SkySports

NFL Week 13 Predictions: Titans @ Eagles, Chiefs @ Bengals, Colts @ Cowboys

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold discussed this, and more, as they were joined again by former Tennessee Titans and New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast - the trio giving their predictions for the NFL Sunday triple-header live on Sky Sports.
lastwordonsports.com

Possible Candidates to Replace Green Bay Packers DC Joe Barry

Green Bay Packers fans have seen enough. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers’ defense once again failed to show up. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards on just 17 carries. Running back Miles Sanders also chipped in 143 yards on 21 carries with two touchdown carries. On Sunday night, it was the Packers run defense that failed. In other games, it was the pass defense that failed.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 13: Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Colts vs Cowboys on SNF

Week 13 on Sunday Night Football features a showdown between Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. December is here and Week 13 means that we’re officially thinking about the NFL playoff picture, and who will be in contention for a spot in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, this February. Here’s how things stand in the playoff picture heading into the weekend:
ARLINGTON, TX
lastwordonsports.com

2022 Championship Week Heisman Rankings

We’ve made it to Championship Week, which is the last opportunity to impress the voters. Between injuries and unexpected losses at the top, there has been some clear separation at the top of our leaderboard this week, We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Championship Week Heisman rankings.
MICHIGAN STATE
Sporting News

Updated Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
NFL Analysis Network

Jets Receive Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece

The New York Jets looked good in their game last week against the Chicago Bears, winning 31-10 in Mike White’s first start of the season in place of Zach Wilson. White commanded the offense with confidence and poise as his teammates responded to the change with a nice showing.
lastwordonsports.com

Baltimore Ravens Heavily Interested In Odell Beckham

It was recently revealed that the Baltimore Ravens are among the top five teams in the hunt to sign Odell Beckham Jr. The interest turned into “talks” recently, with the team having allegedly met with the 30-year-old. Despite the talks, it is unclear if the Ravens’ interest in...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Week 13 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions

Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...

