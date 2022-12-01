Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
FTX or no FTX, more exchange regulation was always coming
To the surprise of almost nobody, governments are ramping up efforts to regulate digital asset exchanges. The recent collapse of FTX came with all the usual revelations about missing reserves, “loans” between related entities, and general rule-breaking. Such is the outrage that a regulatory response is almost mandatory, and United States Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) this week started the ball rolling.
coingeek.com
Philippine Blockchain Week Day 2 tackles the highs and lows of PH regulation
The subject of regulating the digital asset industry has been consistently making headlines following the FTX fiasco earlier this month, sending shockwaves in every corner of the globe where virtual currencies are slowly making their mark on the financial market. And with the current developments in the space, the issue is showing no signs of dying anytime soon.
coingeek.com
What is the DNA of BSV? Christen Ager-Hanssen talks what real Bitcoin is capable of
NChain Group’s new CEO Christen Ager-Hanssen co-hosted a Twitter spaces session with Kurt Wuckert Jr. to discuss the Bitcoin SV (BSV) ecosystem. He called it the DNA of BSV. It was an exciting look at the latest and upcoming developments in BSV. Wuckert on GorillaPool. Wuckert explains that GorillaPool...
coingeek.com
Bitcoin Association announces the appointment of Marcin Zarakowski as new Managing Director
The Bitcoin Association for BSV, the Switzerland-based global non-profit industry organisation that supports the use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcin Zarakowski as its new Managing Director. Bitcoin Association is a non-profit association (Verein) based in Switzerland and the global industry organisation which...
coingeek.com
Ukraine central bank unveils plans for digital hryvnia
The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has revealed its draft concept for developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) known as the digital hryvnia or the e-hryvnia. The banking regulator noted in its concept document that the digital hryvnia will effectively perform all the functions of money while “supplementing the cash and non-cash forms of the hryvnia.” The NBU opined that in order for the CBDC to perform its functions, it will have to be open to every demographic in the country, including banks and non-banking financial institutions.
coingeek.com
Israel’s chief economist recommends sweeping digital asset guidelines
Shira Greenberg, Chief Economist at Israel’s Ministry of Finance, has submitted a report containing recommendations for regulating digital assets in the country. The 109-page report was published on November 28 and appeared to have piqued the interest of top government officials. The top of the agenda for Greenberg is...
coingeek.com
Philippines Fintech Festival convenor Amor Maclang: Build more Bitcoin use cases
We must build more use cases for Bitcoin—this is the message from Amor Maclang, the convenor of the successful Philippines Fintech Festival. Maclang believes that with enough use cases, Bitcoin would become unshakeable even by any ‘crypto’ winter. Maclang, who has headed Digital Pilipinas since 2017, is...
coingeek.com
Australia: Scammers luring digital asset owners with fake paper wallets
Australian scammers are using fake paper wallets to target unsuspecting digital asset owners before fleecing them, police in the southeastern state of New South Wales have revealed. According to a social media announcement by the NSW police, a number of people in the state have fallen for this trick and...
coingeek.com
Philippine Blockchain Week Day 3: Transitioning entertainment into web 3.0 and metaverse space
Last October, a plan to ban South Korea drama in the Philippines made headlines in the mainstream news and social media. Fans and overall Hallyu enthusiasts showed their frustration with the comments of Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who proposed to halt the showing of “Korean novelas” to support local Filipino artists who were hit by the pandemic. This was resolved with Jinggoy clarifying that he did not plan to pursue the ban.
coingeek.com
US: Department of Energy taps blockchain for electricity grid cybersecurity amid rising vulnerabilities
Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), a Department of Energy (DOE) research institute, is exploring the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT), or blockchain technology, to make electricity grids impervious to cybersecurity attacks. ORNL notes that DLT could hold the key to solving the existential threats plaguing America’s energy grid. The...
coingeek.com
Maersk, IBM shut down blockchain-enabled supply chain project over lack of commercial viability
Danish shipping giant Maersk and multinational technology company IBM have announced they are winding up TradeLens, their joint project citing the lack of the mettle to operate as an independent business. TradeLens was a collaborative venture by both entities seeking to use blockchain to improve the supply chain industry. Founded...
