter
Guilty plea from alleged Coke-fueled Gun Nut Bax
Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced that Alfred M. Bax, 35 years old of Niagara Falls, plead guilty in County Court today to 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. The guilty plea was in satisfaction of an indictment charging Bax with the possession of 18 illegal firearms, many of which were “ghost guns” with no serial number, which Bax admitted to building himself. The plea also covers a separate case in Niagara Falls City Court charging Bax with possessing cocaine. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 15 years and a mandatory minimum sentence of 3 ½ years in State Prison. Bax returns for sentencing before the Hon. Caroline Wojtaszek on January 25th.
wesb.com
Olean Man Charged with Two Felonies in Allegany Larceny
An Olean man was charged with multiple felonies in an Allegany larceny Friday. New York State Police located 41-year-old David J. Nickola in Ellicottville and charged him with two counts of felony possession of a forged instrument. Nickola was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
Teen sentenced for Koons Avenue homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenager from Buffalo was sentenced Friday for his role in a double shooting earlier this year. The 16-year-old male, who is not being named due to his juvenile offender status, was sentenced in court to 12 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree in October.
Woman faces charges after Walmart shoplifting incident
LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 38-year-old Irving woman is facing multiple charges after a shoplifting incident at Walmart Saturday, according to the Lakewood-Busti Police Department. Leanne R. White was charged with petit larceny, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, and burglary in the third degree. Saturday evening, police say they were dispatched to Walmart for […]
Teen pleads guilty to charge for stabbing another student at Buffalo school
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault on Thursday.
Three charged in contraband incidents at Erie County Holding Center
3 People Arrested For Sneaking Drugs Into Erie County Holding Center
Teen admits to stabbing classmate
16-year-old gets up to life in prison for murdering teen girl in double shooting
YAHOO!
Police reports for Dec. 3
—THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 3:50 p.m. Saturday. A loss prevention associate told police that he tried to stop a female suspect from leaving the store with $200 worth of Christmas lights, but she jumped into a vehicle, driven by a second suspect, and was able to drive away. The incident was captured on video by the store's security cameras. The suspect may be linked to other shoplifting incidents.
Arrested: Grand Island Man Whose License Has Been Suspended 26 Times
This guy is a slow learner. A Grand Island man who has had his license suspended 26 times was arrested for more traffic violations. The Erie County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest on its Facebook page. Deputies arrested the man after a traffic investigation found that he had 26 active...
WHEC TV-10
Seven-time felon nabbed after police chase going back to prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A city man and seven-time felon was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday. Charles Holley, 32, was given that sentence after he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In July 2021, Holley led Rochester Police on a chase...
Buffalo man pleads guilty for role in bank robberies
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty for his role in two bank robberies, the United States District Attorney announced Thursday. Myron McCollum pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated bank robbery. He faces up to 50 years in prison. In July 2019, McCollum and his co-defendant, Ronald Morris, entered the South […]
Buffalo man found guilty for shooting homeless man
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty of shooting a homeless man outside of his apartment last February, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday, On February 13 at approximately 5:15 a.m., 37-year-old Damien Morris exited his apartment on Tonawanda Street to confront the 49-year-old victim in the parking lot, who […]
chautauquatoday.com
Four Charged in Fight Over Living Arrangements in Silver Creek
A fight over living arrangements led to charges against four Silver Creek residents on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police responded to an address on Main Street in the village shortly before 1:15 PM for a report of multiple subjects fighting. On arrival, police determined that subjects at that location had gotten into a physical confrontation, and multiple subjects had suffered unwanted physical contact. 35-year-old David Turner, 25-year-old Emily Dudkowski, and 19-year-old Raymond Gerspach were each charged with one count of 2nd-degree harassment. Deputies also charged 43-year-old Solana Anstett with three counts of 2nd-degree harassment. All four will answer the charges in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
Man arrested for 26 suspensions, outstanding warrant
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 53-year-old Grand Island man was arrested following a traffic investigation, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a deputy stopped a vehicle on East Park Road after observing vehicle and traffic law violations. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Gregory […]
Homeless woman accused of bringing drugs in Genesee County Jail
She was held on cash bail and is scheduled to reappear in City of Batavia Court
iheart.com
City Robbery Spree Suspect Arrested
Rochester police say they've arrested the suspect in a robbery spree. 41-year-old Jessica York allegedly robbed 3 city businesses at gunpoint from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. York was arrested downtown shortly before noon yesterday with a BB gun. She faces robbery and grand larceny.
Second suspect arrested in connection to shooting of two juveniles in Dunkirk
A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of two juveniles in Dunkirk in July.
