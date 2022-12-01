Read full article on original website
New York Biologists Net Massive 154-Pound, 6.5-Foot Lake Sturgeon
Researchers caught a whopper of a lake sturgeon at New York’s Cayuga Lake in October. The 154-pound, 6-foot, 5-inch fish, netted by New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) biologists conducting a population survey, was nearly twice as big as the largest sturgeon previously caught at Cayuga. It was only 5 pounds lighter than a sturgeon thought to be the largest ever encountered in New York. That fish, captured last year by researchers at Oneida Lake, weighed 159.4 pounds and was estimated to be 26 years old.
World War II boat appeared in drought-stricken California Lake - Experts are calling it a ghost boat
World War II boat found in California LakePhoto by All That Interesting. It has been more than 77 years since World War II ended but still, it doesn't cease to surprise us.
Rare Leucistic White Deer Spotted Among the Snow in New York
A rare white deer was spotted in New York state, prompting the local police to take to social media to help identify it. The West Seneca Police Department posted pictures of a unique animal, believing that it is possibly a “Seneca White Deer.”. “Check out this majestic being,” they...
Wisconsin Bowhunter Takes Down Nontypical Buck of a Lifetime on His Family Property
It had been a lifetime in the making when Sam Vedvei recently took down his 17-pointer buck. The South Dakota bowhunter tagged the nontypical buck on Oct. 18 with only 15 minutes of daylight left. In mid-September, the buck started appearing on Vedvei’s camera. After reviewing photos from the year...
Alaskan Deer Hunter Immediately Has To Shoot Charging Bear To Defend Himself After Dropping A Deer
Hunting in Alaska is not for the faint of heart. I mean, the worst thing that can happen hunting for whitetail in Illinois is you fall out of the tree stand. In Alaska, you have to be worried about bears snatching your kill, and possibly, your life. 19-year old Trenton...
PHOTO: Big Bucks With Antlers Locked Drown in Minnesota Lake
During the annual rut, or mating season, sparring matches between bucks, bulls, and other male mammals aren’t at all uncommon. Every fall, males experience an increase in testosterone, increased aggression, and increased interest in females of their respective species. They undergo physical changes to make themselves more attractive to females and will even fight in an effort to demonstrate their dominance over other males.
Moose Desperately Tries To Defend Her Calf From Hungry Pack Of Wolves At Alaska’s Denali National Park
Score one for the wild dogs. Life in the wild is always a struggle. Whether it’s a bunny looking for leaves or a bear looking for deer, no meal is guaranteed which leads to some incredible, albeit sometimes sad, fights for life. Like this video from Denail National Park...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Fishermen Go Shark Hunting in the Mississippi River
The video begins with the host, Mark Hood, explaining how he and his friend, Jared, decided on their fishing spot. Both experienced fishermen, Mark hosts a YouTube channel called M. Hood Fishing where he shows his best fishing tips. Mark brought segments of mullet that he previously caught and vacuum-sealed...
Alaskan Brown Bear Chases Down Young Caribou From Hundreds Of Yards Away… Doesn’t End Pretty
That caribou never stood a chance. We’ve seen a number of videos that prove that nature can be equally as brutal as it is beautiful. Creatures have to do what they can to survive in the wild, and it times, the results can be pretty devastating…. And here’s the...
Wisconsin doctor talks gun deer hunting safety as season begins
Gun deer hunting begins on Saturday, and a OSMS doctor wants to remind hunters of important safety tips.
a-z-animals.com
Fishing with Sand Fleas: Do They Make Good Bait?
Sand fleas make great bait, especially because you can look for some yourself without having to spend a lot of money. They are very common along the surf of many beaches. You may have seen some without knowing what they are. Although their name suggests they are fleas, they are actually crustaceans. A more appropriate name for sand fleas is mole crabs, but sometimes people refer to them as sand crabs. They are small and burrow into the sand in colonies, leaving ‘v’ shapes behind. The larger the ‘v’ shapes, the more sand fleas there are underneath.
a-z-animals.com
Meet 15 Birds of the Mississippi River
The Mississippi River is not only one of the largest river systems in North America, but it is also one of the most significant. This is because the river has many functions that facilitate convenience and basic survival for people and wildlife. Additionally, the waterway transports substantial U.S. commodities like cereals, oil, gas, and coal. But apart from these uses, is the Mississippi River also a habitable environment for animals? The answer to that is a big yes!
Olympic National Park Revises Sport Fishing Regulations to Protect Steelhead Population
Beginning December 1, Olympic National Park has closed several of its rivers to sport fishing in an effort to preserve the area’s wild steelhead population. The alarmingly low levels of steelhead levels are the result of three major factors. Recently, Olympic National Park has forecasted a low return of wild steelheads in three of its rivers “below the escapement goal of 4,200 fish.” Escapement goals represent the number of fish from a particular stock that wildlife experts allow to escape the nearby fishery in order to reproduce and support balance within the population. According to the release, officials have observed low steelhead escapement levels for the past six years. On top of this, commercial fishing has harvested 19 percent of the wild run. Put together, these circumstances have national park officials concerned about the population.
