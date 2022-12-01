Read full article on original website
Commerce suggests antidumping tariffs be extended to solar cell and panel imports from Southeast Asia
The Dept. of Commerce today released its preliminary decision, stating that certain Chinese solar cell and panel producers in four Southeast Asian countries are indeed working in those countries to avoid paying duties on Chinese-made solar goods. Commerce has suggested an extension of antidumping/countervailing duties (AD/CVD) to solar cell and panel imports from specific companies working in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
