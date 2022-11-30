AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis Central Appraisal District was hit by hackers on Dec. 5. A ransomware attack left the agency's phone lines and online chat temporarily unavailable. "We are working with the appropriate agencies to resolve this issue," said TCAD Chief Appraiser Marya Crigler. "At this time, we do not have an estimate on how long it will take to restore our network."

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO