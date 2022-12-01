Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
Construction of largest alternative diesel refinery in U.S. faces permitting challenges
An Oregon company hoping to build the largest alternative, or renewable, diesel refinery in the country along the Columbia River faces several new permitting challenges that could challenge the project. In September, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality denied Portland-based Next Renewable Fuels, Inc. a key water permit, and on...
klcc.org
BLM says environmental review can begin for proposal for Oregon’s first chemical process gold mine
The Nevada company pitching a gold mine in Eastern Oregon is set to begin a critical environmental review process. Paramount Gold announced Tuesday that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has deemed the company’s operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain mine complete. That means Paramount can soon begin preparing an environmental impact statement, which will open the mining proposal to regulatory and public scrutiny under the National Environmental Policy Act.
beachconnection.net
Great Coastal Gale of '07 Tore Into Oregon Coast 15 Years Ago - Video
(Oregon Coast) – For those who were around, it's hard to believe it's now been 15 years since the Great Coastal Gale of '07 came in and wrecked an enormous chunk of the Oregon coast and Washington coast, cutting off power for more than a week in some places and knocking down entire chunks of forest along Highway 26 (which you can still see). Trees were down everywhere, numerous roads were blocked and most passes between the valley and areas like Lincoln City, Tillamook and Seaside were closed off by major debris. Power was out from Astoria down through Waldport, phone lines were on the fritz in many places, and internet was gone for quite a few for a time. The storm was at least 48 hours of what one person called “like Hiroshima out there.” (All photos / video Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Lebanon-Express
Measure 114: Mid-Willamette Valley law enforcement leaders give their takes
On Dec. 8, law enforcement leaders in the mid-Willamette Valley and the rest of Oregon will be faced with a choice: whether to enforce the state’s newest gun law. Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 in the Nov. 8 General Election with 50.7% voting yes and 49.4% voting no, state Secretary of State records show.
Washington witness says orange objects were 30 feet over trees
Everett, WA.Photo byGoogle. A Washington witness at Everett reported watching two silent, round, orange-colored lights about 30 feet over nearby trees at about 8 p.m. on February 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
‘Shroom House’: Lines form at Oregon business selling psilocybin mushrooms
On Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going from Shroom House in Portland, Oregon. Friday was a different story.
Oregon Measure 114 means long lines at gun stores as judge considers challenge
With Measure 114 scheduled to go into effect Dec. 8, Oregonians attempting to buy guns are experiencing crowded lines and days long waits for background checks as the state sees a surge in purchases. As part of Oregon’s existing laws, anyone buying a gun in the state must pass a...
naturalresourcereport.com
State warns of Firmageddon
Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
Lava flow threatens to cut off main thoroughfare on Hawaii’s Big Island
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory believes there is a high likelihood Mauna Loa’s eruption could reach the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which connects Hilo to areas on the west side of the island.
Liz Weston: Washington relative ships online purchases to Oregon to avoid taxes. Is it legal?
Dear Liz: My father lives in Washington state. He often purchases higher-priced items online, has them shipped to relatives living in Oregon and picks them up later. That way he doesn’t have to pay sales tax. Is this a form of tax evasion? Does he need to pay a...
Insurance companies are dropping home coverage in Oregon due to wildfire risk
After recent years of massive wildfires across the Western United States, several insurance companies are choosing not to renew certain home insurance policies due to a property's risk of wildfire.
Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
Sunken ship lost 150 years ago, found off WA coast
The wreck of a long-lost “sidewheeler steamship” that sank off the coast of Washington nearly 150 years ago has been found by a pair of local maritime historians. The ship we’re talking about is called the “SS PACIFIC” – a 225-foot long sidewheel steamer. It carried passengers and cargo way back in the time of the Washington Territory.
Oregon Measure 114: Sheriffs, police chiefs tell judge their agencies are ‘unprepared’ to support gun permit program
The heads of the Oregon police chiefs and sheriffs associations have submitted statements to a federal judge, saying their agencies are unprepared and not staffed or funded to support a permitting program for prospective gun buyers as required under Measure 114, which is supposed to take effect Thursday. Jason Myers,...
The Daily Score
Report: Unplanned Oil Refinery Closures Cost Communities Big
Thousands of jobs, millions of tax dollars, delayed or avoided site cleanups: lessons from seven US communities should urge WA leaders to plan ahead. Since 2019 seven oil refineries have closed across the United States, almost all without warning, leading to the loss of more than 3,400 high-paying jobs and $21 million in forgone tax revenue annually in the communities that hosted them. At the same time, most of the oil companies that own the refineries have forestalled cleanup and left sites heavily polluted.
Readers respond: Oregon’s Measure 114 worth the cost
I’m so sick of all the whining and complaining about the complexities of Measure 114 passing. Yes, it’s complicated. No, it’s not perfect. But we have a national crisis on our hands involving disturbed young men and high-capacity guns. If the people who need to buy and...
Second Amendment Foundation Files Second Lawsuit Challenging Oregon Measure 114
The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) has filed its second lawsuit in federal court challenging tenets of Measure 114, the Oregon gun control package narrowly approved by voters in November. This is the fourth federal challenge to the gun control measure, which mandates training and the
How an anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy
Timber Unity began as a single-issue interest group. Now it's finding problems behind every tree The post How an anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy appeared first on Columbia Insight. How an anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy was first posted on December 1, 2022 at 8:24 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
kykn.com
Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Until 6 PM this Evening
Winter weather advisory for the following locations. Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-Lower Columbia- Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley- Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-Northern Oregon Cascades- Willapa Hills-I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County- Greater Vancouver Area-South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit, Lees Camp, Trask, St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass, Willapa, Frances, Ryderwood, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy, Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar.
KGW
Once thought extinct, a unique species of Oregon lamprey is back in its native lake
PORTLAND, Ore. — The smallest lamprey in Oregon is back in its namesake lake after being pushed to the brink of extinction. The Miller Lake lamprey, which lives only in Miller Lake and its surrounding watershed in the southern Oregon Cascades, is only three to six inches long and feeds parasitically off other fish.
