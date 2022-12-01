ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married 'GMA' Hosts Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Were 'Affectionate' & 'Stayed Close' During Work Trip Months Before Affair Was Exposed

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
Good Morning America cohosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were reportedly acting “affectionate” towards each other in September on a flight back to New York after covering Queen Elizabeth ’s funeral, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking development comes one day after it was revealed the two married GMA hosts have been having a six-month-long affair that allegedly first began in March when the pair were training together for the NYC Half Marathon.

Robach and Holmes’ relationship reportedly evolved further while the pair were in London together earlier this year to cover the late Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee for ABC.

Although the pair’s months long affair was exposed on Wednesday, newly surfaced photos of the two show the couple acting “very friendly and huggy” in JFK International Airport after returning together from their trip to England.

According to an inside source who spoke to Page Six after the couple’s affair was exposed, the GMA cohosts were “affectionate when they were waiting for luggage. But no kissing.”

The source also revealed Robach and Holmes “stayed close to each other” the entire trip back to NYC, and one photo obtained by the outlet showed the pair laughing and smiling together at the airport baggage claim once arriving back to the Big Apple.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach and Holmes’ affair was first exposed on Wednesday after photos of the couple surfaced showing the two together on a secluded getaway two weeks before Thanksgiving.

Insiders indicated Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, left their significant others in August – although it does not appear either neither Amy nor T.J. have filed for divorce yet in New York.

Robach has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010, although the pair have no children together. Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig , have also been married since 2010 and share one daughter together.

"Everyone knows that Amy and T.J. have been close friends for a long time now, running together and even socializing as a foursome with each other's spouses," one source explained after news of Robach and Holmes’ affair surfaced this week.

“The producers at GMA are shocked to hear they are having an affair,” said another ABC insider. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret.”

Both Robach and Holmes have since scrubbed their social media accounts in the wake of their affair being exposed, and neither GMA host has yet spoken out publicly about the damning news.

Community Policy