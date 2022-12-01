Read full article on original website
Related
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
The Surprising iPhone Setting Tech Experts Say You Should Turn Off ASAP To Stop Getting Spam
What’s more annoying than spam texts or phone calls? Even worse: spammers are getting more clever about the ways they conceal themselves to look like legit calls you might want to take — but just as you answer them you realize you’ve been duped. Whet...
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
This Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV is nearly 50% off before Black Friday
The Samsung 4K QLED TV 65-inch has a huge 48% discount in a Black Friday that brings the price down to its lowest ever.
ZDNet
The 37 best Cyber Monday deals still available on Amazon
Missed the Amazon deals this Cyber Monday? No worries. If you look closely, you can find some amazing discounts still available. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the shopping lines. We've...
ZDNet
The 3 best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $1,000
Cyber Monday is finally here! Laptops are the first thing I think of today: I want the most affordable laptop with the best possible features. If you're in the same boat, there are three laptops to keep in mind that ring in for less than $1,000: The MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip for $799 at Amazon (save $200), the LG gram 17-inch laptop at Costco for $999 (save $500), and the Latitude 7420 business laptop at Dell for $889 (save $1,320).
I’m a tech expert – never ignore these Android ‘red flags’ or it could cost you
DON'T ignore the "red flags" that could save you from an Android cyber-catastrophe. Cyber-experts have revealed warning signs that Android phone owners need to be aware of when downloading apps. You might think it's safe to get apps from the Google Play store. But dodgy apps often make their way...
IGN
Sonic Frontiers Wiki Guide
Stage 1-5 shows Sonic 2 some love by showing off, for the first time Sonic Frontiers' take on the Chemical Plant zone!
IGN
GIGABYTE Places a Huge Focus on Friendly Design and User Experience Across All Its Devices
GIGABYTE is known for its stylish and high-performing motherboards, graphics cards, computers, monitors, and more, but what may be less known is how important a focus it places on making those devices as user-friendly as possible. A piece of technology can look and perform at a great level, but if it’s obtuse and difficult to use to its fullest potential, it can become somewhat of a waste of money and time.
AOL Corp
Deal Alert: Dyson's Best Cordless Vacuum Is Now $200 Off for Black Friday
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THERE'S NO better time to buy anything from Dyson than right now—the Black Friday weekend of 2022. Sure, you might be well-endowed and drop 600 bucks on a new Dyson cordless vacuum as easily as snapping your fingers. But a deal is a deal, and right now, Dyon's (arguably) best cordless vacuum, the invincible V10 Absolute is getting a full $200 discount off its original price tag of $600. And the twist is: The deal is not happening over at Dyson; it's actually happening at Walmart!
Phone Arena
Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar is $400 off at Best Buy!
Smartwatches and other wearables are appealing, but they all have one major drawback: battery life. Or should we say its absence. It is basic physics that if you want to have good characteristics, you must sacrifice longevity. Not all smartwatches, however, are created equal. Physics also informs us that all...
IGN
How to Breed in Pokemon Violet and Scarlet
In past Pokemon games, breeding always took place at a Pokemon Daycare or Nursery. But in Pokemon Violet and Scarlet, breeding is done during Picnics, from wherever you wish. Here's exactly how to breed in Pokemon Violet and Scarlet. How to Pass Down Individual Values (Destiny Knot) How to Pass...
Don’t miss out on these last-minute Black Friday computer deals
Don't miss your chance to save money on your next computer. Tony WareAct fast or you may have to wait another 364 days for prices this low on gaming laptops, MacBooks, and PCs.
IGN
The Callisto Protocol Performance Review
The Callisto Protocol is a game with a myriad of inspirations and references within its design, but on the technical front it is most certainly a leader. Striking Distance is a relatively small, and certainly new studio, filled with a mix of veterans and new members who have collaborated to create one of the most forward-looking games of this generation. But before I get into that, I need to note that while the game is cross-generation, our review code only had access to the new-gen consoles and later the PC version.
The best OnePlus camera phone is available for $250 less this Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There's a lot to love about the OnePlus 10 Pro. From its stellar triple cameras to the 120Hz AMOLED screen, it's a flagship that offers something for everybody. Sure, it has been usurped by the newer OnePlus 10T, but the OnePlus 10 Pro offers an incredible value with the $250 discount for Cyber Monday.
IGN
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Review
The Surface Pro 9 has a couple things going for it. When paired with a matching Signature Keyboard cover, the 13-inch tablet feels more like a true laptop experience than an iPad or Android device with a similar form factor. And when paired with Microsoft’s Slim Pen 2, it offers a smooth drawing and note-taking experience. Those advantages come with some quirks, though: Its very large 3:2 form factor makes it an unwieldy reader, and its unique capabilities don’t play nice with some apps, so you aren’t getting the best possible Windows experience. It’s a little different, and that’s nice – except when it isn’t.
OnePlus now guarantees more Android updates than Google
OnePlus is upgrading its software update policy to rival that of Samsung, the previous update leader.
TechCrunch
Google shuts down Duplex on the Web, its attempt to bring AI smarts to retail sites and more
“As we continue to improve the Duplex experience, we’re responding to the feedback we’ve heard from users and developers about how to make it even better,” a Google spokesperson told TechCrunch via email, adding that Duplex on the Web partners have been notified to help them prepare for the shutdown. “By the end of this year, we’ll turn down Duplex on the Web and fully focus on making AI advancements to the Duplex voice technology that helps people most every day.”
Comments / 0