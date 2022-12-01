ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Mansion listed for $25M sets South Jersey record

A 40,000-square-foot uncompleted mansion in Cinnaminson, N.J., has hit the market with the highest-known asking price for a home in South Jersey. The 40,000-square-foot home has been under construction for five years and is 90 percent complete, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Real estate professionals say the $24.95 million asking price is believed to be the highest-ever for a residential property in the southern half of the Garden State.
CINNAMINSON, NJ
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ

A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve

ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
