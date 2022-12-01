ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Police searching for missing Fort Pierce woman

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce Police are searching for a missing woman. Investigators say M’Jhara Searcy might be in contact with a man who is now deceased. If you have any information that can help detectives please call Detective Charles Mantano at (772) 979-1483 or cmantano@fppd.org.
FORT PIERCE, FL
PBSO searching for suspect accused of stealing holiday inflatables

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for an individual that stole holiday inflatables from a neighborhood in Lake Worth Beach in late November. Investigators say the suspect stole a number of inflatable decorations from the South Palm Park community. Detectives say...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Palm Beach Police: Man stole Mercedes from one home, broke into another home same day

A 23-year-old Riviera Beach man has been charged by town police with stealing a Mercedes from one Palm Beach home and then breaking into another one hour later. The man was charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and grand theft larceny. As of Wednesday, he was being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on $452,000 bail.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Road ranger discovered woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park

A state road ranger’s nightly patrol led to the discovery of a woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park on Thursday, and Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death. The Florida Department of Transportation ranger found the woman’s body lying next to a vehicle shortly after midnight near Oakland Park Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Office said. First responders met ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
73-year-old woman hits, kills motorcyclist with car, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that occurred on Nov. 17. At around 1 p.m. dispatch received a call about a crash on West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Dumpster fire lit up the night, west of Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Trash and fire don't mix well and a lot of people saw that firsthand. Thursday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were busy putting out a construction dumpster fire. It happened in west of Lake Worth on Jumping Way. That's south of Lake...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Three shootings in City of Stuart, police department holds news conference

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Stuart Police held a news conference Saturday evening after three shootings happened in one day. On the early morning of Dec. 3, Stuart police received reports of a 14-year-old that shot another 14-year-old. It was deemed accidental, and police say the gun was locked up...
LAKE WORTH, FL

