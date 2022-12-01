ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, NH

Upworthy

Man shocks ex-girlfriend by secretly paying off her entire mortgage for being a great Mom

Breakups are never easy, especially when you share a child. When Shaun Nyland and Cat split after 7 years together, they agreed it was for the best and are still good friends. For Cat's 31st birthday, Shaun Nyland paid off her mortgage to thank her for being a great mother to their 3-year-old, Leo, and the story's winning hearts on the internet. Shaun posted a video on TikTok, showing him capturing Cat's reaction as he surprised her. They had gone their wats in April this year, reported The Sun. "I had to make sure that she and Leo were secure I'm so glad I was fortunate enough to do this," he said. Shaun's video was watched by more than 6.8 million people on the platform.
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Abby Joseph

Man Gives Sister His Pregnant Wife’s Last Favorite Drink From Fridge But Then Refuses to Let Her Buy More of It

In any close relationship, like marriage, much of the work involves learning how to communicate effectively and resolve disagreements. This can be accomplished by making decisions together and being willing to compromise when necessary. However, as you're about to discover, without open communication and mutual respect, it can be difficult to make decisions that work for both parties involved.
Ingram Atkinson

After a single mom was struggling to pay the bills, her 13-year old son buys her a car

Imagine waking up one day to find out you have a new car from none other than your thirteen-year old son. In 2019, Crystal Preston, a single mother of three from Nevada, was going through a difficult time. She's been having a hard time making ends meet while having to feed three mouths and had no money to buy food. Her son was worried when she found out that his mother was having a hard time. Her 13-year-old son, William, was determined to help her. He had recently been mowing lawns as much as he could for money, which she very much appreciated. But one day he came home unexpectedly and told her that he had just bought a car. Thinking it was some kind of joke, she quickly walked away, but when William insisted he was serious, she followed him outside.
NEVADA STATE
Lefty Graves

Man leaves 12-year-old daughter alone with 3 men she doesn’t know so he can meet up with girlfriend

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I had been neighbors for over 11 years. I was there the day she, her husband, and their children moved into the house next to me. We became fast friends and enjoyed spending time together and watching our children play together.
Aabha Gopan

Woman who married step-brother reveals that her mom encouraged her to ‘follow her heart’

Woman who married her step-brother was encouraged to follow her heart by her mother when she was in doubt about pursuing the relationship. Matilda Eriksson, 23 years old, says that she never considered marrying till she met Samuli, 27 years old, who is also her step-brother. The pair met on her mother’s 50th birthday and were instantly attracted to each other. But their parents married in 2019, making them step-siblings, due to which they hesitated to pursue each other fearing the relationship would be illegal.
Anthony James

Man Reads 30 Year Old Message His Dad Left Before He Died ‘You're Not My Son, Your Mom Cheated’

This is a nonfiction piece based on genuine facts as given to me by a family friend there at the time; it is used with permission. Have you liked and cherished somebody who did not deserve your affection and kindness? Have you ever been informed that the people you grew up with aren't your true family? Finally, consider how horrible it would be to grow up adoring your parents only to discover they are not really your parents. I have a lot of questions, but I'm afraid none of you will be able to answer them.

