NBC News

Who in the U.S. gets paid sick leave, in four charts

As lawmakers in Congress battled over a labor deal to increase pay for railroad workers and avert an impending strike, a key element was left out of the bill sent to President Joe Biden’s desk this week: mandating paid sick leave. After a separate vote to add seven days...
ARIZONA STATE
BBC

Rail strike is cancelled - at the cost of paid sick leave

When Gabe Christenson started feeling run down a few years ago, he didn't go to the doctor. Like roughly 30 million other Americans, the 45-year-old railroad worker doesn't have any paid sick leave and he didn't want to get punished for taking time off. According to Gabe, his company's attendance...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hill

Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows

Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior.    The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The 10 Countries With the Least Paid Vacation — the U.S. Is No. 2

Paid vacation days are essential to promoting healthy work-life balance among professionals. But according to a new report from Resume.io, a career resource platform, American workers aren't getting enough of them. The report, which reviewed data on laws governing annual statutory paid leave and paid public holidays in 197 countries,...
Centre Daily

Jobs where you’re most likely to be single at 40

Ever felt like your job was holding you back from meeting that special someone? You may be right. To determine jobs where you’re most likely to be single at 40, Stacker analyzed data from the 2021 American Community Survey, powered by the Census Bureau. The percentage of never-married respondents was calculated by dividing the number of respondents who had never been married by the total respondents for a given occupation; this metric ranks the list.
The Independent

World’s first job guarantee trial ‘eliminates’ long-term unemployment

A world-first trial in which people in an Austrian town were guaranteed a job has “eliminated” long-term unemployment there.The pilot programme designed by Oxford University economists for the Lower Austria municipality of Marienthal was launched in 2020 and offered residents unconditional and well-paid work for more than 12 months.New results, shared with The Independent, show the policy left participants happier, more financially secure, and more involved in their community – as well as vanquishing joblessness in a region that has previously struggled with it.Sven Hergovich, chief of the Lower Austrian Public Employment Service which managed the scheme, said: “I had...
CBS Chicago

Amazon workers in Joliet walk out to protest low pay, poor conditions on 'Cyber Monday'

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's "Cyber Monday" and Amazon workers are walking out. For the second time in two months, workers at the Joliet Amazon warehouse are demanding better working conditions. The employees are hoping to send a signal to Amazon management about fair pay and safer working conditions.Cyber Monday marks the beginning of the busy holiday season and this Joliet warehouse is a cross dock facility, the only one in the state.This space acts as a central hub for products coming in from vendors around the world.The workers say if the space were to shut down on Cyber Monday, Amazon could lose...
JOLIET, IL

