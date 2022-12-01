Read full article on original website
Bitcoin At $500K No Longer Possible, Galaxy Digital CEO Says, As He Backtracks
Bitcoin seems to have reached a point when even its biggest and most bullish admirers and investors are slowly losing hope in the crypto asset altogether. In fact, no less than well-known crypto advocate and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, who, back in March 2022, said the maiden cryptocurrency will hit $500,000 by 2027, dialed down his predictions owing to the subpar performance of BTC.
Invest in Dogecoin and Big Eyes Coin to Update Your Cryptocurrency Portfolio
Cryptocurrency investments require constant vigilance. Staying ahead of the curve can be challenging in such a rapidly evolving market. Therefore, it’s important to do your homework before jumping into any investment, so you can find the best possible possibilities and keep an eye out for fresh, intriguing ventures that could benefit from the next bull market. In this article, we’ll look at some meme token options.
The 7 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in for 2023
After a painful downturn, the cryptocurrency market is looking to stage a rebound and investors need to get focused on the right opportunities for a rally. When looking at the best coins to buy, it is important to target those with the potential for large growth and big revenue gains.
Bitcoin Continues To Decline – Why Is Dogeliens The Better Option?
In recent crypto news, the market has been on the decline. Whilst this year hasn’t been great for the crypto world, the past few weeks have not been showing great signs. As the biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) is often looked at as an indicator of how the rest of the market is doing. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is valued at approximately $16,000, which is a significant decrease from BTC’s all-time peak in 2021 of approximately $68,000. As it continues to decline, the new cryptocurrency, Dogeliens (DOGET), seems to be the better investment option.
Here’s Why Big Eyes Coin Is The Most Popular DeFi Meme Token And Could Provide Better Returns Than Cardano and Filecoin
New investors can sometimes get confused since there are so many cryptocurrencies available in the market. It is essential to assess the market situation and the potential of the token before purchasing it. You should find out everything about a cryptocurrency before buying it and also research through available crypto learning resources.
New Cryptocurrency, Rocketize, Could Guarantee 100x Profit Like Ethereum And Litecoin At Their Peaks. Here’s Why
The 2022 crypto bear market rages on with crypto leaders Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) struggling to return to glory days as the new cryptocurrency, Rocketize (JATO), gears up for a cryptocurrency market entry. At their peak, Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) helped holders achieve financial freedom. Both altcoins left...
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Rocketize: The War Of Meme Currencies
Meme currencies, which first appeared with the launch of Dogecoin in 2013, have since established themselves as a vital component of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Meme coins function similarly to other cryptocurrencies, making use of blockchain and related technology in the same ways. Certain blockchains that make use of smart contracts,...
Whales Still Give SHIB Lots Of Love, Despite Token Gaining Only 2% In Last 7 Days
SHIB continues to perform poorly as it repeatedly fails to gain any kind of momentum to climb to higher trading prices. Although listed as the 15th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization courtesy of its $5.45 billion overall valuation, the digital asset’s current value is not something to be happy about especially for holders and investors.
Copy-Trading On PrimeXBT: How To Earn More Than 4,000% ROI By Copying Top Traders
Gone are the days when anyone could invest a little money in the stock market or crypto and make a small fortune in a flash. The past year has been nothing but collapse, with major stock indexes falling into a bear market and crypto crashing by 80% or more. In...
Report Suggests Alameda Rescued FTX By Covering $1 Billion Trade Loss in 2021
The crash of FTX left the market in disarray after it halted withdrawals and filed for bankruptcy. Apart from FTX, other firms also filed for bankruptcy due to the loss of funds in the exchange. During the filing, the crypto market learned that the firm didn’t have a proper structure...
Why Galaxy Digital Purchased Assets Auctioned In Celsius Network's Bankruptcy
Crypto lender Celsius Network is undergoing the auction of its assets as part of the bankruptcy proceedings. The company was affected by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem and hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC). While Celsius was forced to halt operations, other companies in the industry benefited and...
Oryen Network beats fluctuating yield of PancakeSwap and Binance Coin with a Fixed 90% APY
Securing themselves against cryptocurrency yields’ unpredictable and often volatile nature has become investors’ primary concern. Therefore, Oryen Network has devised a revolutionary way to guarantee everyone a fixed 90% APY. This groundbreaking technology has found a way to consistently beat the flexible yields on PancakeSwap and Binance Coin,...
Polygon Whale Deposits $12M In MATIC To Coinbase, Damper For Latest Rally?
Data shows a Polygon whale has deposited $12 million in MATIC to the crypto exchange Coinbase, something that may put a damper on the crypto’s latest rally. Polygon Has Rallied Up By More Than 10% In The Last Seven Days. The past week has seen many top cryptos surmount...
Can the crypto market recover? Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Sees 260% Price Increase, IMPT.io (IMPT) Trending with Potential gains
Here are two newcomers with potential 10x gains: trailblazing trading platform Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), currently in Phase 2 of its presale with 260% gains recorded, and IMPT.io (IMPT), a fast-moving, eco-friendly carbon offset program also in prelaunch. Read on for more on the excitement surrounding these two up-and-coming companies. >>BUY...
Here’s Why Big Eyes Coin, Solana and Near Protocol Are Causing A Buzz Within The Cryptocurrency Industry
The ongoing bear market is causing a significant strain within the cryptocurrency industry as it hinders crypto regulars, such as traders and investors, from performing daily crypto activities. The result is a high amount of loss within the industry that is detrimental to the ecosystem. To remedy this problem, members of the crypto community are turning towards various strategies that can ensure the safety of assets and the continuity of businesses, such as long-term cryptocurrency investing.
Here’s why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is soaring ahead of Huobi Token (HT) and Celo (CGLD)
The crypto market is growing popular every day, with more and more people investing in digital assets. Unfortunately, not all platforms are created equal when it comes to trading cryptocurrencies. In this article, we will introduce you to the three well-known platforms in the crypto trading space: Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Huobi (HT), and Celo (CGLD).
「MEXC’s Changing for you」. The 1st Exchange to Launch a Zero Maker Fee Event for Futures Orders
In September of this year, blockchain media outlet, Cointelegraph, reported that cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC has ranked as the world’s top liquidity provider. Recently, MEXC announced the growth of its contract businssssess, and its average daily trading volume has reached an increase of 1,200%. 「Users first, MEXC’s Changing for...
Moonbirds vs Ganja Guruz – Which NFT Collection Is Better?
Global sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) reached $12.5 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The popularity of NFTs has only risen over the past few years with even celebrities catching on to the trend. If you are new to the world of NFTs and are wondering how to start your investment journey, you can begin with simple research. Select a few of the top-performing NFTs like Moonbirds or Ganja Guruz, compare them, and then make a decision.
Is this a Crypto Recovery, or Just The Calm Before a New Storm? 5 Top Crypto to Monitor Before 2023
The crypto market seems to have taken the green path, after undergoing a series of collapses and slowdowns this year. Does that mean the market is finally getting back on its feet? Or, is the worst yet to come?. Only time can tell. By the looks of it, a slow...
Oryen Network Founders Potentially Linked With Maker And WETH Contract
It’s evident that the crypto industry is booming, with new coins coming out every day, and Oryen (ORY) has the potential to take over the world. Nevertheless, looking into the founders and their possible connections with other cryptocurrencies is safe. This article details the Oryen Network and explores the possibilities of linking its founders with Maker and WETH Contract.
