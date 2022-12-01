ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

coingeek.com

FTX or no FTX, more exchange regulation was always coming

To the surprise of almost nobody, governments are ramping up efforts to regulate digital asset exchanges. The recent collapse of FTX came with all the usual revelations about missing reserves, “loans” between related entities, and general rule-breaking. Such is the outrage that a regulatory response is almost mandatory, and United States Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) this week started the ball rolling.
coingeek.com

Philippine Blockchain Week Day 2 tackles the highs and lows of PH regulation

The subject of regulating the digital asset industry has been consistently making headlines following the FTX fiasco earlier this month, sending shockwaves in every corner of the globe where virtual currencies are slowly making their mark on the financial market. And with the current developments in the space, the issue is showing no signs of dying anytime soon.
coingeek.com

What is the DNA of BSV? Christen Ager-Hanssen talks what real Bitcoin is capable of

NChain Group’s new CEO Christen Ager-Hanssen co-hosted a Twitter spaces session with Kurt Wuckert Jr. to discuss the Bitcoin SV (BSV) ecosystem. He called it the DNA of BSV. It was an exciting look at the latest and upcoming developments in BSV. Wuckert on GorillaPool. Wuckert explains that GorillaPool...
coingeek.com

Bitcoin Association announces the appointment of Marcin Zarakowski as new Managing Director

The Bitcoin Association for BSV, the Switzerland-based global non-profit industry organisation that supports the use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcin Zarakowski as its new Managing Director. Bitcoin Association is a non-profit association (Verein) based in Switzerland and the global industry organisation which...
coingeek.com

Ukraine central bank unveils plans for digital hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has revealed its draft concept for developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) known as the digital hryvnia or the e-hryvnia. The banking regulator noted in its concept document that the digital hryvnia will effectively perform all the functions of money while “supplementing the cash and non-cash forms of the hryvnia.” The NBU opined that in order for the CBDC to perform its functions, it will have to be open to every demographic in the country, including banks and non-banking financial institutions.
coingeek.com

Israel’s chief economist recommends sweeping digital asset guidelines

Shira Greenberg, Chief Economist at Israel’s Ministry of Finance, has submitted a report containing recommendations for regulating digital assets in the country. The 109-page report was published on November 28 and appeared to have piqued the interest of top government officials. The top of the agenda for Greenberg is...
coingeek.com

Philippines Fintech Festival convenor Amor Maclang: Build more Bitcoin use cases

We must build more use cases for Bitcoin—this is the message from Amor Maclang, the convenor of the successful Philippines Fintech Festival. Maclang believes that with enough use cases, Bitcoin would become unshakeable even by any ‘crypto’ winter. Maclang, who has headed Digital Pilipinas since 2017, is...
coingeek.com

Australia: Scammers luring digital asset owners with fake paper wallets

Australian scammers are using fake paper wallets to target unsuspecting digital asset owners before fleecing them, police in the southeastern state of New South Wales have revealed. According to a social media announcement by the NSW police, a number of people in the state have fallen for this trick and...
coingeek.com

Philippine Blockchain Week Day 3: Transitioning entertainment into web 3.0 and metaverse space

Last October, a plan to ban South Korea drama in the Philippines made headlines in the mainstream news and social media. Fans and overall Hallyu enthusiasts showed their frustration with the comments of Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who proposed to halt the showing of “Korean novelas” to support local Filipino artists who were hit by the pandemic. This was resolved with Jinggoy clarifying that he did not plan to pursue the ban.

