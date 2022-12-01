Read full article on original website
New Jersey has it our way with this most popular fast food restaurant
New Jersey crowns Burger King as its favorite fast food restaurant! According to a survey by Pricelist, the price-checking company, with additional survey support from Google Analytics, they tracked the spending and interest in fast food restaurants in every state. Here in New Jersey, Burger King reigns supreme followed by...
‘Best New Jersey seafood’ restaurant? It might not be where you’d expect
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. We wanted to know the answer to that same question,...
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
Winter getaway: Stunning NJ beachfront Airbnb only $99 a night
When it starts to get colder, you always think about how you’re going to be able to escape to a sandy beach this winter to escape the Jersey cold. But then you look at your bank account. And you realize that a dollar just isn’t going as far anymore....
8 places to take someone visiting NJ around the holidays for the first time
You can never make another first impression; and if someone were coming to visit you that's never been to New Jersey, there are so many places you can take them to. Forget the traffic jams they see when they enter from Newark, Camden, the Lincoln or Holland tunnels or the George Washington Bridge.
Popular Hot Chicken Chain Is Opening Its First New Jersey Restaurant
Fried chicken is such a tasty meal, and there's a brand-new chicken spot coming to New Jersey that has my taste buds excited. New Jersey is home to some great fried chicken restaurants. This may be strange, but one of my favorite places to get fried chicken from is Acme,...
What?! Is THIS “Omelette” Really a Classic New Jersey Breakfast Dish??
Everything about this confuses me. I don't know who this guy on TikTok is, but as a New Jerseyan, this video he made just frightened me to my core. So if you're a New Jerseyan through-and-through, let me ask you this so I can make sure I'm not trippin'. Have...
therealdeal.com
Mansion listed for $25M sets South Jersey record
A 40,000-square-foot uncompleted mansion in Cinnaminson, N.J., has hit the market with the highest-known asking price for a home in South Jersey. The 40,000-square-foot home has been under construction for five years and is 90 percent complete, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Real estate professionals say the $24.95 million asking price is believed to be the highest-ever for a residential property in the southern half of the Garden State.
Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single
We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
Delicious Italian Bakery Plans To Open A Gelato Shop In Freehold, NJ
There's a new Bakery that just opened in New Jersey, and it sounds pretty delicious!. Of course, Jersey is home to some fantastic bakeries. 502 Bakery in Brick is one of my favorites. You also have Fumosa Brothers in Ortley who still use an old-fashioned bread slicer which is pretty...
This is New Jersey’s favorite snack food, study says
We’re in what is probably the most indulgent time of the year in terms of food and drink. Thanksgiving weekend is over, which is four straight days of eating, and now we’re in the Holiday party season. Then of course, there’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve, which both...
Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk
A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
Food service pros take notice: Restaurant Depot stakes a claim on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Food service operators of the borough who learned of a soon-in-coming Restaurant Depot rejoiced over the news. The grocer to the industry has leased the building at 1801 South Avenue in Travis. That address is home to the former location of Asian Foods which is...
Food Experts Say This Great New Jersey Restaurant Is The One To Visit
New Jersey is one of the states in the nation with the greatest restaurants, and as an official foodie state, we have a lot of restaurants people want to visit. But is there one that everyone wants to visit even more than any other?. There apparently is, because the website...
Aldi grocery store announces opening date in Brick, NJ
A supermarket chain is announcing the opening date of its new location in Brick Township. Aldi will be relocating the current operations at their location on Van Zile Road to the new Route 70 West commercial development where a sports complex also will be built. Aldi said that the new...
The Absolute Craziest Museum In Atlantic City, NJ Is Closing Up Shop
One of the most unique museums along the Atlantic City Boardwalk is set to close its doors by the end of the year. It's a place that some might label a tourist trap, but I don't think that could be further from the truth. It was a cool family-friendly attraction...
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ
A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
NJ Restaurant To Welcome Former ‘Chopped’ Contestant As New Executive Chef
Executive Chef John Dougherty is set to join a new dining experience in Freehold, New Jersey. The Loaded Spoon which will be located inside of iPlay America is set to open in early 2023. Chef John will oversee all culinary operations for The Loaded Spoon including catering private events, ala...
Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve
ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
