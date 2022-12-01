Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple has wedding after 5 decades: "All our children smiling at us"Amy ChristieSuffolk, VA
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to ReopenJoel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Related
WAVY News 10
Man dies following shooting on Pickering Street in Virginia Beach
Police reported the shooting around 2:20 a.m. on Pickering Street, near Lake Edward and Newtown Road. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-shooting-off-of-pickering-street-in-virginia-beach/. Man dies following shooting on Pickering Street in …. Police reported the shooting around 2:20 a.m. on Pickering Street, near Lake Edward and Newtown Road. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-shooting-off-of-pickering-street-in-virginia-beach/. Man dies following shooting on Aqueduct Drive...
WAVY News 10
Services held for victims of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Funerals and visitations have been held for several of the victims in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. The funeral for Tyneka Johnson, 22, who loved music and dancing, was held Saturday at First Baptist Church South Hill in Chesapeake. A funeral service for Randy Blevins...
WAVY News 10
Police: One shot on Americana Drive in Newport News
Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Americana Drive and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-one-shot-in-newport-news/. Police: One shot on Americana Drive in Newport News. Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Americana Drive and found a man...
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake mass shooting memorial services
Man dies following shooting on Aqueduct Drive in …. Man dies following shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News Kiahnna Patterson reports. Old Dominion University and Norfolk State face off. Wife of man killed by VB officer speaks out from …. WAVY News 10's Madison Pearman reports. Snowball Express takes...
Man dies following shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News
According to police, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area around 10:35 p.m. in the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive.
Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart shooting victims
According to a news release, the service will take place on December 10 at 12 p.m. at the church located at 1300 Jackson Avenue.
Police: Trooper trapped in door as SUV topped 115 mph; driver arrested
A Delaware man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly driving for three miles with a state trooper trapped in the door of his SUV along I-295 Friday.
Analyst: VB officer who shot, killed man is justified in their actions
A former chief of police for Norfolk said the actions of a Virginia Beach Police officer are justified. This comes after police shot and killed a man who was pointing a gun at an officer.
One man shot following shooting in Newport News, police investigate
The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation at this time. One person has been detained in connection with this investigation; however, no charges have been filed.
Police: Man dead after shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News
A man died following a shooting in Newport News late Saturday night, according to a release from police.
WAVY News 10
2 people, officer injured following shooting on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. 2 people, officer injured following shooting on Newtown …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Maury and Green Run prepare for Class 5 State Semi-Finals. Football teams from Maury and Green Run prepare to face off Saturday in Virginia Beach for the Class 5...
13newsnow.com
Woman arrested in deadly police-involved shooting speaks out behind bars in Virginia Beach
Jacqueline Ortiz said she and Deshawn Whitaker had been married for a year. She's sharing her side of the story about what led to her husband's death.
WAVY News 10
Jacqueline Ortiz Full Interview
Passenger arrested following officer-involved shooting in Virginia Beach speaks out. Passenger arrested following officer-involved shooting in Virginia Beach speaks out. Man dies following shooting on Aqueduct Drive in …. Man dies following shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News Kiahnna Patterson reports. Chesapeake mass shooting memorial services. Chesapeake mass shooting...
Police investigate shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 3:12 p.m. in the 700 block of B Avenue.
Richmond Police investigating deadly Chamberlayne Avenue crash that killed pedestrian
The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is continuing to investigate a pedestrian-involved car crash on Friday evening that left a woman dead.
VSP trooper dragged by vehicle on I-295 in Mechanicsville, suspect on-the-run
There is currently a heavy police presence at Interstate 295 in Mechanicsville.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk police searching for suspect in 7-Eleven armed robbery
During the robbery, the suspect wielded a gun and demanded money. He then left the 7-Eleven on foot. No injuries were reported. https://www.wavy.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=1606353&action=edit. Suffolk police searching for suspect in 7-Eleven …. During the robbery, the suspect wielded a gun and demanded money. He then left the 7-Eleven on foot. No...
Police seek 2nd driver in Richmond crash after body found in road
Police have released the name of a 64-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car on Richmond's Northside Friday night.
Richmond Sheriff addresses jail safety challenges
The Richmond Sheriff is addressing what she called security challenges within the Richmond jail as a councilwoman calls for a state investigation into safety concerns regarding inmates and staff.
Woman killed, man hurt in separate crimes at Petersburg apartments
A woman was killed and a man was injured in two different crimes at the Artist Space Lofts in Petesburg.
Comments / 0