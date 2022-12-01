It’s an interesting time for motorcycle and scooter sales in India at the end of 2022. On one hand, November sales are down across multiple OEMs, when compared with October 2022 sales. On the other hand, those same November sales figures show growth as compared to year-on-year sales from each company. Also, in Royal Enfield’s case, the overall story of 2022 is still one of sales growth as compared to 2021.

2 DAYS AGO