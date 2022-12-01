ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

New York Biologists Net Massive 154-Pound, 6.5-Foot Lake Sturgeon

Researchers caught a whopper of a lake sturgeon at New York’s Cayuga Lake in October. The 154-pound, 6-foot, 5-inch fish, netted by New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) biologists conducting a population survey, was nearly twice as big as the largest sturgeon previously caught at Cayuga. It was only 5 pounds lighter than a sturgeon thought to be the largest ever encountered in New York. That fish, captured last year by researchers at Oneida Lake, weighed 159.4 pounds and was estimated to be 26 years old.
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Big Bucks With Antlers Locked Drown in Minnesota Lake

During the annual rut, or mating season, sparring matches between bucks, bulls, and other male mammals aren’t at all uncommon. Every fall, males experience an increase in testosterone, increased aggression, and increased interest in females of their respective species. They undergo physical changes to make themselves more attractive to females and will even fight in an effort to demonstrate their dominance over other males.
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch Fishermen Go Shark Hunting in the Mississippi River

The video begins with the host, Mark Hood, explaining how he and his friend, Jared, decided on their fishing spot. Both experienced fishermen, Mark hosts a YouTube channel called M. Hood Fishing where he shows his best fishing tips. Mark brought segments of mullet that he previously caught and vacuum-sealed...
MARYLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

Fishing with Sand Fleas: Do They Make Good Bait?

Sand fleas make great bait, especially because you can look for some yourself without having to spend a lot of money. They are very common along the surf of many beaches. You may have seen some without knowing what they are. Although their name suggests they are fleas, they are actually crustaceans. A more appropriate name for sand fleas is mole crabs, but sometimes people refer to them as sand crabs. They are small and burrow into the sand in colonies, leaving ‘v’ shapes behind. The larger the ‘v’ shapes, the more sand fleas there are underneath.
a-z-animals.com

Meet 15 Birds of the Mississippi River

The Mississippi River is not only one of the largest river systems in North America, but it is also one of the most significant. This is because the river has many functions that facilitate convenience and basic survival for people and wildlife. Additionally, the waterway transports substantial U.S. commodities like cereals, oil, gas, and coal. But apart from these uses, is the Mississippi River also a habitable environment for animals? The answer to that is a big yes!
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Olympic National Park Revises Sport Fishing Regulations to Protect Steelhead Population

Beginning December 1, Olympic National Park has closed several of its rivers to sport fishing in an effort to preserve the area’s wild steelhead population. The alarmingly low levels of steelhead levels are the result of three major factors. Recently, Olympic National Park has forecasted a low return of wild steelheads in three of its rivers “below the escapement goal of 4,200 fish.” Escapement goals represent the number of fish from a particular stock that wildlife experts allow to escape the nearby fishery in order to reproduce and support balance within the population. According to the release, officials have observed low steelhead escapement levels for the past six years. On top of this, commercial fishing has harvested 19 percent of the wild run. Put together, these circumstances have national park officials concerned about the population.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy