In recent crypto news, the market has been on the decline. Whilst this year hasn’t been great for the crypto world, the past few weeks have not been showing great signs. As the biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) is often looked at as an indicator of how the rest of the market is doing. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is valued at approximately $16,000, which is a significant decrease from BTC’s all-time peak in 2021 of approximately $68,000. As it continues to decline, the new cryptocurrency, Dogeliens (DOGET), seems to be the better investment option.

15 HOURS AGO