Read full article on original website
Dona o
4d ago
i have 3 kids, all Abt 10 years apart, the first 2, good girls, rule followers and I would critique parents that used leashes. fast forward those 10 years, I have a lil boy! awesome right?! so, he's feral 😂😂 runs off at any given time. I look like a crazy person just trying to get him from the car to a store. so yes, about those leashes, they come in handy and keep the kid safe and sounds. the end 😩
Reply
2
Related
beckersdental.com
Florida dentist charged with tax evasion
A Florida dentist was recently charged with one count of tax evasion and one count of failing to file a tax return. Frantz Brignol, DMD, of Altamonte Springs, Fla., allegedly amassed nearly $900,000 in tax liabilities with the IRS, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Justice Department. Between approximately 2014 and 2020, Dr. Brignol allegedly evaded tax payments by hiding money in his mother's bank accounts, trading funds overseas and failing to disclose another bank account to the IRS. He was also accused of failing to file an income tax return in 2020.
villages-news.com
The Villages has destroyed our small towns
You people have no business thinking of the non-Villages residents as “outsiders.” We were here in these “used to be rural towns” long before you showed up. You’ve destroyed our small towns and cattle farms and poisoned our southern hospitality with your nasty Yankee dispositions.
Florida sheriff signals his support for spanking students
A Florida sheriff stunned many of his constituents this week by appearing to endorse spanking students, his comments coming during a press conference in which county officials announced plans to tighten discipline in Brevard County schools. “They know nothing is going to happen to them,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Orlando Drop-In Center gets makeover to help Central Florida homeless
ORLANDO, Fla. — With rent rising through the roof, Floridians are facing and affordable housing costs, causing more people to become homeless. This year, more than 6,360 families reported being homeless statewide - a 19% increase from 2021. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “Florida is facing...
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg’s ‘gentle dentist’ indicted on tax evasion charge
A Leesburg dentist who promoted himself at “the gentle dentist” has been indicted on a charge of tax evasion. U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced the return of an indictment charging Frantz Brignol with one count of tax evasion and one count of failing to file a tax return. If convicted, Brignol faces up to six years in federal prison.
wmfe.org
'Tripledemic' threatens Central Florida as COVID, Flu & RSV cases increase
Respiratory illness cases are rising in Central Florida with reports of COVID-19, Flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, increasing, worrying experts that the area is at risk for a 'tripledemic." Florida’s COVID-19 numbers are quickly climbing, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. Orange County's case positivity rate...
Huge mysterious object appears on Florida beach - these are four things it could be
A giant, mysterious object has been discovered on Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County, Florida and everyone is wondering what it could be. The 80-foot-long object that appears to be made of wood and metal object was first noticed by beachgoers after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole earlier this year. "Unprecedented" beach erosion caused by the hurricanes unveiled the massive object which had been hidden underneath the sand."We haven’t seen this kind of erosion in a very long time,” Tammy Malphurs, Volusia Beach Safety Deputy Chief said. “I’ve been on the beach probably 25 years and that’s the first time I’ve...
villages-news.com
Warring couple asks judge for permission to reunite at their home in The Villages
A warring couple is asking a judge for permission to reunite at their home in The Villages. Mary Kessler Westerlund, 65, was arrested Nov. 14 after she allegedly bit her husband on the hand during an argument at their home in the Village of Tierra Del Sol South. Stuart Westerlund, 72, admitted he retaliated and struck his wife in the face. The couple had been drinking and the argument started after he damaged their car after wrapping up a game of golf in Ocala. He was initially taken to the Lifestream Behavioral Center and was arrested upon his release.
Local area brothers named among People Magazine's 'Kindest People in America'
It doesn’t take much to spread kindness in your community, but People Magazine recently named some of the kindest people in the country, including a pair of brothers from the Tampa Bay area.
iheart.com
Florida man arrested for punching dog, swinging vacuum at family
Lake County, FL - A man was arrested after he drunkenly punched a dog and swung a vacuum at family members inside of a Florida home. Deputies arrested 45-year-old Gregory Berg on November 19th after Berg came home drunk, hit a dog, then threatened to shoot members of the household if they called law enforcement.
click orlando
US 27 reopens in Lake County after major crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway for hours, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road...
fox35orlando.com
Osceola County sheriff brings fugitive back from Puerto Rico using new agreement
ORLANDO, Fla. - After signing an agreement with Puerto Rico's government, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office extradited two fugitives Friday and brought another back to Florida. Elvis Rodriguez-Gutierrez was flanked by Sheriff Marcos Lopez and one of his detectives as they walked him through Orlando International Airport. He was wanted...
fox35orlando.com
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Santa Claus parachuting onto a Florida beach
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - If you haven't been in the Christmas spirit lately, maybe a video of the one and only Santa Claus parachuting onto a Florida beach will give you the push you need to feel more jolly. Santa was spotted falling from the sky at Flagler Beach by...
villages-news.com
Villager’s daughter sentenced to jail time after pointing shotgun at neighbors
A Villager’s daughter has been sentenced to six months in jail after pointing a shotgun at neighbors in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Heather Lynn Saunders, 35, was sentenced last week in Lake County Court after pleading no contest to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was given credit for 22 days already served in jail and and has been placed on probation for four years.
villages-news.com
RN offers rebuttal to Villager’s complaint about bad hospital experience
I am responding in regard to a letter written by a resident bad mouthing The Villages Hospital. As a practicing RN I must say that it is difficult these days to receive any sort of healthcare at a HOSPITAL, or EMERGENCY department immediately without it being a true emergency. While I do not doubt this resident had pain, he clearly states having three back surgeries prior, so this isn’t a new issue. Complaining about having to wait for pain medication and then not disclosing what was actually diagnosed and wrong is so unfair to then bad mouth a medical facility for not addressing your needs fast enough for something they deemed not a true emergency, hence the wait. Should they have stopped everything they were doing for other patients likely experiencing actual time sensitive emergencies such as stroke or heart attack to give this person pain medicine, absolutely not.
villages-news.com
The size of Manhattan vs. The Villages
In my previous Letter to the Editor, the mistake was my misreading of the article about the size of Manhattan. Instead of population, it should have been size. The Villages is about 34 square miles, Manhattan is about 29 square miles. I must have had a senior moment.
Puppies in training: Sheriff’s office reached out to public for name suggestions for new county K-9s
A working K-9 at a sheriff's office in Florida gave birth to 10 puppies. The office held a suggestion contest to help name the new pups — find out how.
WESH
Kids hold hot cocoa fundraiser for family of man killed in Brevard fireworks store fire
PALM BAY, Fla. — Several children are donating the money they made from selling hot cocoa outside their home to the family of the man killed in this week's crash at a fireworks store in West Melbourne. Fifty-three-year-old John Marcano died when his car crashed into the store earlier...
PHOTO: Florida Man Finds Sleeping Bear on His Front Porch
A Florida resident ended up with a living bear rug outside his front door when he found the creature taking a snooze on his front porch. Chuck Robbins from Heathrow, Florida has seen plenty of bears wandering through his part of the Sunshine State but never has he been so close to one or seen one quite this large. Robbins estimated that the snoozing bear weighed around 375 pounds.
Comments / 6