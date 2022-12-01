I am responding in regard to a letter written by a resident bad mouthing The Villages Hospital. As a practicing RN I must say that it is difficult these days to receive any sort of healthcare at a HOSPITAL, or EMERGENCY department immediately without it being a true emergency. While I do not doubt this resident had pain, he clearly states having three back surgeries prior, so this isn’t a new issue. Complaining about having to wait for pain medication and then not disclosing what was actually diagnosed and wrong is so unfair to then bad mouth a medical facility for not addressing your needs fast enough for something they deemed not a true emergency, hence the wait. Should they have stopped everything they were doing for other patients likely experiencing actual time sensitive emergencies such as stroke or heart attack to give this person pain medicine, absolutely not.

2 DAYS AGO