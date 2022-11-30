ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Texas communities ring in holiday season with lights, carols

AUSTIN, Texas - Christmas is now just three weeks away and communities across Central Texas held all sorts of events to get residents into the holiday spirit. From Christmas parades in Round Top and Pflugerville to Christmas carols in Downtown Austin, here's a look at some of the festive fun from this weekend.
What's Good? on Good Day

Texas universities take part in a nationwide effort to fight food insecurity on campus, an NFL player donates to Austin Pets Alive!, and Gingerbread Dreamhouses to support a good cause -- here's a look at some good news to brighten your day.
False reports of active shooter situation at Austin high school

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Independent School District has issued clarification there is no active shooter situation at Bowie High School after disinformation was posted to a website. The school district said a disinformation website reported there was an active shooter situation at Bowie High School. However, that is false. AISD...
Business brings 'Snow Day' to West Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - It's going to be ‘snowing’ in West Austin Saturday. Hearth & Soul, a clothing, home, and gift store, is holding ‘Snow Day’ all day at its location on Exposition Blvd. The family-friendly event features ‘snow’ on the patio, pictures with Santa, and more...
Fire breaks out at Avery Ranch Golf Course

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is on scene of a fire at the Avery Ranch Golf Course in Northwest Austin where a building has collapsed. AFD says the cart barn is still on fire and the firefighters remain in defensive mode. Three additional units have been called in...
Warmer temps, higher humidity for next week

Get ready, Central Texas, because we're going to see warmer temperatures and higher humidity this week, with slight rain chances closer to next weekend. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has more.
Man indicted for stabbing Bastrop County deputy at Austin H-E-B

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was indicted last week for Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer after police say he stabbed a Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy multiple times at a Southeast Austin H-E-B supermarket. Investigators say Jaime Eliseo Canales, 40, shoplifted throughout the store in the 2300 block...
Warm, humid days ahead next week for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Sunday!. Today will be cloudy, and we will only warm up to 60. Winds will be light from the north this morning and become southerly this afternoon. Tomorrow the cloud cover sticks around, but we have some big changes on the horizon. Get ready for a...
One of Texas' top 10 most wanted fugitives arrested in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One of the state's most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Austin. Investigators say Jaquille Carl Chefney, 25, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents on November 28. Chefney has been wanted since February of this year...
Ransomware attack hits Travis Central Appraisal District, limiting services

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis Central Appraisal District was hit by hackers on Dec. 5. A ransomware attack left the agency's phone lines and online chat temporarily unavailable. "We are working with the appropriate agencies to resolve this issue," said TCAD Chief Appraiser Marya Crigler. "At this time, we do not have an estimate on how long it will take to restore our network."
FOX 7 Weekend: Austin Trail of Lights, Buda Fest, Light up the Lake, and more

Looking for a fun way to ring in the holiday season? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has your look at events happening across Central Texas, including the 42nd annual Buda Fest, the Community First Village of Lights and Holiday Market in East Austin, Light Up the Lake at Old Settlers Park, the Downtown Austin Alliance's annual tree lighting, holiday stroll and sing along, and the 11th annual Trail of Lights Fun Run.
Fire breaks out at Downtown Austin high-rise apartment building

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a high-rise apartment building overnight in downtown Austin. The fire broke out shortly before 11 p.m. Dec. 3 on Trinity Street near Cesar Chavez. Crews were able to contain the flames, but one resident was evaluated by ATCEMS....
Dense fog this morning with warm afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas - The December dreary weather continues today with more clouds, fog and drizzle. There is a dense fog advisory until noon today for much of Central Texas. Be careful on the roads with damp roads and the visibility below a mile. Watch speed, have low beams on and increase following distance with this dangerous weather setup.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a deadly wreck in Southeast Austin. Police say Terry Gonzales was driving a motorcycle on Friday, November 25 just before 3 p.m., when he crashed in the 6100 block of Asa Drive. He was taken to the hospital where he died 5 days...
Driver dies after wreck in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead in South Austin. Investigators say Elisabett Alvarez Oceguera was driving southbound on the I-35 service road near Ralph Ablanedo Drive when she crashed around 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. She was taken to a...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a driver in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say a pedestrian who was hit by the driver of a pick-up truck has died. Officers responded to the crash on the E. Ben White service road near Riverside Drive around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital while...
