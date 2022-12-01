Alford: Former Mississippi State AD John Cohen gives Hugh Freeze his second chance — and he deserves it

Read full article on original website
Ole Miss football, Texas Tech to meet in Texas Bowl
OXFORD — Ole Miss will play Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 in Houston, Ole Miss announced Sunday afternoon. The game will be played at NRG Stadium and kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN. It is the third straight bowl appearance for the Rebels...
What bowl game will Ole Miss end up in? Here are likely destinations
OXFORD — Ole Miss’ season came to a close on Thanksgiving with a 24-22 loss in the Egg Bowl to Mississippi State. The Rebels (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) won their first seven games of the season but finished 1-4 on a back-loaded schedule. Ole Miss will learn its...
Slow start too much to overcome as Ole Miss men’s basketball falls to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A poor shooting start proved too much for Ole Miss to overcome Saturday night at Memphis, as the Rebels fell 68-57 to the Tigers at FedExForum. The Rebels shot just 24% from the field in the first half and, at one point, went more than eight minutes without making a field goal.
Man charged with murder of Ole Miss student released on bond
OXFORD — The man charged with first-degree murder in the case of a University of Mississippi student who has been missing since early July was released on a $250,000 bond Thursday. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, faces a murder charge for the suspected killing of 20-year-old Jimmie “Jay” Lee,...
