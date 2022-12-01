Read full article on original website
Biden on rail worker sick leave: ‘We’re going to get it done but not within this agreement’
President Biden on Thursday said he supports increasing paid leave accommodations for rail workers, but that it should be addressed separately from a congressional bill to avoid a work stoppage that he warned could cause a recession. “I think we’re going to get it done, but not within this agreement,”...
Who in the U.S. gets paid sick leave, in four charts
As lawmakers in Congress battled over a labor deal to increase pay for railroad workers and avert an impending strike, a key element was left out of the bill sent to President Joe Biden’s desk this week: mandating paid sick leave. After a separate vote to add seven days...
While Some Rail Companies Rake In Record Profits, Workers Barely Get Sick Leave
On Friday, President Biden signed a bill to stop a rail strike, as workers were set to protest a lack of adequate paid sick leave. On Friday, President Biden signed a bill blocking freight rail workers from going on strike. Earlier this week, he issued a statement calling on Congress...
Rail strike is cancelled - at the cost of paid sick leave
When Gabe Christenson started feeling run down a few years ago, he didn't go to the doctor. Like roughly 30 million other Americans, the 45-year-old railroad worker doesn't have any paid sick leave and he didn't want to get punished for taking time off. According to Gabe, his company's attendance...
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
Employer Forced to Pay $500k After Being Caught Stealing Worker's Wages
Urgent Home Care Inc. was fined $521,905 by a court in Arizona.
Employment: Here Are 8 In-Demand Flex Jobs You Might Not Know You Could Do from Home
Nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world and rewrote the rules of work life, many employers have adopted more liberal policies about flexible work arrangements. These...
Meet a mom of 2 who got $1,000 a month through a basic income program for a year — it helped her family pay their bills after an unexpected crisis
Kimberly McNair also has a full-time job, but it's not enough for her and her two sons — especially after a car crash added to her bills.
Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows
Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior. The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
How to 'act your wage,' according to 2 millennials who did it: 'If a company is paying you, let's say minimum wage, you're gonna put in minimum effort'
Workers are sticking to their job descriptions and nothing more by quiet quitting and acting their wage. They say it's all about setting boundaries.
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
Trader Joe’s new labor policy will require part-timers to work a minimum of three days a week, workers upset
Part-time employees are being pressured to work more hours and many say it puts a strain on parenting, school, and other commitments. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
Laid-off Tech Worker Says She Was Barred From Warning Others Their Jobs Were in Jeopardy
If you're lucky enough, your company's values and perceptions on the way operations should run align with yours. But sometimes you hear stories about the ways businesses expect workers to behave and your immediate reaction is: "Yeah there's no way that is going to fly." Article continues below advertisement. Unfortunately,...
The 10 Countries With the Least Paid Vacation — the U.S. Is No. 2
Paid vacation days are essential to promoting healthy work-life balance among professionals. But according to a new report from Resume.io, a career resource platform, American workers aren't getting enough of them. The report, which reviewed data on laws governing annual statutory paid leave and paid public holidays in 197 countries,...
This company plans to keep a 4-day working week because it makes staff happier – and stops them leaving
Employees in a trial of a short working week got more sleep and felt less stressed, but Barry Prost of Rent a Recruiter said it also boosted profits.
UK government could mitigate strike action with military to help keep public services running
The British government is looking into bringing in the military to mitigate industrial action and keep public services running, the chairman of the governing Conservative Party said Sunday, after a wave of strikes that were sparked by a cost-of-living crisis and an economy sliding into recession. The action includes border...
10 years ago they were fast food workers making roughly $8 an hour. 'Fight for 15' changed their lives.
Ten years ago, calls for a $15 minimum wage were met with skepticism. Today, 30 states have minimums above the federal wage.
Jobs where you’re most likely to be single at 40
Ever felt like your job was holding you back from meeting that special someone? You may be right. To determine jobs where you’re most likely to be single at 40, Stacker analyzed data from the 2021 American Community Survey, powered by the Census Bureau. The percentage of never-married respondents was calculated by dividing the number of respondents who had never been married by the total respondents for a given occupation; this metric ranks the list.
World’s first job guarantee trial ‘eliminates’ long-term unemployment
A world-first trial in which people in an Austrian town were guaranteed a job has “eliminated” long-term unemployment there.The pilot programme designed by Oxford University economists for the Lower Austria municipality of Marienthal was launched in 2020 and offered residents unconditional and well-paid work for more than 12 months.New results, shared with The Independent, show the policy left participants happier, more financially secure, and more involved in their community – as well as vanquishing joblessness in a region that has previously struggled with it.Sven Hergovich, chief of the Lower Austrian Public Employment Service which managed the scheme, said: “I had...
Amazon workers in Joliet walk out to protest low pay, poor conditions on 'Cyber Monday'
CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's "Cyber Monday" and Amazon workers are walking out. For the second time in two months, workers at the Joliet Amazon warehouse are demanding better working conditions. The employees are hoping to send a signal to Amazon management about fair pay and safer working conditions.Cyber Monday marks the beginning of the busy holiday season and this Joliet warehouse is a cross dock facility, the only one in the state.This space acts as a central hub for products coming in from vendors around the world.The workers say if the space were to shut down on Cyber Monday, Amazon could lose...
