A 23-year-old Riviera Beach man has been charged by town police with stealing a Mercedes from one Palm Beach home and then breaking into another one hour later. The man was charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and grand theft larceny. As of Wednesday, he was being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on $452,000 bail.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO