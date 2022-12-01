Read full article on original website
Chinese Manufacturer Voge Launches The Sfida SR4 Scooter In Italy
From a practicality perspective, it’s hard to beat the maxi-scooter. Essentially combining the in-city utility of a scooter with the long-distance riding ability of a tourer or cruiser, maxi-scooters are probably the easiest, most comfortable way to get around on two wheels. It isn’t at all surprising that these utilitarian two-wheelers have gained a lot of popularity in Europe and Asia.
Giacomo Agostini Issues Scathing Rebuke Of Modern-Day MotoGP
Grand Prix motorcycle racing has come a long way over the last 73 years. From the Gilera glory days to MV Agusta’s reign, from the two-stroke golden era to modern-day MotoGP, the series only continues to push teams and manufacturers to the bleeding edge. Technology has made the sport safer over the decades, but it also increases speeds—and the inherent dangers.
Avon Tires To Close Its Last UK Factory in Melksham
The Cooper Tire and Rubber Company have announced that it will be closing its Melksham factory, the last of the firm’s factories in the United Kingdom. The proposed closure was due to “increasingly challenging” circumstances to keep the factory’s operations given the current business environment. The...
Sidi Just Acquired By Italian Investment Holding Company Italmobiliare
On October 25, 2022, Italian motorcycling and bicycling footwear specialist Sidi Sports was fully acquired by Italian investment holding company Italmobiliare. The company prides itself on its diverse and expanding portfolio of ‘Made in Italy’ companies, across a wide range of industries. As part of the acquisition, Davide...
The One Motorcycle Show Opens Ticket Sales For 2023 Event
The One Moto Show has summoned customizers, brands, vendors, enthusiasts, and general moto misfits to the Pacific Northwest for the past 14 years. Whether you’re into concepts, collector’s pieces, or rat rods, the Portland, Oregon-based event is bound to have some high-octane builds to tickle your fancy. Boss...
This Minibike Enduro Race Is Completely Out Of Its Mind In The Best Way
When you see the number 180, what’s the first thing you think of? For many, it’s a complete reversal—you're going in exactly the opposite direction from which you came. If you’re Go Power Sports, though, it’s a three-hour enduro race run entirely on minibikes in the wilds of its Texas grounds.
Taking Retro To A Whole New Level: Kingston Custom’s BMW R 18
The builder of this motorcycle wanted to hit the rewind switch on this BMW R18, opting to remove all the modern electronics on it to create a truly retro experience. Interestingly enough, fuel injection also fell under the category of “modern.”. Yep, you read that right folks, this is...
Arai Presents Its New RX-7X Nicky Hayden Replica
Arai releases its brand-new Nicky Hayden replica model, the RX-7X HAYDEN RESET. Aside from the graphic, the RX-7X that bears Hayden’s permanently-retired number is on full display with a red, white, and black livery. I won’t beat around the bush and get straight to it. Yes, that is the...
Chris Birch Shows You How To Explore Idaho
Chris Birch shows you how it's done in his Idaho video. Along with the adventurer’s buddies, Birch saddled up on his bike to tackle easy dirt roads and unknown single tracks. If you don’t already know, Chris Birch is a renowned off-road coach who is the creator behind “Say...
November 2022 Bike Sales In India Down From October, Mostly Up Over 2021
It’s an interesting time for motorcycle and scooter sales in India at the end of 2022. On one hand, November sales are down across multiple OEMs, when compared with October 2022 sales. On the other hand, those same November sales figures show growth as compared to year-on-year sales from each company. Also, in Royal Enfield’s case, the overall story of 2022 is still one of sales growth as compared to 2021.
Gachaco Opens Swappable Battery Stations At Two Honda Locations In Japan
Remember Gachaco? Back in April, 2022, Japan’s big four motorcycle OEMs formed this company in partnership with Japanese petroleum company Eneos, expressly for advancing all aspects of standardized swappable battery adoption. From the batteries themselves to the infrastructure needed to support them, that’s what Gachaco is all about.
This Fiat 500 opened wide for a Hayabusa engine transplant
What do you get when you have a Fiat 500 in need of an engine, and a spare Hayabusa engine lying around? Well, the result is a lot of screaming and tons of loud noises. Petrol Ped featured two Fiat 500s on their channel with part one dedicated to a Hayabusa-engined Fiat 500, and the second one with a Subaru-engined build of the same model.
