Elvis Presley’s Daughter Lisa Marie Debunks Infamous Myth Surrounding Her Famous Father’s Favorite Sandwich
Lisa Marie Presley debunked an infamous myth that surrounded her famous father's favorite sandwich, claiming she never saw him eat it.
Upworthy
People are sharing their 'comfort celebrity interview clip' and here are the top 25 hilarious ones
Celebrity interviews can be quite monotonous. They tend to promote the project they want people to know about, respond to a few questions, and then go about their day. But when a truly fun famous person is involved or when things don't go as expected, that's when it truly gets fascinating. With the trend of people sharing their comfort songs or comfort movies going about, Twitter user @Hardly__Int shared that they're not interested in any of that. "Comfort character this, comfort movie that, who cares. I want to know what your comfort celebrity interview clip is," the user tweeted, prompting a fun trend of people sharing their comfort celebrity interviews.
Upworthy
'Goncharov' is the greatest Martin Scorsese film says the internet. But the movie doesn't exist.
The internet is an odd place where there are fandoms for all kinds of movies, directors, TV shows, cartoons, and, well, everything. Strange projects developed by these fandoms years ago might sometimes resurface and cause a stir online. The most recent craze is a Tumblr post that featured a picture of a pair of false shoes with an embroidered reference to a fake movie named "Goncharov" directed by Martin Scorsese. "The greatest mafia movie ever made," ran the tagline.
Upworthy
Bindi Irwin says she sees 'so much of dad' Steve in brother Robert as he turns 19
It is very common for children to grow up to be versions of their parents. Bindi Irwin also believes her brother is much like their late father, Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old's younger brother, Robert Irwin, is turning 19 on December 1 and has already received several blessings and wishes from all over the world. Bindi posted a beautiful message celebrating her brother's birthday on Instagram, writing: "Happy Birthday to the taller Irwin sibling and greatest brother in the world." She also shared a photo of herself with Robert standing under a sign that reads "Watch your head."
Upworthy
Christine McVie was every bit an equal to the eccentric geniuses of Fleetwood Mac
Christine McVie, a keyboardist, singer and composer, passed away on Wednesday at 79 years of age. Her serenely upbeat tunes for Fleetwood Mac, such as "Don't Stop," "Little Lies," "Songbird," "Everywhere" and "You Make Loving Fun," helped the group become one of the most successful bands in music history. In a statement announcing her passing, her family stated that she had "passed away peacefully" at a hospital after "a short illness."
